Take it from Pippa Middleton, statement jeans are an easy way to add a splash of colour to your autumn wardrobe

We've been fans of Pippa Middleton's style for years, and often we find it's worth digging into the archives to find older outfits that have aged really well. That's what Pippa does best, you see - timeless combinations that look just as good more than ten years later - as this outfit from a trip to New York back in 2012 proves.

The denim trends of 2024 have undoubtedly all been about making a statement. Be it the shape of the season, barrel leg jeans, or the print that's everywhere at the moment, leopard print jeans, gone are the days of relying on a simple pair of blue skinny jeans!

Pippa's look offers another way to let denim do all the talking for you - choose a bold, bright colour. Her colour pop coral jeans were by Kate Spade, and when teamed with her favourite Tiffany necklace, plus Russell & Bromley wedges, a Kate Spade bag and a blue top from Next, it was a lesson in colour blocking. It's a trend that doesn't have to stay in the summer months, and in fact now is the perfect time to try it!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock tells us why this look works so well: "Pippa Middleton - just like the Princess of Wales and their mum Carole - has always been a huge fan of skinny jeans, with their streamlined design and beautiful leg-elongating effect.

"However, back in the day Pippa enjoyed experimenting more with bright colours and we’ve seen her step out in everything from fuchsia pink to these coral-toned jeans over the years. It was a way to add a sense of fun into an outfit and she often balanced these with tailored blazers and collared shirts to achieve the perfect blend of casual and smart."

How to style colour pop jeans like Pippa

Strathberry Mosaic Nano Bag £355 at Strathberry Strathberry is a Royal-approved brand, and one of my personal favourites too. This raffia bag is a great lookalike for Pippa's picnic handbag, and managing to score a designer bag for under £1000 is a great result. Everlane The Day Ballet Flat £97 (was £139) at Everlane Styling colour pop jeans is actually much easier than you think. When it comes to footwear, tan works with pretty much every colour, so these Everlane ballet flats will see you through autumn effortlessly. ME+EM Chambray Blouse £75 at ME+EM This blouse feels very Pippa. The sleeves are a really flattering length, and the frill collar means it will look so chic layered underneath chunky knits when the weather gets really cold. Well worth the investment!