Kate Middleton's glimmering gold State Banquet dress immediately reminded me of her most iconic gown of all time

If I’d had to predict what the Princess of Wales would wear to the State Banquet during President Trump’s visit I would have probably gone for red or white, as these tones have been her favourites for these occasions. However, I was delighted to see Kate prove me wrong when she stepped out in glimmering gold at Windsor Castle.

Constructed with a white sleeveless underdress and the gold lace over-coat, this Phillipa Lepley design was something a little different for the future Queen. It had an elegant high neckline that balanced out the sheer-ness of the lace and subtle puffed sleeves for added shaping.

The skirt was voluminous and the Chantilly lace with its sparkling floral motifs accentuated the femininity of the design. It was one of Kate’s more statement State Banquet looks and as soon as I saw it I took a trip down memory lane to arguably her most iconic dress ever.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Surely I can’t be the only one who was reminded of the Princess of Wales’s magnificent Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding gown? It’s rare nowadays that Kate wears lace at all, but her wedding dress had similar long lace sleeves and came up high on the neck too.

The collar of the Princess’s wedding dress swept down into a V-neckline but it’s no surprise that, as a senior royal at a major official occasion, Kate went for something that remained high-neck all around at the State Banquet.

Her bridal gown also had floral lace appliques on the bodice and skirt, almost creating the illusion of a full lace overlay. It was also interesting to see that the designer of her outfit this time was Phillipa Lepley.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Phillipa is a renowned couture wedding dress and eveningwear designer and so it makes sense to me that her creation for the Princess of Wales had something of a bridal feel. This lace-sleeved style is something that Kate clearly feels comfortable and confident in and if she was going to switch up her State Banquet looks, I love that she did so in such a big way.

Whether or not the nods to her wedding dress were intentional - and I suspect probably not - these similar details lend a lot of sophistication. The future Queen didn’t go so far as to re-wear her wedding day tiara, though.

Since she and Prince William tied the knot in 2011 she hasn’t been spotted in the Cartier Halo Tiara publicly again. Her favourite and most-worn headpiece has to be the Lover’s Knot Tiara which she chose again on 17th September.

(Image credit: Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This time Kate wore it with her brunette tresses in loose waves and finished off her State Banquet ensemble with a pair of gold Aquazzura heels. These had fun cut-outs at the side which again made them a little more unique compared to traditional court shoes.

It was such a splendid example of how the Princess of Wales’s style is ever-evolving and yet still has a basis in the classic design elements she loves. She was seated beside US President Donald Trump for the State Banquet and he went on to mention her in his speech.

"Melania and I are delighted to visit with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine. So radiant, so healthy and so beautiful," he declared.