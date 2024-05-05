Duchess Sophie nails navy in suede ankle boots and flowing spring midi dress

Duchess Sophie nailed navy styling as she stepped out in a flowing midi dress and matching suede ankle boots for a royal engagement last week.

Duchess Sophie may have, until recently, stayed mostly out of the spotlight, but now she's undertaking more and more royal duties, royal fans are desperate to know more facts about her and her amazing wardrobe.

Sophie consistently gives us unparalleled spring capsule wardrobe inspiration with her outfits and, after wowing in a strawberry red dress last month, she went back to keeping things classic and neutral in navy.

Ponte Fit + Flare Midi Dress, £250 £175 | Me+Em With a stunning flowing skirt and practical long-sleeves, Sophie's dress is the perfect spring piece to help you transition from the colder months into, finally, warmer days.

Visiting the Windsor Horse Show on May 1st, the Sophie stepped out in smart tweed blazer and navy blue dress, the perfect transitional spring look for those slightly warmer days when the clouds are still threatening rain.

The look was the epitome of countryside chic with Sophie opting for the Ponte Fit + Flare Midi Dress from one of her favourite brands, Me+Em.

The dress's simple, flowing skirt, collared neckline, and button detailing was the perfect choice for the chilly country day and the addition of a fitted check blazer brought a more casual feel to the otherwise formal look.

Keeping her feet warm and dry in the unseasonably drizzly weather, Sophie opted for a pair of sturdy suede ankle boots.

Unfortunately, the royal's navy Penelope Chilvers 'Arizona' boots have been discontinued, though pairs do pop up on eBay from time to time. But for fans of the look, the brand, which has long been royal-approved, has a huge range of suede boot styles to pick from.

As for accessories, Sophie ditched her usual go-to clutch bag in favour of the more practical 'Oskan Moon Stud-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag in Cognac' from Isabel Marant, adding a warm brown tone and pop of colour into the outfit's otherwise muted colour-palette.

She kept her makeup minimal, stunning with a fresh-faced look and loose, casual hairstyle. Her jewellery was similarly understated and in-line with the daytime engagement, with Sophie wearing a simple pair of dainty gold earrings and a matching fine-chained necklace.