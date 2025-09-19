Kate Middleton sends a message with regal brooch during State Visit - a week after another meaningful style choice

With their three children back at school the Prince and Princess of Wales have resumed royal duties and their packed September schedule has included some very high-profile appearances. On 17th the couple welcomed US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to the UK for their State Visit at Windsor Castle.

Later that night they attended the State Banquet hosted by King Charles for the visiting President and the next day Kate and Melania joined forces for a tour of Frogmore Gardens and a meeting with the Scouts’ Squirrels. Throughout it all, the Princess was impeccably dressed, as always.

Her bold burgundy ensemble on Day 1 was autumn in an outfit, yet her brooch could easily have gone under the radar. It’s a personal one for Kate and the timing of her wearing it a week after another meaningful fashion choice has me intrigued.

(Image credit: Photos by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Look very closely and you’ll notice that the future Queen wore the Prince of Wales Feathers Brooch - minus the emerald drop - pinned to her burgundy coat dress. Encrusted with glimmering diamonds, this piece not only features the three ostrich feathers that feature in the heraldic badge of the Prince of Wales, but also the scroll.

This is emblazoned with the Prince of Wales’s motto in German - "Ich Dien," or "I serve". Of course, the State Visit isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kate with this particular brooch. She wore it for the Commonwealth Day Service in 2023 and for the State Visit of the President of South Africa in 2022 (this time with the emerald drop attached).

However, it’s the first time she’s been seen with it for a while and comes only a week after she proudly wore a Prince of Wales Check blazer and trousers for a visit to Sudbury Silk Mills. This check got this name after King Edward VII popularised it when he was Prince of Wales.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Her choice to wear it not only tied in with the textiles focus of her engagements, but might also be seen as Kate’s subtle nod to Prince William. The same could be said of her brooch and I think both pieces send a strong message about her own commitment as Princess of Wales.

They indicate her pride at this prestigious position and in representing it - and in turn the monarchy - to the world. A State Visit is hugely important and only the most senior Royal Family members typically play a key part.

Kate might not be in the royal line of succession herself but as the wife of the Prince of Wales who’s first in line she’s the most senior royal woman after Queen Camilla. I think the brooch in particular instantly reminds us of her position and the sense of duty that accompanies this, thanks to the motto.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales resumed engagements earlier this year after completing her cancer treatment. Returning after such an immensely challenging time can’t have been easy and Kate has spoken about how the "phase" after treatment is "really difficult" in general.

Prince William has praised her “remarkable” strength in her birthday post in January and when she first publicly announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in 2024, the Princess remarked upon what a comfort he’d been to her.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too,” she said.

As a couple they couldn’t be more unified and supportive and Kate’s brooch and Prince of Wales Check suit and their link to her husband’s role - and her own - emphasises this even more.