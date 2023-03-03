Kate Middleton hints at the Wales family's Easter holiday destination - and it's not as exotic as you may think!

Kate Middleton hinted at her holiday plans with family as she spoke to a member of the public about wanting to show her three children this special place.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were recently in Wales ahead of St David's Day.

While at royal engagements in Wales, the Princess may have revealed the next holiday destination she is lining up with William for their three children.

Prince William and Catherine have been known to take their children on luxury holidays and have taken them to wonderful places such as Jordan and the French Alps for ski holidays. While the children may be used to luxury destinations, Catherine recently revealed that she and William may have plans to take them to somewhere slightly less exotic - but equally as wonderful.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales were in Windsor and presented leeks to the officers and guardsmen of the Welsh Guards for the St David's Day Parade, which took place at Combermere Barracks. For this event,

Kate Middleton wore a St David's Day brooch which was shaped like a leek, and a sweet homage to the purpose of the event. The celebration in Windsor was in honor of Wales, and a celebration of their patron saint, St David.

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images)

This meant that Wales was at the forefront of many attendees' minds, including the Princess who spoke to a member of the public about her love of the country. Krystal Cunningham, an attendee at the event, spoke to Catherine and told People (opens in new tab) about their lovely conversation.

Krystal revealed that she spoke to the Princess about her love of the island of Anglesey, and said that Kate, "said she missed it". Krystal then revealed that the Princess had admitted that she wanted to bring her children to Wales and spend some time by the coast. Krystal added, "She's hoping to take her children there and show them the beautiful beaches."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wales has a special place in the Prince and Princess's hearts - and not because it is their namesake. Prince William and Catherine moved to the Welsh island of Anglesey in 2010, the year before their marriage in 2011. At the time, William was stationed as a pilot with the RAF Search and Rescue Force, while Kate was working remotely for her parents' company, Party Pieces.

The pair lived there until the year after their son, Prince George, was born. In 2014 they then moved back to London and lived in Kensington Palace. As he was a baby when he moved to England, it is unlikely that Prince George will remember his time in Wales, but it clearly has had an effect on the Princess who wants to share this place with her family.