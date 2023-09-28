Holly Willoughby's £59 rich blue denim midi skirt is the autumn skirt of the season

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Holly Willoughby's £59 rich blue denim midi skirt was a perfect look on the presenter as she appeared on This Morning in a fantastic autumn ensemble.

Long skirt outfits have been everywhere for months! The popularity of the versatile denim midi skirt suggests that they will not only be a huge spring/summer fashion trend of 2023, but that they are set to roll over into the autumn/winter fashion trends too! But how can you transition the same skirt from a summer style into an autumn look? Holly Willoughby gave a great lesson in dressing for the season as she wore the perfect autumn denim midi skirt from Nobody's Child.

Holly looked fantastic as she wore a dark blue denim skirt with a centre split from Nobody's Child on Wednesday. The skirt was rich in colour and hugged the presenter's figure but became a-line around her mid-thigh and cut off at her mid-calves. The presenter wore the skirt without a belt or tights and let the piece become the key focal point of the look.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) A photo posted by on

Holly paired this look with a top from the same brand which was pink in colour with a scoop neck and a soft collar around her neck. The pop of colour was a welcome addition to the look, and the presenter added a pair of beige court heels to add height and length to her look, without detracting from the rest of her ensemble.

Nobody's Child is one of those brands like Zara that offer plenty of style at great prices to help refresh your wardrobe. The brand has a number of pieces that a perfect for autumn and can be totally versatile in your wardrobe. Holly's pink top is also available in a shade of cream, which is perfect for those who are looking for a neutral capsule wardrobe piece that can be matched with various styles and outfits.

The presenter wore the skirt with a long-sleeved top, but had she wanted to add an extra layer of warmth, she could have also worn a pair of tights, or perhaps a pair of ankle or knee-high boots to make it more winter-ready.