The most romantic moments between King Charles and Queen Camilla - from candid pictures to sweet anecdotes about their relationship

Classic fairy tales make it all look so simple - Prince meets Princess, they fall in love and they live happily ever after.

The reality isn't always quite so seamless - just look at King Charles and Queen Camilla. Their love story took a few detours - and some of Camilla's memorable moments over the years have seen her go from alleged mistress to Queen Consort - but all of these obstacles and difficulties have arguably made their romance one worth rooting for.

As they defied the odds and followed their hearts, let's revisit some of the most romantic moments of Charles and Camilla.

32 of the most romantic moments between King Charles and Queen Camilla

Going public with their controversial relationship, 1999

The modern vernacular would call this a "hard launch" - when a couple decides to let it known, without ambiguity, that they are together.

While that usually happens on social media these days, the Prince of Wales and Camilla confirmed their romance in front of the world's media when they stepped out of the elegant Ritz Hotel in London together.

They had arrived separately at a party for Camilla's sister, but they left together. The press went wild for the official launch of one of the most talked about couples. Per an archival BBC story, the shot had been dubbed the world's most elusive as the pair worked to conceal their relationship from the public gaze until that point.

A rare public kiss, 2005

Considering several sources pinpoint one of their first-ever meetings to be at a Polo match in the 1970s, it's endearingly romantic that the couple - who had to overcome a lot to get their happily-ever-after - shared an unconventional moment of affection at another Polo game in 2005.

The royals aren't known for their public displays of affection, but, with Charles and Camilla marrying that same year, perhaps they thought they'd earned a few public smooches.

Sharing a giggle in New Zealand, 2015

Most books on love (plus every rom-com ever made) will attest to the fact that laughter is one of the most important things in any relationship - and Queen Camilla has been known to crack up the King for years.

In an adorable photo of the pair taken during their visit to the Orokonui Ecosanctuary in New Zealand, both are so caught up in their romantic in-joke that they do away with the typically prim and proper poses, heartily laughing away as the camera captures the beautifully candid royal tour moment.

Only having eyes for each other

Back when Charles was still the Prince of Wales and Camilla was the Duchess of Cornwall, the pair visited Scotland to attend the Highland Games in August 2005.

When in Scotland, the pair were perhaps better known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay (titles which now belong to Prince William and Kate Middleton), but when you see this sweet moment of lingering, loved-up glances, the only title that fits is 'love birds.'

A sweet moment at Royal Ascot, 2013

In 2013, Charles and Camilla cut a glamorous pair at the Royal Ascot races.

Both dressed in pastel shades, Camilla wore a stunning mint green jacket which complemented Charles' purple tie. As they took in the races and enjoyed their day, photographers caught a candid, carefree moment of the pair sharing a laugh.

The couple must have agreed that this photo captured a special, romantic moment as they made it their official Christmas card photo that same year!

Charles risks a lot for love, 1994

Sometimes, romantic gestures don't just refer to affectionate moments. In 1994, the then Prince of Charles might have done arguably his most romantic gesture ever - braving the eye of the storm in a TV interview about the rumours of his affair with Camilla.

When Charles appeared in the BBC TV documentary about himself, he was asked about the rumours of his affair with Camilla. When asked if he had been "faithful and honourable" to Diana, he said, "Yes, yes...until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried."

When asked about Camilla, he said, "She has been a friend for a very long time—and will continue to be a friend for a very long time."

At the beginning of 1995, Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles announced their divorce after reportedly living apart for at least two years. Charles and Diana’s divorce was finalised in 1996, and Charles and Camilla would officially go public with their relationship in July of 1998. It was a bold and controversial move at the time, but the risk clearly paid off.

Her cheeky opening line to Charles

To say Charles and Camilla's romance was complicated is an understatement, but we have all seen how it's worked out for the best.

Back when they could ever imagine where their meeting would take them, a young Camilla Parker-Bowles reportedly had the most confident and memorable introduction to the then Prince Charles.

