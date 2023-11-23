Kate Middleton's personalised gold necklace just dropped in price and it's making Christmas shopping a lot easier
Kate Middleton's personalised gold necklace is so sentimental and it would make the perfect Christmas gift for a jewellery lover this year
Kate's personalised gold necklace just dropped in price and it's making Christmas shopping a lot easier.
With so many Black Friday jewellery deals already unveiled, many of us might be considering picking up some pieces for Christmas presents and there’s nothing quite like finding the perfect personalised gift to spark excitement. Even the royals are fans of personalisation with their jewellery and Kate’s engraved necklace from Merci Maman now has a hefty discount.
The Princess of Wales was spotted wearing The Duchess necklace after Prince George was born when she was known by her Duchess of Cambridge title and the brand named this sentimental piece after her.
RRP: £104.25
WAS £139 | Kate's necklace is 18K champagne gold plated and can be made totally unique to you. Charms are removable and they are hand-engraved in Paris.
WAS £139 | If you love Kate's necklace but prefer wearing silver then this 925 sterling silver version is a gorgeous option. It can have a boy or girl charm alongside the heart and disc.
Now this necklace is a best-seller and one of the fashion Black Friday deals well worth investing in. Kate’s personalised necklace is fully customisable, with a choice of a boy or girl charm alongside the signature Merci Maman engravable disc and the mini heart charm. These are removable for extra versatility and the necklace is reduced from £139 down to £104.25 with a great saving of £34.75.
This classic piece comes in 18K gold plated, sterling silver and rose gold plated options to suit every taste. Both the front and reverse of the disc can be engraved with the names of your loved ones and you can also add one more charm into the final design of the Duchess necklace for an extra £30 or £60 for two more. Kate's personalised necklace has Prince George's full name - George Alexander Louis - on the disc and 'W' for Prince William on the heart.
For an even more unique look, the necklace can also have a regular chain or a beaded chain for £10 more. The engravings are hand-done at Merci Maman’s Paris workshop, making this truly special and Kate’s decision to wear the Duchess necklace after becoming a mum for the first time shows how close to her heart it is.
Beatrice de Montille, founder of Merci Maman, previously told People that Pippa Middleton was a regular customer and that supposedly asked for the necklace to be passed on to her. She was then delighted when the Princess of Wales was pictured wearing their heartfelt necklace.
“Pippa is one of our customers. She has bought many products from us in the past year,” Beatrice claimed, before adding, “We had no news after the birth. We didn’t know if [Kate] was wearing it or not. Then we came across a blog recently showing a picture of her back in October, shopping in Zara, and she was wearing our necklace!”
If you’ve already made your way through the Reiss Black Friday sale and other fashion-related discounts, you might well be tempted to treat either yourself or a loved one to their own individual version of this classic royal-approved piece. For an even more luxurious take on Kate’s personalised necklace, the 9K fine gold version was created.
This is also reduced for Black Friday, down from £549 to £411.75 with extra charms available to add ranging from £120 to £240, making this another gorgeous and timeless gifting option this festive season.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
