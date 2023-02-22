Carole Middleton continues to showcase special family bond with nod to Prince George's 'dream job'
Carole Middleton has been subtly honoring her grandchildren recently and her latest Party Pieces post could be a sweet not to Prince George
Carole Middleton has continued to showcase a special family bond with a subtle nod to Prince George’s “dream job”.
- The Princess of Wales’ mom has kept up a touching recent trend on her Party Pieces Instagram with a special new post.
- The subtle details in the new picture could be seen to pay tribute to her grandson Prince George’s “dream job”.
- This royal news comes as Princess Diana's lookalike twin nieces were hailed as “pure sophistication” at London Fashion Week as they stormed the catwalk.
Just days after Carole Middleton paid tribute to Pippa Middleton’s youngest daughter the successful businesswoman has continued to highlight her special relationships with her grandchildren. Carole’s latest Party Pieces post could be seen as a cute nod to Prince George’s “dream job” and two of his passions have been celebrated in the ultra-cute designs of this fun collection. Posting on Instagram on February 21st, Party Pieces shared an exciting glimpse of the On the Road collection which features everything from paper plates to bunting and is available online now.
Plenty of different vehicles and traffic cones adorn these party supplies and the plates include a police car complete with blue siren that might just catch Prince George’s attention.
A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The nine-year-old was reportedly a big fan of police officers just a few years ago. So much so that Prince William once suggested his son might enjoy joining the force!
Last year the Prince of Wales opened up about Prince George’s love of the police during a reception held at Kensington Palace for winners of the Metropolitan Police Excellent Awards in 2018. As per The Telegraph (opens in new tab), the future King met Cadet of the Year Nabil Laasid who was nominated by Jayne Richardson.
Jayne explained, “We're only based just down the road in Kensington and I said to him 'Perhaps Prince George and Princess Charlotte could join the police cadets'."
Whilst Prince William’s response didn’t reference whether or not his daughter had a passion for policing, he apparently confirmed his son did, saying, “Well he does like the police at the moment.”
This passion seemed to have started a while before this too as back in Christmas 2017 Prince William got candid about Prince George wanting a police car for his Christmas present too. Carole Middleton’s new collection could perhaps be a sweet nod to her eldest grandchild’s love of police cars and the force in general.
Unfortunately for Prince George given he’s second in the royal line of succession it’s perhaps unlikely he will ever become a police cadet. Though another one of his passions was also featured on Carole’s new On the Road collection - and Prince George has already carried this out (in a manner of speaking, anyway!).
When he was younger Prince George’s love of the hit British TV show Fireman Sam was made known by his parents on BBC Radio One in 2016. Following this, Prince George was granted a special honor when the show marked its 30th anniversary in 2018 when an unnamed prince flew to the rescue in a special episode titled The Prince in Pontypandy.
Prince George might not ever get to be a fire officer or police officer himself one day, but it seems Carole Middleton has continued her trend of highlighting her grandchildren and the things they love in her work. She’s previously released a gymnastics-themed collection in-keeping with Princess Charlotte’s reported love for the sport and Carole’s touching Valentine’s Day tribute also sweetly honored Pippa’s daughter Rose with its depiction of personalized balloons.
Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she's not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
