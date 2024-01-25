32 memorable Queen Camilla moments, from her known sense of humour to honouring causes close to her heart

Queen Camilla's reality is like something from fiction, so it's no surprise her most interesting facts are full of variety and larger-than-life anecdotes.

Chasing true love - despite some controversy, to say the least - the Queen Consort has earned her reputation as a tough, reliable and dutiful partner to King Charles. She might be known best for always being by his side, but Camilla has had many other special moments of her own.

From showcasing causes near to her heart to moments of unintended humour and joy, let's look at some funny and memorable moments featuring the Queen Consort.

32 memorable Queen Camilla moments

Cracking up with Prince William

At the opening of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2014, Queen Camilla was on hand to support her stepson. But, while she was there to show solidarity with a cause close to Harry’s heart, she appeared to also strike a chord with William.

The pair looked thick as thieves, giggling away. A memorable and heart-warming moment which helped reframe the narrative around Camilla’s dynamic with William and Harry.

Her debut on EastEnders

Queen Vic, meet Queen Camilla (although at the time, she was still the Duchess of Cornwall). The then-future Queen paid a visit to the set of EastEnders for a special celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Charles and Camilla even appeared in a scene in the episode. In the poignant scene, Camilla was introduced to Karen Taylor, played by Lorraine Stanley, whose on-screen daughter Chantelle Atkins was murdered in a domestic abuse storyline.

The duchess took a purple ribbon and tied it around a tree in her memory, adding, "It’s very important that she is remembered. My heart goes out to you, I know a lot of people who have lost children."

Hitting the right notes with some steel drums

As many people close to the real Camilla will attest, she’s reportedly always up for a laugh and doesn’t take herself too seriously. Indeed, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to her as “uproariously funny” in the Daily Mail.

So seeing her dive right in and join in playing the steel drums feels like we were seeing a glimmer of the personality kept quite hidden behind those palace walls and paper headlines.

Channelling her Bond Girl

A great moment for the future Queen, as she proved she could up the glam factor for Britain’s best spy.

Looking ultra-luxe in a pale blue dress by designer Bruce Oldfield decked out in sequins and crystals, Queen Camilla enjoyed a night out with her husband, the King, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Meeting Donald Trump(s)... the first time

Royals can’t get political. This is a known thing. But Queen Camilla slyly enjoyed some (good-natured, we’re sure) ribbing at the expense of the then President Donald Trump when she posed with a bunch of brokers at the ICAP’s annual charity day. The high-powered brokering desks enjoy a charity day each year, and Camilla got involved in raising deals for a good cause. With a wink, she reportedly said she “couldn’t resist” the silly photo with the fake Trumps.

A lover of books, she met a true literary icon

Quite honestly, there’s not much else to say about this photo other than it’s exactly as it appears. It’s a woman who, at the time, was the future Queen of England, posing with a life-size Mr Tickle from the famous Mr Men books.

The photo was taken in 2015, during the Hampton Court flower show.

Delightfully unexpected, tongue-in-cheek, and not taking itself too seriously. Similar descriptions that those close to her have given of Queen Camilla herself.

Having fun with Charles

A memorable moment simply because of how simple, genuine and relatable it is. A future King and Queen Consort getting swept up in a charity fun day out, and running under a huge parachute with a bunch of kids.

The delightful snaps were taken at Saumarez Park on July 19, 2012, when the now King and Queen were visiting Guernsey in the Channel Islands.

Meeting Donald and Melania Trump

At the time, she was still the Duchess of Cornwall when then-President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania made their first visit to the UK. It was always going to be an iconic moment in history, but Queen Camilla made headlines when she was caught giving news cameras a wink as the group entered for tea.

The press took it as a sign that the future Queen was well aware of Trump’s reputation, and she was mostly in on the joke.

Taking two scoops even further

If we were Queen for a day, we’d tuck into a bevvy of desserts too. This fun shot of Camilla enjoying the summery treat was taken during a visit to the village market in Dromore, Northern Ireland, in 2017.

While it might appear gluttonous, the Queen is known to be anything but. Indeed, at the palaces, it was reported in 2023 that Charles and Camilla will tuck into the same afternoon tea treats on repeated days until it is completely finished, to avoid food waste.

