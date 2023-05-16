Meghan Markle jumps on this year's hottest energy-boosting jewelry trend

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared at a recent event in Santa Barbara in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited with a local youth group, AHA! Santa Barbara, which supports teens in the community.

The royal couple visited the group to learn firsthand about the younger generation’s experiences with social media and societal pressures.

The Archewell Foundation (opens in new tab) revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent time with teenagers aged 14 to 18 to sit down and take about the positive and negative aspects of social media. The couple spoke about the promotion of digital wellness and how they can take some of the critical issues that teens are faced with in the modern day.

The website confirmed, "AWF [Archewell Foundation] holds a core belief that mental health is of the utmost importance, and underpins all of our work. We are regularly meeting with young people, parents, and professionals to understand the challenges they may be facing while working together to drive towards long-term solutions on- and offline."

(Image credit: Matt Sayles for The Archewell Foundation)

The royal couple looked wonderful, and Meghan particularly shone in a trendy quartz necklace. The Duchess's necklace was from the designer Maya Brenner and was made from gold and quartz with a tiny feature diamond.

Quartz stones are said to have healing properties and there are a number of brands that are creating necklaces and bracelets with this type of stylish stone. Although Mehgan's necklace was on the pricier side at nearly $500, there are a number of brands selling similar necklaces with much smaller price tags.

(Image credit: Matt Sayles for The Archewell Foundation)