People Magazine reported in 1992 that Camilla's first-ever words to her future husband were, "My great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather. I feel we have something in common."

King Charles's great-great-grandfather reportedly King Edward VII had an illicit affair with Queen Camilla's great-great-grandmother, Alice Keppel.

Announcing their engagement, February 2005

Camilla’s smile said it all when the couple announced they had got engaged on February 10, 2005. Charles proposed to Camilla with an Art Deco masterpiece that features a 5-carat emerald cut diamond at the centre, with three diamond baguettes flanking on either side.

Set in platinum, the dazzling ring also has a special history close to Charles's heart, proving that his romance with Camilla was profound. The ring was first gifted to the Queen Mother after the birth of Queen Elizabeth II in 1926.

A rare public hug from Charles

A sweet hug is always a welcome romantic gesture, but it feels particularly poignant to see the usually reserved King so happily embrace his wife in public.

It's not unkind to suggest that Charles had a reputation of being a touch stiff and old-fashioned - his famous "whatever in love means" comment after announcing his engagement to Princess Diana springs to mind - but Camilla seemed to soften the now King, with the two often seen laughing together, embracing and sharing cute moments regardless of being in public.

Showing this more touchy-feely side, Charles showed no hesitation giving his wife

a protective arm during a trip to Exmoor National Park in 2019.

Stopping to smell the flowers, 2018

Smelling flowers. Sharing sweet smiles. Charles and Camilla were the very picture of smitten lovebirds during their visit to Nice Flower Market in 2018.

At the time, the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were on a two-day Royal tour to France - a perfect place for romance - which was followed by a three-day visit to Greece.

Looking loved up in the Highlands

In early September 2022, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Braemar Highland Gathering in Scotland. Queen Elizabeth II had been struggling with ailing health in the preceding months and sadly died a few days after this picture was taken.

Charles would often attend these Scottish games with his mother in the years before which is why it's extra romantic and touching that Charles and Camilla could still find the time to enjoy a cheerful moment together, proving that they truly are equipped to ride out the hard times as well as the good.

Sharing a moment - and making history - in Cuba, 2019

Muddling up a cocktail together, enjoying a toast and sharing a relaxed, romantic moment - they might be royalty, but this was a moment many couples could relate to.

Not only was this special moment in Cuba a refreshingly laid-back image of the now King and Queen, they actually managed to make history. With their visit in 2019, they were the first members of the British royal family to ever make an official visit to the country.

Doing their spin on An Officer and a Gentleman, 2005

During the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar in 2005, King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the deck of the HMS Scott in Portsmouth.

The regal celebrations saw approximately 165 ships from 65 Nations take part, but all eyes were on the loved up future King and Queen, who were also married that same year.

With Charles donning the official naval regalia, and Camilla wearing a flattering, elegant outfit, they very much added a touch of royal sparkle to the image of Richard Gere whisking away Debra Winger at the end of the romantic classic, An Officer and a Gentleman.

Having a ball, 2023

Romance can make even the most serious of people release their inhibitions - which is why it's heart-warming to see how King Charles and Queen Camilla are always up for having fun together.

In the summer of 2023, the couple gamely posed with masquerade masks as they attended the Animal Ball at Lancaster House to mark the 20th anniversary of the wildlife conservation charity Elephant Family.

Camilla shares their sweet secret to a happy marriage

The Royal Family are not known for giving away too much - and their mystique is one reason they continue to fascinate people around the world.

In a touching break from their usually reserved nature, Queen Camilla spoke with Vogue about how she and King Charles make their romance work amidst the craziness of their everyday lives.

"Sometimes it's like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day," Camilla told British Vogue in June 2022.

"It's not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet. “It’s lovely to catch up when we have a bit of time. You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together."

