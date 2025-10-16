Kate Middleton's caramel suit shows that a dependable fashion formula is key to confidence

The Princess never shies away from a re-wear and tailored sets are her go-to when she wants to look sophisticated and feel confident

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles for a photo as she and Prince William receive Jordan&#039;s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and his wife Princess Rajwa Al Hussein at Windsor Castle
(Image credit: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News)
Jump to category:
Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News

When she first joined the Royal Family in 2011, the Princess of Wales’s signature look was a midi or knee-length dress but nowadays she’s all about the tailoring. Although she’s an expert at styling jeans and a blazer too, Kate favours full suits and has quite the collection of them in everything from vibrant tones to minimal neutrals.

She clearly feels confident in a tailored set and they've become a uniform for her. So I wasn’t surprised when she re-wore her Roland Mouret caramel-toned blazer and trousers on 15th October when she and Prince William received Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Princess Rajwa at Windsor Castle.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles for a photo as she and Prince William receive Jordan&#039;s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and his wife Princess Rajwa Al Hussein at Windsor Castle

(Image credit: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News)

Recreate Kate's Look

Shop More Tailored Staples

It’s easy to feel like we should constantly be mixing and matching our clothes to create entirely new autumn outfit ideas every time rather than wearing the same combinations. Yet the future Queen always looks so sophisticated in her plethora of suits and shirts.

At Windsor Castle she wore the single-breasted Cady Blazer with the matching Cady Trousers and added a simple ivory pussybow blouse underneath. The jacket was left unfastened and the look was unapologetically business-like.

After all, Kate was at work! The last time she wore this same Roland Mouret suit was in September 2023 for a visit to charity, Streets of Growth, and she also opted for a white top.

Catherine, Princess of Wales walks downstairs as she receives Jordan&#039;s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and his wife Princess Rajwa Al Hussein at Windsor Castle

(Image credit: Abaca Press/Alamy Live News)

This was a less formal occasion than meeting the Jordanian royals which perhaps explains this slight variation. Both times she’s stepped out in the maroon version of the suit, though, she’s worn a pink pussybow blouse very similar to her white one.

Whilst her tops of choice will change depending on the weather and location, the Princess of Wales’s love for suits has been going strong for many years now. It’s worth investing in a beautiful blazer and trousers in a colour you wear a lot as with a suit you always know the pieces will go together and just need to pick a neutral top.

You can also wear the pieces separately to make them each more casual, whether by pairing the blazer with jeans or the trousers with a chunky jumper. However, even if tailoring isn’t for you, the ethos behind Kate’s caramel-toned suit outfit can still inspire your autumn capsule wardrobe.

A composite of two pictures of Kate Middleton wearing a Roland Mouret suit, one in camel and the other in maroon

(Image credit: Photo by Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage via Getty)

Jeans and a jumper or a jumper dress and knee high boots are also easy outfit combinations and the main thing is finding a formula that works for you day-to-day, that you feel confident in. That way you know that you love it and can wear it on repeat, feeling totally yourself.

I suspect that the Princess of Wales reaches for suits so much because a matching set instantly adds a polished feel to an outfit. They’re also naturally smart and this means Kate can re-wear her favourite blazers and trousers to a variety of different engagements.

The structured silhouettes clearly give her confidence at these high-profile appearances and when you find items or pairings that do this, we should never be afraid to stick with them.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.