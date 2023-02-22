Carole Middleton continues to showcase special family bond with nod to Prince George's 'dream job'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton has continued to showcase a special family bond with a subtle nod to Prince George’s “dream job”.

The Princess of Wales’ mom has kept up a touching recent trend on her Party Pieces Instagram with a special new post.

The subtle details in the new picture could be seen to pay tribute to her grandson Prince George’s “dream job”.

Just days after Carole Middleton paid tribute to Pippa Middleton’s youngest daughter the successful businesswoman has continued to highlight her special relationships with her grandchildren. Carole’s latest Party Pieces post could be seen as a cute nod to Prince George’s “dream job” and two of his passions have been celebrated in the ultra-cute designs of this fun collection. Posting on Instagram on February 21st, Party Pieces shared an exciting glimpse of the On the Road collection which features everything from paper plates to bunting and is available online now.

Plenty of different vehicles and traffic cones adorn these party supplies and the plates include a police car complete with blue siren that might just catch Prince George’s attention.

The nine-year-old was reportedly a big fan of police officers just a few years ago. So much so that Prince William once suggested his son might enjoy joining the force!

Last year the Prince of Wales opened up about Prince George’s love of the police during a reception held at Kensington Palace for winners of the Metropolitan Police Excellent Awards in 2018. As per The Telegraph (opens in new tab), the future King met Cadet of the Year Nabil Laasid who was nominated by Jayne Richardson.

Jayne explained, “We're only based just down the road in Kensington and I said to him 'Perhaps Prince George and Princess Charlotte could join the police cadets'."

(Image credit: Photo by Adrian Dennis WPA-Pool/Getty Images)

Whilst Prince William’s response didn’t reference whether or not his daughter had a passion for policing, he apparently confirmed his son did, saying, “Well he does like the police at the moment.”

This passion seemed to have started a while before this too as back in Christmas 2017 Prince William got candid about Prince George wanting a police car for his Christmas present too. Carole Middleton’s new collection could perhaps be a sweet nod to her eldest grandchild’s love of police cars and the force in general.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Prince George given he’s second in the royal line of succession it’s perhaps unlikely he will ever become a police cadet. Though another one of his passions was also featured on Carole’s new On the Road collection - and Prince George has already carried this out (in a manner of speaking, anyway!).

When he was younger Prince George’s love of the hit British TV show Fireman Sam was made known by his parents on BBC Radio One in 2016. Following this, Prince George was granted a special honor when the show marked its 30th anniversary in 2018 when an unnamed prince flew to the rescue in a special episode titled The Prince in Pontypandy.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince George might not ever get to be a fire officer or police officer himself one day, but it seems Carole Middleton has continued her trend of highlighting her grandchildren and the things they love in her work. She’s previously released a gymnastics-themed collection in-keeping with Princess Charlotte’s reported love for the sport and Carole’s touching Valentine’s Day tribute also sweetly honored Pippa’s daughter Rose with its depiction of personalized balloons.