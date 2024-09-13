Take it from Pippa Middleton, statement jeans are an easy way to add a splash of colour to your autumn wardrobe
Pippa proved you don't always have to stick to blue when updating your denim collection
We've been fans of Pippa Middleton's style for years, and often we find it's worth digging into the archives to find older outfits that have aged really well. That's what Pippa does best, you see - timeless combinations that look just as good more than ten years later - as this outfit from a trip to New York back in 2012 proves.
The denim trends of 2024 have undoubtedly all been about making a statement. Be it the shape of the season, barrel leg jeans, or the print that's everywhere at the moment, leopard print jeans, gone are the days of relying on a simple pair of blue skinny jeans!
Pippa's look offers another way to let denim do all the talking for you - choose a bold, bright colour. Her colour pop coral jeans were by Kate Spade, and when teamed with her favourite Tiffany necklace, plus Russell & Bromley wedges, a Kate Spade bag and a blue top from Next, it was a lesson in colour blocking. It's a trend that doesn't have to stay in the summer months, and in fact now is the perfect time to try it!
Shop the look
You'll no doubt know that Pippa's sister Kate Middleton loves Sezane jewellery, but did you know the French clothing brand does denim incredibly well? These are a similar length to Pippa's capri jeans, but the flared shape brings them bang up to date.
If you're looking for the best jeans for your body type, these jeans have got some seriously impressive features. According to the Tu website, "NYDJ’s signature Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to give a smoother appearance."
If you're wondering what colour suits me, the striking orange-red hue of these Boden jeans is a great place to start. The slim leg is very flattering, and you're guaranteed to stand out from the crowd if you style them with a colourful knit as they are on the model.
woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock tells us why this look works so well: "Pippa Middleton - just like the Princess of Wales and their mum Carole - has always been a huge fan of skinny jeans, with their streamlined design and beautiful leg-elongating effect.
"However, back in the day Pippa enjoyed experimenting more with bright colours and we’ve seen her step out in everything from fuchsia pink to these coral-toned jeans over the years. It was a way to add a sense of fun into an outfit and she often balanced these with tailored blazers and collared shirts to achieve the perfect blend of casual and smart."
How to style colour pop jeans like Pippa
Strathberry is a Royal-approved brand, and one of my personal favourites too. This raffia bag is a great lookalike for Pippa's picnic handbag, and managing to score a designer bag for under £1000 is a great result.
Styling colour pop jeans is actually much easier than you think. When it comes to footwear, tan works with pretty much every colour, so these Everlane ballet flats will see you through autumn effortlessly.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
