The Middletons 'absolutely central to the future wellbeing' of the Royal Family

The Princess of Wales's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, will likely play a crucial role in the Royal Family in the near future, a royal insider has revealed.

Carole and Michael Middleton are expected to play a 'central' role in establishing the 'future well-being' of the Royal Family, according to a royal insider.

The parents of the Princess of Wales will likely become key players in Prince William and Kate Middleton as pressure mounts on the royal couple to support King Charles III's 'slimmed down monarchy.'

The Princess of Wales's parents are to play an important role in King Charles III's 'slimmed down monarchy', a royal insider has claimed.

Carole and Michael Middleton will likely become more involved in the Royal Family in the near future, helping to ease the pressure on Prince William and Kate Middleton as their workload inevitably builds.

According to royal expert Richard Kay, the Berkshire couple were 'quietly upgraded' with their position at the King's Coronation on Saturday, which saw them being seated in row seven of Westminster Abbey ‒ 'the best seats in the house.'

"They are not royal, of course, but they are now central to the future wellbeing of the Royal Family," he wrote for the Daily Mail (opens in new tab).

"Charles may be on the throne but by including William's in-laws and in such a conspicuous position in the Abbey, there was a tacit acknowledgment of the role the Middletons are undoubtedly going to play."

It's no secret that Carole and Michael Middleton, who met in the 1970s whilst both working for British Airways and are now self-made millionaires, have always had a close relationship with their son-in-law and their three royal grandchildren.

Carole, 68, is affectionately known as 'Granny' to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis and has previously described herself as 'hands-on' with the adorable trio. This bond has likely been further strengthened by the Prince and Princess of Wales's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is just a 40-minute drive from Carole and Michael's mansion in Bucklebury, Reading.

"Given that they are grandparents of the next king but one, it was understandable that Kate should want both her mother, a former flight attendant who was brought up in a council flat, and her father, a one-time aircraft despatcher, close at hand," Kay added.

Kate's siblings, sister Pippa and brother James Middleton, were also present in the VIP seventh row.

According to Kay, the Middletons have become even more important to the Crown in the absence of former working royals, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

"William has no one but Kate to support him through the challenges ahead," he writes, before adding that even Charles has "admitted" he'd have "struggled to cope" without Queen Camilla's ongoing encouragement and reassurance.

"That's where the Middletons come in," Kay continues. "Ever since William first began dating Kate back in their university days at St Andrews, Carole and Mike have played a significant part in the couple's lives."

It remains unknown just how Carole and Michael will be involved in the running of the Royal Family, but it's been speculated they may contribute to William and Kate's childcare as their royal workload increase. The grandparents will likely be "called on to help out by taking care of Prince George and his siblings Charlotte and Louis" when the Prince and Princess of Wales travel overseas - a duty that is only expected to become more prominent as the King and Queen get older.