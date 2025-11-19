Kate Middleton's daring lace gown was a Royal Variety Performance outfit she'd never wear now - but I think it's hard to beat

It’s been two years since the Prince and Princess of Wales last attended the Royal Variety Performance, but the royal couple will be guests of honour at the show once again on 19th November. This kind of grand occasion calls for floor-length dresses and Kate’s worn some spectacular ones to the performance in the past.

However, there’s one that has yet to be beaten as my favourite and it’s one I couldn’t imagine her wearing now. In 2019, the Princess of Wales arrived for the evening event in a lace gown by one of her favourite British clothing brands, Alexander McQueen.

It had a nude underlayer, covered by a delicate web of black lace with floral motifs. This detailing covered the entire dress, from the neckline to the hem of the A-line skirt.

Recreate Kate's Outfit

The long sleeves were entirely sheer and black velvet trimmed the neckline, hem and waist for a touch of extra definition. The Princess’s gown was dramatic and ultra-feminine, with a sweetheart neckline and scoop back accentuating the silhouette.

As royal dresses go, this was quite daring and sultry, but in a sophisticated way. This is why I still love Kate’s lace outfit so much all these years later, as it was a slightly bolder take on her usual elegant style. The Princess has, of course, worn various lace dresses before but they tend not to be quite so sheer or statement.

Take Kate’s stunning gold State Banquet dress we saw in September, for instance. The underskirt was white, and the champagne lace dress over the top was only slightly darker, making it less of a contrast. The lace layer also had a high neckline and back and the floral detailing was closer together, minimising the gaps.

This State Banquet was the first time the Princess of Wales had worn a lace dress for quite some time, too. Now she’s a more senior member of the Royal Family, Kate’s style has subtly shifted in general. She used to love knee length dresses and be slightly more daring with silhouettes.

Now the Princess reaches for smart tailoring and neutrals more than ever. When she wears a floor-length gown for a special event, it tends to be equally classic and quite modest too. Sheerness on the sleeves isn’t out of the question, nor are sleeveless or one-sleeve dresses, but her bodices and skirts are usually completely opaque.

It’s why I sadly don’t think we’ll be seeing her re-wear the Alexander McQueen dress again, at least not without some alterations. With a black underskirt, it would become more understated. I love it as is, and lace dresses and lace-trimmed items are a 2025 autumn/winter fashion trend I can get behind.

Whether there’s just a hint of lace on the hem or neckline, the intricacy of the fabric makes a design feel instantly more special. If you’re wearing a one-colour outfit adding different textures and finishes breaks things up a bit and adds dimension too.

Lace is great for this, as is velvet, and the Princess of Wales’s dress combined both these materials in one look. She finished off her Royal Variety Performance ensemble with black velvet Jimmy Choo heels and a matching clutch.

The last time Kate and William attended, the Princess wore a teal cape dress, so I’ll be excitedly waiting to see if this year’s outfit goes down a colourful or monochrome route.