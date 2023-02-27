Prince George is 'tall and has the physique' for rough new skill he's learning, Kate Middleton reveals

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleon, the Princess of Wales, opened up about Prince George's new skill as she and the Prince of Wales attended the Six Nations rugby match.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Six Nations Wales V England rugby game on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

While at the game, the Princess spoke about her three children, in particular Prince George.

Prince William and Catherine attended the Six Nations rugby in Cardiff on Saturday, February 25. Ahead of this sporting event, the royal couple spoke attended a reception in support of the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust and officially opened the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite. This is a new space in the stadium to be used ahead of matches by injured players and their families.

While attending this event, Catherine spoke about Prince George and his love of rugby, including how he has learned to tackle and is no longer just playing the non-contact version of the game, tag rugby.

The Mirror (opens in new tab) reported that the Princess said of Prince George, "They are trying to teach him the rules. They move them around for their confidence. Because he is tall, he has the physique." She also revealed that his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are also big fans of the sport.

In 2022, Prince George was allowed to attend a Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium. Prince George reminds royal fans of the Queen’s ‘shy’ father at England vs Wales rugby match and fans were delighted to see the young royal's passion for the sport. Prince George is also passionate about football and has been allowed to attend matches with his parents in previous years.

Like her eldest brother, Princess Charlotte also loves sports and on a number of occasions her proud parents have brought up her love of football. Princess Charlotte’s sporty skills were revealed by Prince Wiliam while chatting with the England football team last June. The Prince revealed, "Charlotte wanted me to tell you she's really good in goal." The Duke added, "She said, ‘Please can you tell them that,' and I said ‘OK I'll tell them’." He then said that the Princess was, “a budding star for the future!"

It was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales might have been slightly divided at this weekend's sporting event as some referred to the match as, Kate Middleton and Prince William's weekend standoff.

The Prince is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and Kate is the patron of England's Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union. This meant that the royal couple might have been sitting together - but they were most certainly not supporting the same team at the Wales Vs England match!