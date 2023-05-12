King Charles’ heart-warming gesture to Kate Middleton revealed - and Princess Charlotte loved it!

King Charles’ heart-warming gesture to Kate Middleton over the coronation weekend led to a truly special moment between her and Princess Charlotte.

King Charles is believed to have a close bond with the Princess of Wales and he showed this in a sweet way over the coronation weekend.

Her family were invited to both the coronation and the concert and were seated right below the Royal Box where they were pointed out to Princess Charlotte.

This royal news comes as Princess Anne taught us all a lesson in sartorial elegance with a crisp striped shirt and upturned collar.

As a future Queen Consort it’s perhaps no surprise that the Princess of Wales was prominently seen throughout King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation weekend. From attending the coronation ceremony where Prince George was a Page of Honor to surprising fans with a Windsor Castle walkabout, dancing at the coronation concert and getting stuck in with some volunteering, it was a busy bank holiday for the senior royal.

Since Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding she’s dedicated herself to her royal duties and is understood to have a close bond with her father-in-law King Charles. He showcased his respect for her over the coronation weekend and King Charles’ heart-warming gesture to Kate Middleton was something Princess Charlotte certainly seemed to approve of!

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

King Charles’ coronation was a far more scaled-back affair compared to the late Queen Elizabeth’s service and had a relatively streamlined guest-list for such a huge state occasion. However, His Majesty still invited Kate’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton and her siblings Pippa and James.

Not only that, but they went on to attend the coronation concert on May 7 too and according to Hello! (opens in new tab) were reportedly sat just below the Royal Box. Fans were also treated to a special moment where Kate Middleton can be seen apparently pointing out Michael and Carole’s position to Princess Charlotte.

The young royal definitely looked excited to see her maternal grandparents there as she sat with the immediate and extended Royal Family.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

She and her siblings are thought to be very close with Michael and Carole whose “Middleton model” of parenting the Prince and Princess of Wales have apparently adopted. The Wales family’s home, Adelaide Cottage is closer to the Middletons in Bucklebury than their former Kensington Palace residence, making it even easier for them to spend quality time together.

Meanwhile, an insider has recently suggested the Middletons are “absolutely central” to the “future wellbeing” of the Royal Family and that they were “upgraded” with their row seven seats at the coronation. Royal expert Richard Kay suggested in the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) that King Charles’ positioning of the Middletons there in the Abbey could be “tacit acknowledgement of the role the Middletons are undoubtedly going to play” as the future Queen’s family.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles’ heart-warming gesture to Kate Middleton in also inviting her family to the concert and then seating them prominently again could be seen as reinforcing this. It also highlights his respect for his daughter-in-law and for the Middletons’ importance in the lives of their shared grandchildren.

Princess Charlotte seemed to very much appreciate her grandfather’s decision as she smiled down at Carole and Michael and it’s possible we could start to see more of them at royal events after this precedent was set in King Charles’ reign.