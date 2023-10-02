Kate Middleton set to miss out on major royal appearance for the first time as she prioritises family duty

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate is reportedly set to miss out on a major royal appearance for the first time as she’s said to have prioritised an important family duty.

The Princess of Wales is said to be remaining in the UK in November rather than going to Singapore for the Earthshot Prize Awards.

This will be the first time she’s missed the awards but it’s supposedly for a super thoughtful reason that concerns Prince George.

As the future King and Queen Consort it’s no surprise that Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ schedules are generally pretty packed. However, when it comes to overseas engagements the couple haven’t been taking to the skies as much as they have done in the past. Instead, Prince William has been making several solo appearances, including his recent trip to New York where he hinted at a dreamy destination for a future family holiday. Because of this many fans might well have been looking forward even more to seeing Prince William and Kate step out together for an annual royal appearance later this year.

However, sadly, it seems that once again the Prince of Wales will be carrying out an exciting trip solo. According to The Telegraph, a Kensington Palace source has supposedly claimed that Kate is set to miss out on going to Singapore in November for the Earthshot Prize Awards 2023.

The Princess of Wales has attended both the previous Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony and fashion lovers in particular will no doubt remember her appearances for her green carpet-worthy outfits. Kate wowed in a re-worn lilac Alexander McQueen dress in 2021 and in a neon green off-shoulder Sabina dress by Solace London, sold on Net-A-Porter and rented from Hurr.

Whilst it seems Prince William will be going to Singapore without her and we won’t see another show-stopping eco-friendly look from her, it’s apparently for the sweetest reason. It’s reported that the Princess of Wales made the decision as she wanted to be there for Prince George.

The 10-year-old, who is second in the royal line of succession, will apparently be taking exams. He’s currently studying at Lambrook School but was supposedly seen looking around Eton earlier this year. It’s been suggested that if he were looking to go to Eton from the age of 13 Prince George would need to sit an online pre-test in the autumn term of year six.

It’s incredibly heart-warming that the Princess of Wales has reportedly chosen to stay in the UK to support her eldest son at this challenging time with his exams. With Prince William still set to go to Singapore it also ensures that both their family and public duties are being carried out by one half of the popular couple. Prince George will also likely appreciate having his devoted mother there during exam time.

Kate also made a selfless sacrifice for Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2016 when she missed appearing at the St Patrick’s Day parade at Mons Barracks. Instead a palace statement apparently confirmed that she wouldn’t be there that particular year as she wanted to spend time with her children before undertaking a long tour.

“While the Duchess [Princess of Wales] has accompanied the Duke [Prince William] every year since his appointment in 2012, and will do so again in future, this year she sadly could not make it because she is prioritising time with her children before next month’s tour of India and Bhutan,” it apparently claimed.