All smiles at Sandringham Flower Show, 2023

Laughter is infectious, and King Charles and Queen Camilla know how to bring joy to those around them with their jubilant appearances.

For the 2023 Sandringham Flower Show, the couple once again enjoyed plenty of jokes and laughter together, doing their part to change the stereotype of the more reserved, stiff upper-lipped royals.

This is something which could be attributed to their romance, with the Queen Consort bringing a lot of light and laughter to the dynamic.

In Robert Hardman's book, Charles III. New King. New Court, he details how Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described Camilla as "uproariously funny." If these pictures are anything to go by, he's not wrong!

A moment of pride at Prince Harry's wedding

Charles was a proud father and Camilla was an equally proud wife at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 - though as usual, they also seemed to share a few giggles together, too.

Per Vanity Fair, in a BBC One documentary, titled Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Camilla spoke lovingly of the romantic, selfless things her husband does which many might not see.

She describes how, on the day of the wedding, Charles took Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, by the arm, to escort her out of the chapel.

"A lot of people, seeing my husband actually take the bride’s mother by the hand to sign the registry, it’s something that moved everybody... It’s the things he does behind the scenes that people don’t know about. I don’t think people realise quite how kind he is."

Enjoying a glam night out, 2013

King Charles and Queen Camilla's romance is often centred on how they don't need a lot of the bells and whistles people would expect of royalty - with the couple happy to share quiet days reading or going on countryside walks with their Jack Russell dogs, Bluebell and Beth.

However, they looked like the very definition of a fairy tale royal romance when they dressed up for a dinner in Amsterdam hosted by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in 2013.

Celebrating together in Northern Ireland, 2023

For their first trip to Northern Ireland since becoming King and Queen, Charles and Camilla were affectionate and in great spirits as the Queen Consort helped her husband cut into a celebratory cake.

Over the years, Camilla has often been praised for her ability to be a silent strength to Charles, stepping up when needed and allowing him to take charge other times, something which drew comparisons between her and the late Prince Philip, who was a similar sense of support to the late Queen for over 70 years.

A proud husband moment, 2023

In 2023, Queen Camilla got to celebrate a personal achievement as her Reading Room foundation marked its second full year.

Formed from the book club which launched in 2021 during the pandemic, Camilla took the Reading Room from social media and grew it into a foundation aimed at working to celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading.

For the second anniversary celebrations at Clarence House, Charles looks on with an undeniable expression of pride as Camilla reciprocates with a happy, smitten look.

Blending the families at a special occasion

Romantic and heartfelt gestures aren't always just between two people in love - sometimes, the most romantic thing someone can do is to show kindness and affection towards their significant other's nearest and dearest.

For the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, King Charles adorably swept up Queen Camilla's granddaughter Eliza Lopes so she could take in the views of the crowds outside Buckingham Palace.

In an interview to the Daily Mail in 2017, Camilla revealed that Charles was a great-grandfather figure to her grandchildren.

"Sometimes, when we are with my husband in Scotland, he reads them Harry Potter. And he does all the voices because he is a brilliant mimic," she gushed.

The betrothed couple attend a gala, 2005

Shortly after announcing their engagement - with Camilla's romantic red dress and dazzling engagement ring which formerly belonged to the Queen Mother enchanting people around the world - Charles and Camilla continued enchanting fans as they donned their most romantic outfits for the ‘It’s Fashion’ charity gala in 2005.

Love was definitely in the air, as the pair beamed at one another, and Camilla opted for a romantic, floral gown – a nod to their blossoming love story!

A holiday romance, 2009

A romantic and postcard-worthy moment in 2009 as the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed a stroll on the beach in the Galapagos Islands.

Taking time to be alone, the couple soaked up the inspiring views of the North Seymour Island, sheltering from the rays under Queen Camilla's chic parasol.

It was part of their ten-day tour of South America which included stops in Chile, Brazil, Ecuador and the Galapagos.

Charles’ sweet insight into their private life, 2015

In 2015, King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary.

