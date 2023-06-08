Kate Middleton in $138 Lululemon sneakers has royal fans asking, 'could our Princess be any more perfect?'

Kate Middleton's $138 Lululemon sneakers were the perfect active wear show at a recent royal engagement - here's how you can steal this look!

The Princess of Wales stepped out for a rugby engagement on June 7 as she met local and male players to discuss the Shaping Us campaign.

For this sporty engagement, Kate Middleton opted for hoop earrings, a rugby shirt, tracksuit joggers, sporty sneakers, and a super-high ponytail.

On June 7, Princess Catherine showcased a stunning athletic wardrobe as she stepped out to visit Maidenhead Rugby Club. The Princess looked fantastic in her dressed-down look including Sweaty Betty jogging pants, and a turquoise England Rugby top.

However, what we really loved is the Princess's pair of workout sneakers from Lululemon. These sporty shoes were the perfect addition to the Princess's ensemble and supported the future Queen's feet while she took part in some exercises with the rugby players. For UK shoppers, sadly the white color is out of stock - but don't worry! There are a number of other color options for these trainers - and they are currently on sale!

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe, (£79.00) $138.00 | Lululemon The Chargefeel fits true to size for most. Chargefeel is an everyday neutral running and training shoe. Run-first, train-second design mirrors the way you work out. Midfoot frame provides support for both running and training. Dual-density midsole is springy enough for running, agile enough for training. Pressure-mapped outsole delivers traction and flexibility

To make this sporty look more fashion-forward, the Princess paired the look with some basic jewelry pieces and a stylish hairstyle. Kate Middleton's $22 Orelia gold hoops were the perfect addition to this look as they added subtle glamour without risking the risk of them snagging on her clothing while she played.

The Princess also wore her hair in a super high ponytail. This look was functional as it kept her long brunette locks out of her face, but it was also stylish as her slicked-back look allowed her facial features to shine.

A video was posted on Instagram and showed the Princess getting stuck into the engagement. The caption read, "A fun morning chatting #ShapingUs at Maidenhead Rugby Club with Champion @ugomonye, and @EnglandRugby stars Courtney Lawes and @dannycare9 talking about fatherhood and @earlychildhood. Thanks for having us @maidenheadrfc! 🏉"

Fans adored this fun and active video and took to the comments to compliment the sporty Princess. "The Princess of Perfection ❤️" said one fan. "Tiara on Friday, Rugby and ponytail on Wednesday, could our Princess of Wales be any more perfect?" said another fan.

"Love this so much! I just love watching The Princess of Wales in her sporty 👑! She is in her element 😍," said yet another.