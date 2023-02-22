Princess Diana's lookalike twin nieces hailed as 'pure sophistication' at London Fashion Week as they storm catwalk

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Diana's twin nieces, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, have been called a 'vision of pure sophistication' after wowing teenage fashion designer Josh Birch Jones at his latest runway show.

Lady Amelia and Lazy Eliza Spencer graced the catwalk at London Fashion Week on Monday, modeling the gorgeous dresses of Josh Birch Jones in an elegant runway show in Mayfair.

The English teenage designer called the twin sisters a 'vision of pure sophistication' after the show had ended.

In other royal news, the reason for Kate Middleton's affordable jewelry choices amid 'inappropriate' concerns.



Princess Diana’s twin nieces were the epitome of royal elegance at London Fashion Week, modeling gorgeous pieces from the autumn-winter collection of Josh Birch Jones on Monday.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, both 30, graced the catwalk of the British teenage designer’s latest runway show, which was held at the historic Dartmouth House in Mayfair for an audience of around 200 guests.

Lady Amelia Spencer, who is signed by Storm Models, showcased a sparkling, emerald green dress from Jones’s line of entirely British-produced garments. The English aristocrat’s blonde hair was swept back in a low bun and her footwear was kept simple with silver strappy heels, letting all the attention fall on the asymmetrical gown’s glittery detail.

(Image credit: Getty)

Lady Eliza, who is also a professional model, looked just as striking as her regal sister at the show in a floor-length black dress with raised shoulder pads and multi-colored trim. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a high ponytail and her feet were adorned with open-toed black heels, ensuring once again that all the spotlight was given to the gown.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza made another appearance at the end of the event, joining Birch Jones on the runway as the crowds applauded the young designer's talented work.

In photos taken by Woman & Home's fashion director, Paula Moore (opens in new tab), the glamorous trio can also be seen posing together on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Paula Moore)

Both women took to Instagram after to reflect on the special event.

“Such an honor to walk for the incredibly talented @joshbirchjonesofficial 💚 congratulations, you are unbelievable,” Amelia captioned a post to her 46k followers.

A post shared by Amelia Spencer 🤍 (@ameliaspencer15) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Eliza echoed her sister's sentiments, congratulating Birch Jones on his "beautiful show" on her own Instagram.

The teenage designer was quick to express his gratitude, writing in the comments section of Amelia's post: "Thank you so much for closing and walking in my show today. It was absolutely amazing. You looked stunning ❤️ I hope you liked the piece x." Birch Jones also called the twins a 'vision of pure sophistication' over on his own Instagram.