Kate Middleton and Prince William's weekend standoff - family to be divided over rivalry

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit The National Maritime Museum on February 09, 2023 in Falmouth, England. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
Kate Middleton and Prince William's rivalry over the good old game of rugby is expected to come to a massive head this weekend - as their two teams battle it out. It may not be the couple on the field, but according to a Royal Family member - the Princess would beat her husband any day!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with her son Prince George of Cambridge prior to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on February 26, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Prince William's rivalry may lead to a little tension in their family home this weekend, but we're sure it's all in good fun. 

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, February 26.

The Prince is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and Kate is the patron of England's Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union. This may mean that all eyes will be transfixed, not on the game - but on the royal couple!

The game is very close to them both, for different reasons. Prince William played rugby in school and one of his now-famous teammates Eddie Redmayne admitted that he often felt a bit sorry for him. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks on as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge kicks a rugby ball during a visit to the City of Derry Rugby Club on September 29, 2021 in Derry, Northern Ireland.

(Image credit: Tim Rooke - Pool /Getty Images)

"Because basically any school you played, all they wanted to do was tackle Prince William in order that they could say, ‘I tackled Prince William,'" he said while appearing on The Graham Norton Show.

“So if you were standing next to Prince William like I was, it was actually quite easy and quite fun."

The Princess is newer to playing the game, but it seems she's already one to watch. Kate Middleton replaced Prince Harry in the rugby patron role back in 2022 and it didn't take long to see why she was a good fit. News that Kate Middleton unveiled rugby talent in some pretty impressive video footage wouldn't shock many of her loyal fans. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a lineout drill during an England rugby training session, after becoming Patron of the Rugby Football Union at Twickenham Stadium on February 2, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

You might even say it's old news, Kate Middleton's athletic prowess, as the hardworking royal appears to take to nearly every sport like a duck to water.

Back when she was suited and booted to meet rugby professionals, as a part of her new role, Mike Tindall revealed his behind-the-scenes scoop.

Mike, a former England rugby captain, admitted on his podcast The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby that he'd messaged rugby player friend Ellis Genge, who was there on the day, to get the 411 on what actually happened.

"I text Ellis and said ‘mate, please tell me anything she messed up on’ so I could sort of, family WhatsApp group, get into her," said Mike. "And he said ‘No she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking.’”

"But she has this competitive nature where she has to be good at things,” he added.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the RBS 6 Nations rugby match between France and Wales at Stade de France on March 18, 2017 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (

(Image credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Hilariously, he also revealed Prince William and Princess Kate's nicknames - and her's is directly connected to her sporty and competitive manner. The former England rugby captain admitted to dubbing her 'Engine' during an appearance on House of Rugby back in 2021.

Whatever the outcome of the game, we're sure they'll be very good sports and have a great time, like they always seem to at big sporting events.

