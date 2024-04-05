32 candid photos of the royals that show their goofy and playful side

The royal family may live completely different lives to us; with castles and carriages, the best jewel collections and the most beautiful gowns (not to mention million-pound weddings, funerals and coronations). But one thing we can all relate to is their silly side.

Those candid unexpected royal moments of light-hearted fun, toddler tantrums or passionate cheers for their favourite sports teams remind us that they're not just formal officials reporting for duty but actually have a relaxed, and dare we say, fun side.

From King Charles channeling his inner child by swinging on parallel bars in London, to Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out at a crowd of people, or Prince Harry making funny faces to entertain a baby next to him - it turns out they all have a goofy side they let slip every so often.

Here, we look at 32 of our all-time favourite, hilariously candid photos of the royals.

32 candid photos of the royals that show their goofy side

Prince Louis channeling the RAF

It's safe to say little Prince Louis was full of enthusiasm as he watched an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour with his family back in June 2023.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles having a laugh

In one of our favourite funny King Charles moments that also showcases the closeness of the family, King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth laughed together while watching a children's sack race during the Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Scotland in 2012.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George braving the noise

All the noise was simply too much for Princess Charlotte and Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour RAF flypast. We can almost hear the aircraft just by looking at their reactions in this picture!

Prince Harry making a baby laugh

How do you entertain a baby or small child next to you? You pull funny faces, of course. And Prince Harry did just during the Volleyball Finals at the Invictus Games 2017 in Toronto.

Prince Harry sticking his tongue out

A tiny Prince Harry couldn't help but show off his cheeky side, sticking his tongue out to a crowd of royal fans at the Trooping Colors, despite a disapproving look from mum, Princess Diana. Kids will be kids!

Princess Charlotte watching a swimming competition

The stakes were high for Princess Charlotte, who had an adorably nervous reaction while watching a swimming competition with her parents during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Her royal parents are known for their sporting prowess and the young princess seems no different - both enjoying playing and watching sports.

Kate Middleton giving the thumbs up

The Princess of Wales was ready to go as she boarded an F50 foiling catamaran to take part in a race against New Zealand, during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team in July 2022. She gave a thumbs up before getting stuck into a series of activities educating young people about sustainability.

Prince Louis pulling a funny face

Prince Louis regularly steals the show at royal engagements with his hilarious, un-self-conscious reactions. Here, he is almost pulling his teeth out as he watched the RAF flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. Mum Kate does not look impressed!

Meghan Markle having a giggle

We love this candid photo of Meghan Markle. The Duchess was all smiles and laughter as she and her husband Prince Harry were gifted a baby jersey for their son Archie by Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees.

The late Queen showcasing her royal smile

The late Queen Elizabeth II smiled from ear to ear as she watched her beloved horse 'Balmoral Fashion' compete in the Fell Class on day 3 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2015. So sweet!

Kate Middleton having a laugh at her tea party

Whoever Kate was talking to at her 2017 Buckingham Palace tea party with Princes William and Harry was full of jokes as the Princess, her husband and brother-in-law were all very amused.

King Charles channeling his inner child

King Charles tapped into his inner child while visiting Wigan House in Clapton, London. A classic King Charles moment that shows he's never afraid to get stuck into things, he was snapped swinging on parallel bars in a playground.

Princess Diana having fun with Harry and William

This candid moment of Princess Diana with her sons, Princes Harry and William, drenched and full of adrenaline after a ride at Thorpe Park is pure joy. One of the sweetest pictures of the late Princess Diana and her sons Harry and William.

Prince Harry with a bucket on his head

Prince Harry couldn't stop giggling while practising carrying a bucket of water on his head during a visit to Osmani School in Whitechapel, London. Needless to say, he didn't quite master the technique.

Prince George in his role as Page of Honour

In the royal family, everyone has to play their part - including young Prince George, who enjoyed being Page of Honour as he watched the RAF's flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles. The resemblance to his father is uncanny in this adorable Prince George moment.

Kate Middleton's reactions to an inflatable life jacket

The Princess of Wales flinched, as any of us would, when she inflated an emergency life jacket she was wearing whilst conducting a training exercise with Royal Navy Survival Equipment Technicians back in September 2023.

King Charles in stitches

King Charles was full of laughter (and applause) as he attended The Braemar Gathering 2023 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Scotland. He sat next to his sister Anne and wife Camilla who were also snapped giggling. We wonder what they were talking about!

Prince George sticks his tongue out

This candid photo of Prince George sticking his tongue out during Trooping the Colour celebrations in July 2023 is just as cute as it is funny.

King Charles and Camilla accidentally pulling funny faces

King Charles and Camilla had quite the reaction to Zephyr, a bald eagle, and mascot of The Army Air Corps as it flapped its wings right in front of them during a visit to the Sandringham Flower Show in 2015. We'd probably look the same if a bald eagle was this close to striking us, mind you!

Prince William and Camilla crying with laughter

Whatever Prince William said to Camilla must have been pretty hilarious as she was in tears of laughter during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Queen Elizabeth Park in 2014.

Prince Harry and Meghan reacting to a car race

Judging by their hilarious reactions, Harry and Meghan were locked in as they watched the Land Rover Driving Challenge, on day 1 of the Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague, Netherlands.

Prince William and Kate watching a hockey match

Prince William and Kate's faces were priceless as they watched the Wales vs Scotland Hockey match at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre during the 20th Commonwealth Games back in July 2014. We wonder what team they were supporting!

King Charles looking uncomfortable

King Charles looked rather horrified (in the most hilarious way) as he watched people abseiling down The Pericnik Waterfall in Slovenia. We're guessing he didn't have a go himself...

Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out

The royal children sometimes struggle to behave at royal events and young Princess Charlotte is no different. In true form, Princess Charlotte stuck out her tongue at the crowd during the inaugural King's Cup regatta in 2019 while her mum looked half embarrassed and half amused by her daughter's mischievousness.

Prince Louis's balcony tradition

Prince Louis's amusing facial expressions on the balcony of Buckingham Palace have become quite the tradition. At the 2023 RAF flypast, he looked like a king demanding order. Hilarious.

King Charles gets pied

Turns out even the royals get pied! Here, a young King Charles got a plate of crazy foam splashed across his face during a visit to a community centre In Manchester - after having given consent of course.

Queen Elizabeth II looking royally unimpressed

It looked like Queen Elizabeth II was far from amused at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in her 'back garden' at Windsor Castle, but we can't help but giggle at her disapproving facial expression.

Savannah Phillips covering Prince George's mouth

Little Savannah Phillips (Queen Elizabeth II's great-granddaughter) just couldn't take any more of Prince George's chat on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018, so she covered his mouth with her hand.

Kate Middleton dancing with Paddington Bear

Kate was having the time of her life dancing with Paddington Bear at the Charities Forum Event at Paddington Station back in 2017 in this candid photo of the Princess. A very amused Prince William watched on.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II laughing

Meghan Markle and the late Queen Elizabeth were snapped laughing together as they attended a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in Widnes in June 2018. Adorable!

Prince Philip yawning at Trooping The Colours

If there's one thing we can all relate, to it's being tired at work. Prince Philip had one of those days as he couldn't help but yawn during a Trooping The Colours celebration.

Prince Harry and King Charles enjoying a laugh

In an adorably candid father-son moment, King Charles and Prince Harry enjoyed a laugh together at the Opening Ceremony of the 2014 Invictus Games at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.