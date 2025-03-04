Carole Middleton exudes class and confidence in collarless gingham jacket for first appearance of 2025

Carole Middleton exuded class and confidence as she stepped out in a collarless gingham jacket and sleek trousers for her first public appearance of 2025.

If we had to sum up Carole Middleton’s signature style in two words they’d surely have to be timeless and put-together. Every time she’s pictured out and about, whether it’s at Wimbledon or when she attended the Princess of Wales’s carol concert in December, Carole’s outfit never fails to give us smart-casual dressing inspiration. She is a big fan of the best British clothing brands and she just re-wore a gorgeous black and white collarless jacket from LK Bennett she’s had in her collection since at least 2022.

The Princess of Wales’s mum made her first public appearance of the year when she attended the Turn The Tables event hosted by Tania Bryer and James Landale in aid of Cancer Research UK on 3rd March. She went for a chic monochrome outfit and her jacket was the centrepiece.

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Shop Collarless Jackets

M&S Tweed Checked Jacket £69 at M&S This tweed jacket is a beautiful and affordable choice if you want to recreate Carole Middleton's timeless style. It has a neat round neckline, contrasting buttons and patch pockets. The fringed trims bring texture and the navy and white colourway is striking but still very versatile. Nobody's Child Gingham Jacket £120 at Nobody's Child You get two jackets in one with this gorgeous gingham design as it's reversible, with a plain black side and the patterned side. It's quilted and has black piping along the edges and statement patch pockets. Throw on with jeans and a T-shirt for a casual look or elevate with trousers and a blouse. LK Bennett Monochrome Tweed Jacket £349 at LK Bennett Carole's exact collarless jacket isn't available anymore, but LK Bennett still make very similar styles, including this luxurious black and ivy jacket. It features Italian tweed, fringe trims and crest metal buttons which give it a refined feel. We'd style this with black or white trousers and boots or trainers.

Recreate Carole Middleton's Look

Mango Straight Leg Trousers £49.99 at Mango These suit-style straight leg trousers are high waisted and have two handy side pockets. You can make them more casual with trainers for the daytime or add heels and a blazer for a chic date night look. The front pleats give them structure and the belt loop means you can accessorise them easily. M&S's Black Crossbody Bag £39.50 at M&S A crossbody bag is such an easy option when you want to be handsfree, whether for the daytime or evening. This one has a secure magnetic closure, two internal slip pockets and a zipped pocket too. The adjustable strap helps to ensure you get the perfect fit and you could also wear it as a shoulder bag. H&M Square Toe Court Shoes £27.99 at H&M These affordable court shoes have contemporary square toes, slightly curved heels and a satin lining. They're a failsafe footwear choice that will suit so many different outfits and instantly bring a smarter edge. To create a Carole-esque ensemble, pair them with black trousers and a collarless jacket.

Tweed collarless jackets, particularly Chanel ones, are often considered one of the key French fashion staples but Carole put a British twist on this classy style with her LK Bennett gingham jacket. The checked pattern ran all over it and the cuffs ended in fringed trims, with pearl effect buttons running down the front.

Patch pockets on the front are a practical addition and Carole’s jacket was cropped which is something worth looking out for if you want a more fitted jacket that accentuates your waist. This piece was so timeless in every way and collarless jackets always feel quite polished and proper which is perfect for a more formal occasion.

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

However, you could also make a jacket like Carole’s more relaxed by wearing it with a pair of blue denim jeans and a neutral T-shirt with your best white trainers. For the Turn The Tables event the Princess of Wales’s mother took a more elevated approach and paired her jacket with black tailored trousers and black court shoe heels by Emmy London.

Sticking to an all-black, understated outfit underneath her jacket balanced the boldness of the gingham jacket and made Carole’s whole ensemble even more classy. She exuded confidence and class and her accessories were the perfect finishing touch. Like the Princess of Wales, Carole is fond of pearl jewellery and her stud earrings mirrored the buttons on her jacket.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Their lustre added a hint of glamour but in a subtle way - just like the gold chain of her Jaeger quilted crossbody bag that was draped carefully on the back of her chair. This outfit was a checklist for elegant style and Carole wore the same gingham jacket with very similar trousers and heels when she visited a Saker Shoprite store in 2022 to mark the launch of her former business, Party Pieces, in the US.

This is clearly her preferred way to wear her gingham jacket and it’s lovely to see it make a comeback in 2025, especially at this important event. Turn The Tables flips the usual formula and sees politicians interview journalists and the money raised goes to Cancer Research UK. The Princess of Wales confirmed in January that she was in remission and it likely meant a lot to Carole to show her support for the world’s leading independent cancer charity.