Mysterious Princess Diana cards reveal late royal's 'risqué' sense of humor

A pair of 'risqué' cards sent by Princess Diana will be sold at auction this week, with experts estimating the memorabilia could be purchased for £5,000.

The handwritten notes, which were sent by Diana to the late King of Greece in 1987, contain sexually suggestive images and cheeky punchlines.

Princess Diana's 'risqué' sense of humor has been revealed in a pair of greeting cards to be sold at auction in the UK this week.

The Princess of Wales sent the two handwritten messages to the King of Greece, whom she was famously close with before her tragic death in 1997.

The first card includes the caption, "What's the definition of a perfect man?" and an illustration of a woman smiling while seemingly being pleasured by another person. The cheeky adult humor continues with the inside greeting, which reads, "A midget with a 10" tongue who can breathe through his ears!"

Diana herself has written, 'Dearest Tino, fondest love as always, from Diana,' in black inked inscription.

(Image credit: Dominic Winter)

The second card is equally suggestive, featuring an illustration of a naked man wearing just a leaf as he leans against a tree. The caption on the front of the card reads, "Adam came first..." while the inside punchline says, "Men always do!"

Diana has added her own note again, writing, 'Dearest Tino, lots of love from Diana.' The late princess also admitted that she had sent both cards to the Greek monarch after struggling to choose between the two.

(Image credit: Dominic Winter)

"I couldn't decide which card to send & then thought you'd enjoy both!" she revealed on the adjacent blank side of the first card.

The revealing memorabilia, which is being sold by Dominic Winter Auctioneers, is expected to sell for up to £5,000. The princess's intention behind the funny cards, both of which contain artwork by Mike Edwards, remains unknown, as they do not mark a birthday, Christmas, or Christening.

"Diana must have seen these cards and thought of Tino before buying and sending them, possibly inspired by a conversation they had had at some social gathering," the description on the lot's listing reads.

Princess Diana with the King of Greece in Majorca in 1990 (Image credit: Getty)

The recipient of the cards, King Constantine of Greece, was a well-known friend of Diana and the former Prince Charles. The late monarch was one of the 3,500 guests at the couple's royal wedding in 1981 and even invited them, as well as their young sons Princes William and Harry, to holiday on his yacht in Majorca in 1990.