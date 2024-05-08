Carole Middleton's deep blue jeans look gorgeous with her glowing summer tan - and her brown leather belt is her key accessory
The Princess of Wales's mum is a fan of a pair of trusty blue jeans, especially for summer
Carole Middleton's dark wash blue jeans with a raw hem and straight leg cut are a summer essential for her - and they particularly complement her glowing summer time tan.
When it comes to finding a pair of the best jeans, it can be quite the mission. That's why when we find some we like, they can quickly become a key part of a capsule wardrobe and a trusty go-to for outfits all year round.
The Princess of Wales's mother, Carole Middleton, is clearly the same. We've seen her sport various pairs of jeans over the years, although we mainly see her nailing smart-casual outfits for the likes of Wimbledon or adhering to royal dress codes for big family events.
However, royal fashion fans have been given the chance to see how Carole styles her summer denim a few times, thanks to posts shared on the Instagram account for Party Pieces, Carole's former decorations business.
Back in September 2021, a post shared on the account showed Carole looking radiant with a bronzed summer complexion, wearing a pair of dark wash blue jeans.
The straight leg jeans featured a raw, ankle-grazing hem and a wide cut - and Carole proved she's an expert at putting together a comfy, casual outfit as she posed in a pair of lace-up blue plimsol trainers.
Posing on a step ladder for the Party Pieces shoot, shot by photographer Liz Mcaulay, Carole looked cool in a simple camel-toned blouse, while a tan leather belt tied the look together.
Channel Carole's Look
RRP: £35 | Available in petite, regular and long, these wide leg classic blue jeans from M&S are an affordable and wearable addition to any denim collection.
RRP: £60 | A tan real leather belt is a key piece that can elevate a simple pair of blue jeans in seconds. We love this one from Reiss with a golden square buckle.
We saw Carole look fabulous in the same belt and jeans in another photograph shared on the Party Pieces page in October 2021.
This time, she tried out the divisive double denim trend, teaming the rich blue jeans with a light wash button up denim shirt. Again, Carole's skin boasted a sun-kissed glow, although it's not clear whether she had been soaking up the rays on holiday or if she is partial to a layer of fake tan for mature skin.
Either way, the bronzed look combined with the ultra summery combination of blue tones in the denim were the perfect backdrop for her brown leather belt with plaited detailing on the loops to make another appearance.
We haven't seen Carole make many public appearances this year so far, but we hope we get the chance to see her stepping out in a pair of her go-to jeans as the weather warms up.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
