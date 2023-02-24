Kate Middleton and Prince William's weekend standoff - family to be divided over rivalry

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's rivalry over the good old game of rugby is expected to come to a massive head this weekend - as their two teams battle it out. It may not be the couple on the field, but according to a Royal Family member - the Princess would beat her husband any day!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's rivalry over rugby is owing to the Princess' connection to England rugby and her husband's connection to Welsh rugby.

Despite being the Princess of Wales - Kate is put in a precarious position regarding who she supports.

(Image credit: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Prince William's rivalry may lead to a little tension in their family home this weekend, but we're sure it's all in good fun.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, February 26.

The Prince is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and Kate is the patron of England's Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union. This may mean that all eyes will be transfixed, not on the game - but on the royal couple!

The game is very close to them both, for different reasons. Prince William played rugby in school and one of his now-famous teammates Eddie Redmayne admitted that he often felt a bit sorry for him.

(Image credit: Tim Rooke - Pool /Getty Images)

"Because basically any school you played, all they wanted to do was tackle Prince William in order that they could say, ‘I tackled Prince William,'" he said while appearing on The Graham Norton Show.

“So if you were standing next to Prince William like I was, it was actually quite easy and quite fun."

The Princess is newer to playing the game, but it seems she's already one to watch. Kate Middleton replaced Prince Harry in the rugby patron role back in 2022 and it didn't take long to see why she was a good fit. News that Kate Middleton unveiled rugby talent in some pretty impressive video footage wouldn't shock many of her loyal fans.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

You might even say it's old news, Kate Middleton's athletic prowess, as the hardworking royal appears to take to nearly every sport like a duck to water.

Back when she was suited and booted to meet rugby professionals, as a part of her new role, Mike Tindall revealed his behind-the-scenes scoop.

Mike, a former England rugby captain, admitted on his podcast The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby that he'd messaged rugby player friend Ellis Genge, who was there on the day, to get the 411 on what actually happened.

"I text Ellis and said ‘mate, please tell me anything she messed up on’ so I could sort of, family WhatsApp group, get into her," said Mike. "And he said ‘No she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking.’”

"But she has this competitive nature where she has to be good at things,” he added.

(Image credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Hilariously, he also revealed Prince William and Princess Kate's nicknames - and her's is directly connected to her sporty and competitive manner. The former England rugby captain admitted to dubbing her 'Engine' during an appearance on House of Rugby back in 2021.

Whatever the outcome of the game, we're sure they'll be very good sports and have a great time, like they always seem to at big sporting events.