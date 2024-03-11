Duchess Sophie's standout stripes and ultra wide-leg trousers are the easy spring staples we're shopping

Duchess Sophie's standout stripes and ultra wide-leg trousers are the easy spring staples we're looking to add to our collection.

The leopard print trend might be predicted to go wild this spring but when it comes to pattern the Royal Family tend to take a little more classic and subtle approach. Although the royals occasionally dabble with animal prints, stripes and polka dots are perhaps the most-seen motifs on their clothing both day-to-day and for events.

Duchess Sophie is a particularly big fan of stripes and for a visit to Leeds on 8th March her outfit featured, not one, but two striped pieces styled with a staple pair of wide-leg trousers. Perfect for anyone’s spring capsule wardrobe, her striped jumper from Frame is a neutral cashmere piece with ruched short sleeves.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It had ribbed trims, an elasticated hem and deviates from the often-seen combination of navy and white stripes or black and white stripes with its camel and white pattern. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s striped look incorporated more of this colour palette with her Sophie Habsburg bag.

The Luisa bag features a top handle and although the senior royal chose not to use it on this occasion, it does come with a removable zip pouch on a strap. It’s crafted from Italian canvas and the beige and white colourway of Duchess Sophie’s bag brilliantly complemented her jumper.

Shop Duchess Sophie's Jumper

Frame Stripe Ruched-Sleeve Cashmere Jumper View at Selfridges RRP: £415 | Duchess Sophie's striped cashmere jumper is a fabulous staple to have in your spring wardrobe for chillier days. The camel and white shades are so versatile and the ruched sleeves are a lovely twist on this very classic design. Jaegar Wool Rich Striped Jumper View at M&S RRP: Was £89 , Now £49 | If you want a little more coverage for colder spring days then this funnel neck jumper is perfect. Crafted from a wool and cashmere blend, it's currently reduced in the sale and would look amazing layered under dresses as well as styled with jeans, skirts or trousers. La Redoute Jumper in Breton Stripe View at La Redoute RRP: £42 | This cotton jumper is a lovely, more affordable alternative to Duchess Sophie's Frame piece. It has a stunning camel and ecru colour combination that's perfect for spring and the buttons on the shoulder add a touch of detail that makes this really stand out.

The combination of the two striped elements made this outfit a real statement, yet her choice of such a classic, neutral pattern meant that the look wasn’t overwhelming and remained very elegant. Having a striped jumper in particular is a great wardrobe staple as these are very timeless and easy-to-wear with everything from jeans to skirts.

On this occasion, though, Duchess Sophie wore hers tucked into a pair of ultra wide-leg trousers from MaxMara. These wool-blend trousers were navy blue and brought a touch more formality to her outfit with their stunning tailored cut and a flattering pleat down the front of both legs.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The wide-leg design was perfect paired with a matching navy blazer like the Duchess of Edinburgh wore and together the two pieces looked incredibly polished and sophisticated. However, wide-leg trousers like this would look just as beautiful worn more casually without the blazer and just with the striped jumper.

If you’ve already started to pack away your best wool jumpers for spring, then a simple white shirt or long-sleeved top would also look amazing with wide-leg trousers. The combination of stripes with wide-leg trousers, though, is perfection and whilst Duchess Sophie’s pieces are on the more luxurious side price-wise, there are so many ways to recreate this look for less with a variety of more affordable options available on the high-street.

Shop Wide-Leg Trousers

M&S Pure Linen Wide-Leg Trousers View at M&S RRP: £39.50 | Crafted from pure linen, these trousers are great for when the weather gets a little milder. They fasten with a hook and bar, feature practical belt loops and if navy blue isn't for you this design also comes in a variety of other neutral shades including black and white. Ghost Sadie Wide-Leg Satin Trousers View at John Lewis RRP: £89 | These satin wide-leg trousers are beautiful for an evening or special occasion look. Sitting high on the hips, they are so flattering and drape magnificently downwards. Style with a matching satin blouse or a simple black t-shirt for an effortlessly elegant outfit. Mint Velvet Navy Pleated Wide Trousers View at Mint Velvet RRP: £139 | These navy trousers have side pockets, stunning front pleats and a wide-leg silhouette. They'd look lovely with a white shirt or cosy jumper and this design also has a matching waist coat available if you want to have a perfectly coordinated outfit.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward visited Headingley Stadium to attend the Community Sport and Recreation Awards which recognises those who are changing lives through grassroots sport. Ahead of this, they spoke with women and girl players for Leeds Rhinos who were taking part in Rugby League drills.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

During this visit, the Duchess Sophie also delivered a heartfelt speech in tribute to her husband, who is President of the Sports and Recreation Alliance and who turned 60 two days later.

“He is the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands and still is my best friend,” she declared at the speech's end. “So here's to you my darling Edward and may I along with all your family and so many friends and many others wish you the Happiest of Birthdays!”