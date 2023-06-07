We're obsessed with Kate Middleton's $22 Orelia gold hoops and high ponytail as she shows off her sporty side in latest engagement

Kate Middleton's gold hoops and high ponytail were the perfect combination for a day on the sports field as she made quite the departure from her usual royal attire.

The Princess of Wales stepped out on the rugby pitch on June 7 as she met local and male players to discuss the Shaping Us campaign.

For this sporty engagement, Kate Middleton opted for affordable gold hoop earrings, rugby shirt and tracksuit joggers with a super high ponytail.

The Princess of Wales is known to have quite the intense exercise regime, and has been snapped while participating in athletic activities that range from abseiling to tennis. And whilst Kate Middleton’s dresses are truly iconic, she’s also got a stunning athletic wardrobe and she recently debuted one of her sporty looks while out playing rugby at the Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7. For this recent engagement Kate Middleton’s gold hoops and high ponytail added a touch of glamor to the tracksuit and rugby shirt combination.

Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings in Gold |$22/£18 | Orelia Recreate the Princess of Wales' earring look with Kate Middleton's gold hoops from Orelia. With chain detailing these can dress up any outfit as is the perfect jewelry choice for a bit of subtle glamor.

While practicing some rugby drills Kate sported a super chic high ponytail, sweeping her long, brunette locks out of her face so that they wouldn't become a nuisance while playing. She also wore a pair of subtle Orelia gold hoop earrings - because, let's be honest, even when you're working out, it still feels nice to have some subtle jewelry on.

Priced at just $22/£18, these chain huggie hoop earrings come in gold plated and silver plated versions and make a statement without being too bold or bulky for Kate when exercising. A far cry from Princess Diana’s rare pearl earrings Kate wears for formal occasions, these affordable options are a beautiful day-wear choice.

The Princess of Wales paired the earrings with a turquoise rugby shirt complete with the England Rugby Team’s logo - a rose - embroidered on it. Kate became the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League early last year and she’s continued to showcase her support for England’s national teams with this special shirt.

The future Queen Consort completed this athletic look with a pair of fitted, navy blue jogger sweatpants which brilliantly complemented the paler blue of the top, and a pair of her favorite white trainers, the Chargefeel white sneaker from Lululemon. We can all agree that it's difficult to look stylish while participating in a workout, but Kate definitely made it possible!

Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe, $138 | Lululemon Although these shoes Kate Middleton owns are almost completely sold out in the white color, don't worry - there are a handful of other stylish colorways to choose from for this athletic, yet sleek, sneaker.

England RFU Women's Home Rugby Jersey 21/22, $27.99 | Umbro Although this shirt isn't an exact replica to Kate's in color, it still has the rose rugby logo on it, repping England's rugby team like the Princess did.

Vintage Soft Classic Joggers, $49.95 | GAP These joggers are perfect for lounging around, or indulging in a low-impact workout.

During her visit to the rugby club, Kate not only took part in drills but participated in a conversation with players about early childhood experiences as well as how local sports clubs can help provide a support network for those raising children. She was joined by former England rugby player Ugo Monye, who is also a champion of her Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood's Shaping Us campaign.