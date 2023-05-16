Lady Louise Windsor masters one of Princess Anne’s favorite styling tricks - and it’s fabulous!

Lady Louise Windsor mastered one of Princess Anne’s favorite styling tricks at the Royal Windsor Horse Show this year - and it’s fabulous!

Lady Louise Windsor is known for her love of carriage driving and she’s been back in action at the Royal Windsor Horse Show this year.

For Day 4 of the show, she opted for a chic layered look that incorporated her aunt Princess Anne’s go-to scarf style.

Despite Lady Louise Windsor facing a challenging build-up to King Charles’ coronation given her university exam timetable she wowed alongside the rest of the immediate and extended Royal Family on May 6. Whilst many eyes were on Queen Camilla’s coronation dress, Lady Louise's silk coronation dress proved she was there to up the style stakes too and she followed it up with a breath-taking black and gold coronation concert. Now Lady Louise Windsor has also mastered one of Princess Anne’s favorite styling tricks at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Stepping out on Day 4 of the show held annually in Home Park near Windsor Castle, carriage driving enthusiast Lady Louise took part in the Pol Roger Meet of The British Driving Society. Although her outfit was practical to suit her sport, she also added a touch of glamor with a scarf.

Her accessory of choice was the perfect choice for spring with a subtle, pastel floral pattern but it was the way Lady Louise chose to wear it that caught our attention. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s daughter prepared herself for the unpredictable British weather with layers, including a crisp white shirt and what appeared to be a camel turtleneck sweater.

In between both of these was the scarf, worn tucked into the shirt in a cravat-style way. Pinned on to the scarf is a statement silver brooch with what appears to be a small piece of amber or a similar-tone stone set into it. This shows how Lady Louise has mastered Princess Anne’s style trick as her aunt has often been spotted tucking her scarves in.

Scarves more generally are an accessory Princess Anne relies on and whilst she does mix up the way she wears them, cravat-style is one of her go-tos. The Princess Royal was spotted wearing a bright green scarf tucked in around her coat collar at the Cheltenham Festival 2023, a patterned one during a visit to Cardiff in 2018 and a floral number for a visit to the festival back in 2019.

On this occasion she also pinned her famous horse-shaped brooch to the scarf just like Lady Louise did at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. It seems that the young royal has taken some serious style inspiration from the Princess Royal when it comes to injecting a bit of color and detail into a formal outfit with this scarf styling trick.

She tied a scarf in a similar way, albeit slightly less cravat-style, for Day 2 of the show this year too and chose a very appropriately horse-print scarf. Lady Louise has carriage-driven at the show several times, often wearing similar jacket and shirt combinations, having been inspired to take up the sport by her late grandfather, Prince Philip, who was himself an accomplished carriage driver.