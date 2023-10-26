Kate Middleton's timeless autumn staple that you probably have in your wardrobe already, revealed by a fashion expert
This Parisian chic staple is a go-to for Princess Catherine
With autumn now upon us, we're taking cues from Kate Middleton and her timeless go-to wardrobe staple.
When it comes to Kate Middleton's wardrobe, she tends to stick to classic silhouettes and timeless basics, from the best blazers to smart, suit-like trousers. This is also true in terms of her knitwear, with the Princess of Wales often favouring a Parisian-esque classic as an autumn and winter staple, according to a style expert.
We're of course referring to her love of striped jumpers, the likes of which you can often spy Kate pairing with jeans or under a blazer for a casual but chic look. A monochromatic, striped knit is a staple when it comes to Kate's autumnal styling and if you're looking to channel her chic aesthetics, you might just want to add one to your own capsule wardrobe.
RRP: £22.50 | This cosy, crewneck black and white striped jumper is the perfect wardrobe staple. It's available in sizes XS to XL and is made with a ribbed knit that is perfect for layering!
RRP: £35.99 | This wool-mix jumper offers more of an oversized fit but again features a crewneck and a more chunky, striped pattern.
Best price!
RRP: £18.99 | This jumper is available in several colourways, but we'd recommend this black and cream number as it's perfect for pairing with jeans and trousers.
While striped tops and knits can be worn all year round, they tend to remerge in the autumn/winter fashion trends. As mentioned a knitted jumper, complete with wrap-around stripes is synonymous with chic, French fashion and it's one jumper style Kate adores.
As Megan Watkins, head stylist at SilkFred notes, "A striped jumper is timeless and should be a staple in every autumn/winter wardrobe.
"Kate normally opts for a crew-neck style which pairs nicely with dark jeans and white trainers. This is one of Kate’s more laid-back looks and is perfect for coffee with friends, casual lunches and crisp autumn dog walks."
Kate has also proved the versatility of this knitwear staple - and how it can be adapted to the seasons - on numerous occasions. Her visit to the 1851 Trust in July 2022 for instance, saw her pair a navy jumper with some white shorts and trainers for a very nautical look. We've also seen Kate elevate a striped jumper with the help of a matching pantsuit, during her trip to Fife, Scotland a year prior.
Kate has even embraced stripes in other aspects of her wardrobe too, with the mother-of-three stepping out in a chic pinstripe suit in early October 2023.
In general, as Watkin explains, Kate tends to wear striped knits for a more casual, off-duty look, often pairing them with her favourite jeans or trousers and Veja trainers. The beauty of the striped pattern though is that it always looks expensive no matter how you wear it, hence why it's such an enduring style.
In fact, if you're looking to build a minimalist capsule wardrobe, or to embrace the 'Quiet Luxury' trend, a striped jumper - particularly Kate's go-to navy and white colourway - is a must-have.
