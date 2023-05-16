How Princess Anne’s shocking parenting choice meant Zara Tindall became as ‘non-royal as any royal can be’

Princess Anne’s shocking parenting choice helped ensure Zara Tindall became as “non-royal as any royal can be” and her daughter doesn’t seem to regret it.

The King’s niece Zara Tindall was seen alongside the wider Royal Family at his and Queen Camilla’s coronation on May 6.

An expert has claimed that “down-to-earth” Zara can balance being royal with having a more normal life thanks to Princess Anne's choice.

Whilst she might not have had an official role at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, Zara Tindall joined most of the immediate and extended Royal Family on this special day. As a non-working royal she isn’t glimpsed in public regularly and is known for her more relatable lifestyle, with Zara and Mike Tindall reportedly out until 2am before her uncle’s big day. Now it’s been suggested that Princess Anne’s shocking parenting choice helped ensure Zara Tindall forged a life that is as “non royal as any royal can be”.

Getting candid with OK! (opens in new tab) as Zara marked her 42nd birthday on May 15, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed admiration for how she’s managed to balance being a member of the Royal Family with being “down-to-earth”.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"I just find Zara a complete joy. If you spotted her at the coronation concert, she just looked as if she wanted to get up and boogie all night,” the expert explained. "She is just astonishingly pretty and somehow she manages to combine being part of the royal family with being so down-to-earth and natural.”

Predicting that Zara could have spent precious time with Mike on her birthday as their older kids Mia and Lena would be at school, Jennie discussed how open they are with their public displays of affection.

She said, "They clearly are a couple who still like to party and they always look so in love. Incredibly tactile with one another and just a very happy family, which is a joy to see.”

According to Jennie, it was Princess Anne who helped ensure Zara Tindall got to enjoy a more low-key life and plenty of “freedom” thanks to one of her most significant decisions.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"What she has said - and it's so clearly true - is that she thinks she's very lucky that her mother made the decision not to give her a title,” Jennie said. “It's given her some latitude and freedom and allowed her to be as non-royal as any royal can be."

Princess Anne turned down the late Queen Elizabeth’s offer of titles for her children Peter and Zara and opened up on the 2020 documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, about why.

“As a member of the Royal Family living with that sort of pressure is hard,” Princess Anne admitted. “And the expectations that come with it [are] hard and that might have been at the bottom of the list, that it may be less difficult for you.”

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Zara is currently 20th in the royal line of succession and said she was “very grateful” not to have received a title as she believes it “made [her and Peter] fight harder as well. To try and be as successful as we could be”.

So it seems that Princess Anne’s shocking decision meant Zara Tindall grew up to become a “non-royal” royal. And from what her daughter has said, Zara certainly appreciates the level of “freedom” and motivation that this gave her as a more “down-to-earth” royal.