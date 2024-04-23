M&S has the dreamiest white summer dress just like Kate Middleton's
Princess Kate's Zimmerman summer dress has long been discontinued - but M&S have just dropped a rival piece that looks so similar
In preparation for summer, high-street retailer M&S has just released a new white midi dress that looks just like a gorgeous piece loved by Kate Middleton.
White midi dresses are set to be a spring/summer wardrobe staple for the coming year, with many experts promising that the simple piece will be a vital part of anyone's wardrobe - especially if they're starting to build a spring capsule wardrobe and looking for some key basics that will underpin every outfit.
There are so many styles to choose from but one we still adore is Kate Middleton's stunning Zimmermann Roamer Day Dress that she debuted back in 2014 while on a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.
Shop Kate's Lookalike M&S Dress
Pure Cotton Broderie Midi Shirt Dress, £59 | M&S
This pure cotton shirt dress, featuring a flattering tie belt at the waist, is the perfect elevated everyday piece. With a collared neckline and short puff sleeves, as well as a dainty broderie fabric, it's effortlessly elegant and easy to style.
The dress's gorgeous a-line skirt, its sophisticated three-quarter length sleeves, and, of course, the dainty cut out detailing makes the style the perfect warm weather attire. It's just one of the royal's looks that has us desperate to know more about her style secrets. But, unfortunately, the dress, which was part of Zimmerman's Summer Swim 2014 collection, is no longer available to buy - unless you have a keen eye and quick finger on eBay that is.
But it turns out you don't need to recreate Kate Middleton's wardrobe exactly in order to dress like Kate Middleton. That's because M&S have just released a new summer dress that looks so much like her white Zimmermann dress for less than £60!
Just like the Princess of Wales's midi dress, the M&S lookalike features stunning embroidered broderie material and is made from pure cotton to ensure it is both lightweight and breathable for those sunny days spent in the warmth.
With a lightly tailored bodice and an A-line skirt, you can utilise the tie waist belt to create a a more accentuated fit, or leave the belt undone for a more relaxed look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lean into Kate's sophisticated styling with a pair of her favourite espadrilles, or keep it casual with some trendy sandals like the new 'must-have' M&S mules that look just like Hermes' iconic Oran sandals - and don't forget to protect those eyes from the sun with a pair of 2024's hottest sunglasses.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
What year is Blue Lights set in and where was it filmed?
Blue Lights is back for another season...
By Jess Bacon Published
-
What happens to Will in 3 Body Problem?
The dystopian Netflix series has viewers hooked - and many are wondering what happens to Will in the series finale
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Louis's sixth birthday photo is the most adorable one yet as Kate Middleton gets back behind the camera
Prince Louis's sixth birthday photo has been posted by the Prince and Princess of Wales and it's a return to tradition for his proud mum
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's 'very deliberate and clever' preparation for 'powerful' royal role
The Royal Family have been smart and intentional about getting the Princess of Wales ready for the duty that lies ahead, an expert says
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The unexpected inspiration behind Prince Louis's 'first words' revealed by Kate Middleton
One of Prince Louis's 'first words' was shared by his proud mum on TV and it's got nothing to do with the Royal Family
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's bargain cosy home essential makes such a difference to her traditional living room
The Princess of Wales uses an affordable accessory to transform her living room into a cosy, welcoming space
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Recent weeks 'precious' for Kate Middleton with 'country walks and snuggles in front of the TV' with George, Charlotte and Louis
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been able to relish in precious family time over the Easter break, according to a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The indulgent recipe George, Charlotte and Louis make for Kate Middleton is our idea of a dream dinner
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each have a role to play when they whip this dish up for Princess Catherine
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
32 sweet pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children
There's nothing better than an adorable moment between the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children
By Jack Slater Published
-
32 candid pictures of the Wales family, from world tours to family days out
Whether it's quality time with one of their children or all five of them out together, we love these candid photos of the Waleses
By Jack Slater Published