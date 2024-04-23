M&S has the dreamiest white summer dress just like Kate Middleton's

In preparation for summer, high-street retailer M&S has just released a new white midi dress that looks just like a gorgeous piece loved by Kate Middleton.

White midi dresses are set to be a spring/summer wardrobe staple for the coming year, with many experts promising that the simple piece will be a vital part of anyone's wardrobe - especially if they're starting to build a spring capsule wardrobe and looking for some key basics that will underpin every outfit.

There are so many styles to choose from but one we still adore is Kate Middleton's stunning Zimmermann Roamer Day Dress that she debuted back in 2014 while on a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Lookalike M&S Dress

Pure Cotton Broderie Midi Shirt Dress, £59 | M&S This pure cotton shirt dress, featuring a flattering tie belt at the waist, is the perfect elevated everyday piece. With a collared neckline and short puff sleeves, as well as a dainty broderie fabric, it's effortlessly elegant and easy to style.

The dress's gorgeous a-line skirt, its sophisticated three-quarter length sleeves, and, of course, the dainty cut out detailing makes the style the perfect warm weather attire. It's just one of the royal's looks that has us desperate to know more about her style secrets. But, unfortunately, the dress, which was part of Zimmerman's Summer Swim 2014 collection, is no longer available to buy - unless you have a keen eye and quick finger on eBay that is.

But it turns out you don't need to recreate Kate Middleton's wardrobe exactly in order to dress like Kate Middleton. That's because M&S have just released a new summer dress that looks so much like her white Zimmermann dress for less than £60!

(Image credit: M&S)

Just like the Princess of Wales's midi dress, the M&S lookalike features stunning embroidered broderie material and is made from pure cotton to ensure it is both lightweight and breathable for those sunny days spent in the warmth.

With a lightly tailored bodice and an A-line skirt, you can utilise the tie waist belt to create a a more accentuated fit, or leave the belt undone for a more relaxed look.

Lean into Kate's sophisticated styling with a pair of her favourite espadrilles, or keep it casual with some trendy sandals like the new 'must-have' M&S mules that look just like Hermes' iconic Oran sandals - and don't forget to protect those eyes from the sun with a pair of 2024's hottest sunglasses.