Kate Middleton's Greville chandelier earrings are the star of the show at Rajwa Alseif's royal wedding

Kate Middleton always looks flawless, and her evening glam look at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in Jordan on Thursday has wowed royal fans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Jordan yesterday to attend the wedding of Al Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan and Rajwa al-Saif at the Zahran Palace in Amman, much to the excitement of their international royal fans.

As always, fans were eagerly waiting to see what Kate Middleton wore for the occasion - from her dresses to her handbag collection, all eyes are always on the Princess of Wales' outfits.

But it was the earrings she wore as part of her evening look that grabbed our attention this time. Kate wore the famous Greville chandelier earrings that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II for the event.

(Image credit: Youtube/RHC JO)

Sterling Silver Chandelier Marquise Earrings, $45.08 (£35) | Goldwinter Copy Kate's wedding guest look with these statement earrings, in the same chandelier style as the Princess of Wales's. In sterling silver with sparkly clear marquise gemstones, you'll be sure to dazzle in these!

The late Queen was snapped in these decadent Cartier earrings on many occasions throughout her life and they are now a priceless heirloom owned by the Royal Family.

The stunning sparkly chandelier earrings were originally inherited by the Queen Mother from Mrs. Greville back in 1942. Five years later, she presented them to her daughter, the-then Princess Elizabeth, as a wedding gift when she married Prince Philip.

Kate paired the statement earrings with a rose gold sequin Jenny Packham dress - one of her favorite designers - and the Lover’s Knot Tiara, which belonged to Princess Diana. And with her hair swept to the side in loose waves, the earrings stole the show.

The diamond and platinum earrings were made by Cartier in London over a period of years, starting in 1918 and ending in 1929. Initially, they were a simple pair of brilliant drop earrings. But in 1922, they were lengthened using twelve additional diamonds. The earrings were completed in their present form in February 1929, when ten more diamonds were added.

(Image credit: Youtube/RHC JO )

The earrings were the perfect statement piece for Rajwa Alseif's royal wedding. The Middle Eastern couple tied the knot in an Islamic ceremony known as a katb ketab, before hosting a lavish reception for their 140 guests. The event saw an impressive lineup of VIPs, with US First Lady Jill Biden and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark just some of the powerful folks on the invite list.

For the earlier ceremony, Kate Middleton's Elie Saab gown delighted royal fans as she wore the same designer as the bride. The gown, from the designer's AW17 RTW collection, was floaty and featured detailing at the wrists, neck, and bodice, and blouson sleeves with structured shoulders. This was a debut for this dress that the Princess has never been photographed in before.

This isn't the first time Kate Middleton's earrings have stolen the show at an event, either. Her electric blue earrings recently delighted fans, and her gold shell earrings are perfect for summer.