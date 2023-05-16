Duchess Sophie's suede coat, green maxi skirt, and heeled boots put to the test as the daring royal crosses stream on stepping stones during a recent outing

Duchess Sophie's suede coat, forest green maxi skirt, and heeled beige shoes are the ideal look for the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle, which she attended alongside her daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

We hope Duchess Sophie's suede coat is waterproof as the adventurous royal took a rather risky route across a stream while enjoying the festivities at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

It appears that this particular shade is a popular choice of outerwear for the mom-of-two, as only weeks ago Duchess Sophie's oversized camel blazer grabbed our attention.

This time around, it was a very different setting as she was photographed making a pretty daring shortcut across stepping stones to watch the Driving Marathon event at the annual show.

The stylish Duchess paired her jacket with a wine-colored jumper, forest green maxi skirt, and heeled beige boots.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Royal Windsor Horse Show (opens in new tab) is a huge event in the equestrian calendar and this year, celebrated its 80th birthday. The event sees equine enthusiasts from all over the planet come together, on the grounds of the royal home, to take part in and watch competitions. These competitions - show jumping, driving, endurance, and driving - are activities famously enjoyed by the Royal Family.

It was sure to be a proud day for Duchess Sophie and the Duke of Edinburgh when their daughter Lady Louise took part in the ‘Pol Roger Meet of The British Driving Society’ on day four of the show. Showcasing her natural flare and talent for her chosen hobby, the young royal was in her element.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Looking glamorous in beige, the young royal appeared to be in high spirits on what must have been an emotional day. This time last year the late Queen Elizabeth attended the event, watching Lady Louise excel in carriage driving - a pastime she enjoyed with her late grandfather Prince Philip.