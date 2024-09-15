Duchess Sophie just found the perfect elevated alternative to jeans - her chic (but unexpected) black trousers are the comfy bottoms we need for cooler weather
Duchess Sophie is giving us all the outfit inspiration we need for the chilly autumn season
Duchess Sophie looked impossibly chic in a pair of wide-leg leather trousers for a royal engagement this weekend, proving that the bottoms are the perfect elevated alternative to jeans this autumn.
It's a bittersweet task to start transitioning our wardrobes when autumn rolls around, replacing the floral dresses and sandals that kept us cool throughout summer with the knitwear, flattering coats and cosy winter boots we need to get through the cooler months.
But the sweet part of that is the fact we now get to fill our autumn capsule wardrobes with stylish pieces like Duchess Sophie's stunning wide-leg leather trousers.
Something we never could have worn in the summer heat, we've fallen in love with the autumn-chic outfit Duchess Sophie wore to visit the Cornbury House Horse Trials on Saturday.
Stepping out at the event, the royal looked stunning in a pair of wide-leg leather trousers, a collarless button up shirt, a stylish khaki jacket (that we fell in love with when she first wore it back in May this year) and a pair of suede, block heeled boots.
The trousers brought a fun, sleek texture into the outfit and highlighted the subtle leather detailings on Sophie's jacket too. They added an elevated touch to the look and we're going to be recreating it all through this season.
The wide leg style was super flattering on Sophie's frame, with the mid-rise waist creating a nice silhouette alongside the untucked soft-touch shirt she opted for.
The t-shirt-like material of the shirt brought a laid-back element to the look, being both more casual and warmer than a more formal style, and it was a great styling choice to pair the chic leather trousers with this softer fabric for a softer overall look.
We also love the texture Sophie's suede boots bring to the look. The light beige, neutral suede tone is so on trend right now, with the timeless block heel, lace-up detailing and rounded toe proving why suede boots are the only type of boot we need for autumn.
When it came to Sophie's hair, we saw something a little more laid-back and carefree from the royal than we usually do. While she's become known for her chic updos and sleek straightened strands, for Saturday's engagement she left her hair largely un-styled.
Her hair hung loose down her back, with Sophie using her sunglasses to push her face-framing strands away from her face. This created some lovely volume at her roots as well as a nice, sweeping style that looks super effortlessly and chic.
Her makeup was similarly minimal, with just a nude-pink lipstick bringing some colour to her face.
