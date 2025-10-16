Kate Middleton's caramel suit shows that a dependable fashion formula is key to confidence
The Princess never shies away from a re-wear and tailored sets are her go-to when she wants to look sophisticated and feel confident
When she first joined the Royal Family in 2011, the Princess of Wales’s signature look was a midi or knee-length dress but nowadays she’s all about the tailoring. Although she’s an expert at styling jeans and a blazer too, Kate favours full suits and has quite the collection of them in everything from vibrant tones to minimal neutrals.
She clearly feels confident in a tailored set and they've become a uniform for her. So I wasn’t surprised when she re-wore her Roland Mouret caramel-toned blazer and trousers on 15th October when she and Prince William received Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and Princess Rajwa at Windsor Castle.
Kate always returns to the pieces she knows work for her and this recent ensemble was a reminder that having a fashion formula is nothing to be embarrassed about.
Recreate Kate's Look
The Princess of Wales has several blazers in her collection and although her camel one was designer, this piece is a lovely, affordable alternative. It's deliberately oversized and can be fastened with one button to make it single-breasted or two to make it double-breasted. The matching trousers would complete the co-ord in style.
A white, cream or ivory shirt will always come in handy and this one has a tie-neck detail that reminds me of Kate's blouse. It has neat buttons running down the front and the sleeves are gathered into the deep cuffs for a touch of volume. Wear with tailored items for a smart look or with jeans to make it more casual.
Shop More Tailored Staples
It’s easy to feel like we should constantly be mixing and matching our clothes to create entirely new autumn outfit ideas every time rather than wearing the same combinations. Yet the future Queen always looks so sophisticated in her plethora of suits and shirts.
At Windsor Castle she wore the single-breasted Cady Blazer with the matching Cady Trousers and added a simple ivory pussybow blouse underneath. The jacket was left unfastened and the look was unapologetically business-like.
After all, Kate was at work! The last time she wore this same Roland Mouret suit was in September 2023 for a visit to charity, Streets of Growth, and she also opted for a white top.
This was a less formal occasion than meeting the Jordanian royals which perhaps explains this slight variation. Both times she’s stepped out in the maroon version of the suit, though, she’s worn a pink pussybow blouse very similar to her white one.
Whilst her tops of choice will change depending on the weather and location, the Princess of Wales’s love for suits has been going strong for many years now. It’s worth investing in a beautiful blazer and trousers in a colour you wear a lot as with a suit you always know the pieces will go together and just need to pick a neutral top.
You can also wear the pieces separately to make them each more casual, whether by pairing the blazer with jeans or the trousers with a chunky jumper. However, even if tailoring isn’t for you, the ethos behind Kate’s caramel-toned suit outfit can still inspire your autumn capsule wardrobe.
Jeans and a jumper or a jumper dress and knee high boots are also easy outfit combinations and the main thing is finding a formula that works for you day-to-day, that you feel confident in. That way you know that you love it and can wear it on repeat, feeling totally yourself.
I suspect that the Princess of Wales reaches for suits so much because a matching set instantly adds a polished feel to an outfit. They’re also naturally smart and this means Kate can re-wear her favourite blazers and trousers to a variety of different engagements.
The structured silhouettes clearly give her confidence at these high-profile appearances and when you find items or pairings that do this, we should never be afraid to stick with them.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
