Kate Middleton's one-shoulder floaty blue dress proves the royal can literally pull off any look

Kate Middleton's one-shoulder blue gown stunned at the weekend as the Princess of Wales made an incredible surprise appearance at The Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate Middleton stunned royal fans as she made a surprise appearance at the Eurovision Grand Finale on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The Princess of Wales appeared on the show to support the Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine, playing an instrumental piano piece by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel.

Princess Catherine stunned everyone with the most surprising appearance at The Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday. The Princess wowed fans by playing the piano as she supported an Orchestra hailing from Ukraine.

Like many of Kate Middleton's dresses, the Princess's gown for this remarkable appearance was from the brand, Jenny Packham. This designer has become one of the Princess's go-to brands and she has been snapped in many gowns from this range.

The Princess also subtly paid tribute to the late Queen as she wore the Queen Mother's Saphire and Diamond Fringe Earrings. This set of earrings was part of the Queen's personal jewelry collection and has clearly been left to the royal women within the family who can use these stunning pieces to complement their immaculate style at important events.

Fans loved the Princess's look and many took to compliment her immaculate style. "Another gorgeous gown! She looks beautiful as always ❤️," said one fan.

"So the Princess of Wales is beautiful, kind, would look stunning even in a burlap sack, can walk gracefully in 3 inch heels in the snow, and can also play the piano. Is there anything she can’t do?!? She is amazing, born to fill this role!!" said another.

"I don't think she's ever looked more beautiful! 😍," said yet another.

Kate Middleton seems to be a fan of the one-shoulder floaty style of dress as she wore a beautiful white Alexander McQueen gown with a very similar shape for the BAFTAS at London's Southbank Centre in February. The Princess was one of the BAFTAs best dressed in 2023 and the Grecian-style gown was perfectly complemented with long black gloves.

The Princess also wore a bedazzled Jenny Packham gown at the Royal Variety Performance in 2021, showing her appreciation for the brand's wide variety of stylish gowns that can be worn at a number of royal engagements.