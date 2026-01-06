Kate Middleton's 'notoriously bad' habit is something you might relate to

The Princess of Wales's famously extensive skill-set ranges from playing piano, to excelling on the tennis court and hockey pitch and creating beautiful artwork. However, even Kate can’t be brilliant at everything and one of her self-confessed bad habits is very relatable.

It seems that the future Queen is forever misplacing her phone and she admitted as much to podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher back in 2020. Her appearance on Giovanna’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast was a first for Kate and she shared some very personal revelations, both on the episode and outside of recording.

Speaking recently to The Times for a profile of the Princess, Giovanna shared, "She told me that she was notoriously bad at keeping an eye on her phone. She always loses her phone."

According to the podcast host, "all of [Kate’s] Christmas presents" in 2019 were "related to her keeping track of her phone…It was all about her not losing her phone". The publication added that the Princess of Wales’s phone forgetfulness has become a "running joke" in her family.

As bad habits go, this is one so many of us will be able to relate to and given everything Kate has on her plate, it’s perhaps not surprising. Last year she revealed she’s learnt to carry her cup of tea around with her, explaining that "as a parent you know you’ll keep losing" it otherwise.

It’s easy to get distracted and leave a cup or phone behind as you leave a room to get involved in an activity with your children or help them out with something. Thankfully for the Princess, she rarely uses her phone at engagements, so there’s virtually no opportunity to leave her mobile anywhere other than in the safety of her handbag.

At home, whilst a phone will be an essential part of her daily life as she balances communications about royal duties and family life, Kate’s children aren’t currently allowed to have their own mobiles.

Prince William has explained that they are "really strict" about this and that they "sit and chat" instead of spending loads of time using technology.

Last October, Kate co-authored an essay with Professor Robert Waldinger and expressed the view that "while digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite".

She added that when using them we’re often "physically present but mentally absent" and "unable to fully engage with the people right in front of us".

Given how important human connection is to the Princess of Wales, I doubt she’s massively worried when she temporarily misplaces her phone. Spending quality time with her children is a priority for her and already the three Wales kids share plenty of their mum’s hobbies.

We saw first-hand how Princess Charlotte has followed in Kate’s footsteps when mother and daughter performed a piano duet to open this year’s Together at Christmas carol service. Both Charlotte and George are also keen tennis players like the Princess and regularly join their parents to watch the Wimbledon final in July.

Kate’s relatable "bad" habit might not be something her children need to worry about picking up right now, but they’re certainly taking after her when it comes to her varied skillset.