While that's a special milestone for any couple, it must have felt poignant for the pair who had weathered a tough journey to find their happily-ever-after.

In that same year, during an interview with CNN, the King opened up about his relationship with Camilla.

He said, "It’s always marvellous to have somebody who, you know, you feel understands and wants to encourage. Although she certainly pokes fun if I get too serious about things. And all that helps."

The couple that dresses together...

In 2006, Charles and Camilla returned to Birkhall, their sacred romantic spot on the grounds of Balmoral where they honeymooned. And to mark the occasion, they pulled the ultimate couple move - donning matching outfits.

Charles has formerly described the idyllic spot as "such a special place, particularly because it was made by my grandmother" in an interview with Country Life.

A crowning moment

After their trickier start and rough road to bliss, 2005 saw a romantic moment ripped right from a fairy tale.

The now Queen Camilla wore a Royal heirloom diamond tiara, necklace and earrings to a banquet at Buckingham Palace.

This was the first time that Camilla had ever worn a royal tiara - and it cemented her status as an asset to the monarchy.

Camilla knows what her husband needs

While grieving his mother, King Charles made headlines for an unlikely reason - dealing with a leaky pen.

In one of the more poignant examples of their romance completing one another, Camilla came prepared for future signings.

Royal biographer Angela Levin joined the King and Queen Consort during a royal engagement at the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2023, and she revealed more about the subtle, quieter ways Camilla supports her husband.

She told CTV National News in an interview that as the King was preparing to sign documents, Camilla immediately took a pen out of her handbag.

"[She] held it up to me and winked at me, and handed it to him to sign... And he sort of laughed at her and signed it."

Finding joy together after tragedy

In October 2022, Camilla and Charles were photographed enjoying a chuckle during a visit to the City Chambers in Dunfermline, Scotland.

It was only a month after the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, so, while subtle without the context, it’s a heart-warming photo proving how the couple rely on one another through the good and the bad times.

Sharing special moments as a family

During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, Charles and Camilla stole people's hearts when they played the doting grandparents to Prince Louis, who was super keen to sit on his grandfather's lap.

While Camilla joined in with the fun, she did so with a respectful distance. It might not be the stereotypical idea of romance, but Queen Camilla respecting boundaries with Charles' children and grandchildren shows a level of respect and maturity that demonstrates her understanding of the monarch (and his family).

Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, told People that Queen Camilla "knows the sort of boundaries" that King Charles maintains.

"She wouldn't want to be getting into the King's space with his grandchildren," he said. "She’s not going to push herself. She's still got her own family. That’s very important to her, and she appreciates how important it is for him."

Making it down the aisle, some three-decades later

King Charles and Queen Camilla married in a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall, followed by a marriage blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Camilla wore a cream silk chiffon dress hemmed with vertical rows of Swiss-made appliqued woven disks and a matching oyster silk basket weave coat.

It was a case of love winning out in the end - and that's why it’s undeniably one of the most romantic moments of the King and Queen.

Relying on each other during the Coronation

The world was watching when a new British monarch was coronated for the first time in seven decades in 2023.

A little under a year after Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022, after reigning for a historic 70 years, the Carolean era was made official with the Coronation of King Charles III.

He was crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, who would become Queen Consort.

Despite the daunting pressure of the day, romantic and affectionate moments were captured, showing the pair finding a moment of calm in the eye of the storm.

Their first balcony appearance as King and Queen

On May 6, 2023, a new era for British history - and a new chapter in Charles and Camilla's romance - began.

Following the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the King and Queen took part in the Coronation Procession leading to Buckingham Palace, where they gave royal fans their first ever balcony appearance as King and Queen Consort.

Camilla was wearing the symbolic Queen Mary's Crown.

An estimated 19.3 million tuned in via BBC One and 11.7 million on ITV in the UK, while global audience figures are reported to have reached up to 2.5 billion.