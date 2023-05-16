Duchess Sophie's suede coat, green maxi skirt, and heeled boots put to the test as the daring royal crosses stream on stepping stones during a recent outing

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Duchess Sophie's suede coat, forest green maxi skirt, and heeled beige shoes are the ideal look for the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle, which she attended alongside her daughter Lady Louise Windsor. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh seen using stepping stones to cross a stream as she attends day 3 of the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 13, 2023 in Windsor, England.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

We hope Duchess Sophie's suede coat is waterproof as the adventurous royal took a rather risky route across a stream while enjoying the festivities at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

It appears that this particular shade is a popular choice of outerwear for the mom-of-two, as only weeks ago Duchess Sophie's oversized camel blazer grabbed our attention.

This time around, it was a very different setting as she was photographed making a pretty daring shortcut across stepping stones to watch the Driving Marathon event at the annual show. 

The stylish Duchess paired her jacket with a wine-colored jumper, forest green maxi skirt, and heeled beige boots.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day 3 of the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 13, 2023 in Windsor, England.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Suede Jacket in Earth $875/£590 (opens in new tab)

Suede Jacket in Earth $875/£590 (opens in new tab) | Max Mara

This classic jacket won't ever go out of style and its neutral shade means that it's perfect for every occasion. It's made from goat leather, has buttons to the front, a shirt collar, and matching belt to synch you in at the waist.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Short Faux Suede Trench Coat in Light Khaki $59.90/£45.99 (opens in new tab)

Short Faux Suede Trench Coat in Light Khaki $59.90/£45.99 (opens in new tab)| Zara

This stunning jacket may be a lighter shade than Duchess Sophie's, but its earthy tone is just as versatile. It's made from faux suede, has a flattering cut, and matching belt to synch you in at the waist.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The Royal Windsor Horse Show (opens in new tab) is a huge event in the equestrian calendar and this year, celebrated its 80th birthday. The event sees equine enthusiasts from all over the planet come together, on the grounds of the royal home, to take part in and watch competitions. These competitions - show jumping, driving, endurance, and driving - are activities famously enjoyed by the Royal Family.

It was sure to be a proud day for Duchess Sophie and the Duke of Edinburgh when their daughter Lady Louise took part in the ‘Pol Roger Meet of The British Driving Society’ on day four of the show. Showcasing her natural flare and talent for her chosen hobby, the young royal was in her element.

Lady Louise Windsor takes part in the 'Pol Roger Meet of The British Driving Society' on day 4 of the 2023 Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 14, 2023 in Windsor, England.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Looking glamorous in beige, the young royal appeared to be in high spirits on what must have been an emotional day. This time last year the late Queen Elizabeth attended the event, watching Lady Louise excel in carriage driving - a pastime she enjoyed with her late grandfather Prince Philip.