Bonding with man's (and monarch's) best friend

During this adorable moment in 2015, Camilla got to reward a special doggy cake and long service certificate to a rescue dog named Ruby in Warminster, England. Just like the late Queen Elizabeth before her, Camilla continued a known love of dogs inside the royal palaces.

Whereas the late Queen had her Corgis, Camilla is known to love her two Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth.

Her respectful-and-stylish mosque fashion

While the likes of Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle are celebrated for their style credentials, Queen Camilla is often overlooked. But nobody could pull off a respectful look for a visit to a mosque while still hitting some major trends quite like the Queen Consort.

The chic contrast between the white flowing head wrap and the black jacket is a masterclass in power dressing while the leopard print face covering simply seals the deal.

The Queen serves tea to a special guest

At Christmas 2023, Her Majesty welcomed a blind schoolgirl with a brain tumour to Windsor Castle, where both seemed to have the most wonderful time together. Camilla even had the honour of serving the youngster her first-ever cup of tea.

Luckily, Olivia was said to have “loved” her cuppa, to which Camilla replied, “Oh you love tea, there you are, you’ll be able to have tea from now on.”

Olivia’s mum, Mrs Taylor described meeting the Queen as “absolutely amazing.”

Being the quintessential country girl

Camilla has always been the quintessential country 'it girl' – wearing the best Barbour jackets way before they became popular. While there’s not one moment that really captures this lifelong trait, Camilla’s country credentials were honoured when she was chosen to guest edit Country Life for its 125th anniversary. The issue was published on July 13, 2022, just four days before her 75th birthday.

Touchingly, Camilla chose Kate Middleton to photograph her for the cover.

Cheers to the Queen

In 2019, Charles and Camilla visited Germany. During their tour, Queen Camilla proved she can be down to earth by swapping the fineries of the palaces for a classic tankard of beer.

Sharing an ice cream with Dame Judi Dench

Dame Judi Dench and Queen Camilla have enjoyed many public appearances together, going back to 2008, and the two enjoy a good bond.

In fact, Judi is such a fan of Queen Camilla, that she took umbrage with Netflix's fictionalisation of the Royal Family and urged for a disclaimer.

In a letter in The Times, she wrote, "The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism."

She continued, "While many will recognise The Crown for the brilliant but fictionalised account of events that it is, I fear that a significant number of viewers, particularly overseas, may take its version of history as being wholly true. This is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent."

Showing her softer side

Queen Camilla was practically beaming when she was given a teddy bear for a pregnant Meghan Markle in 2019.

During the second day of their tour to Germany, Charles and Camilla visited the city of Leipzig where members of the public showered them with congratulatory messages.

Before taking a tour of St Thomas’ Church in the city, the then Duchess of Cornwall was given a huge teddy bear to give to the new royal baby by a woman in the crowd, and she made sure to give it a few loving squeezes of her own.

Trying out to be a weather girl

The then Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had a go at presenting a weather forecast during their visit to the BBC in 2012.

The couple were at the BBC Scotland studios in Glasgow, and, honestly, the future Queen Consort felt like a natural during her trial. Always good to have a backup plan.

Not quite getting the hang of ping pong

The Queen and French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte played table tennis together at a sports centre outside of Paris.

Not everyone can have the natural sports ability of the Princess of Wales, as is evident by King Charles' highly concerned facial expression as Queen Camilla showcased her swing.

Being the only one who knows how to use an umbrella

Sometimes, the most memorable moments come out of nowhere - like using an umbrella.

While the rest of the crowd at a VE Day celebration struggled with their contraptions, Camilla flashed a wry smile as she smugly sat safe and dry under her own umbrella.

Never send a man to do a Queen's job.

Queen Camilla's first ever tour as a royal

She made her inaugural overseas tour in November 2005, when she visited the United States, and met George W. and Laura Bush at the White House.

Afterwards, Camilla and Charles visited New Orleans to see the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and met some of the residents whose lives were affected by the hurricane.

One of Camilla's best outfits from the tour included a stunning navy blue velvet cocktail dress with a cream chiffon collar by British designer Anthony Price.

Championing osteoporosis awareness

The Queen Consort revealed that both her mother and grandmother died of osteoporosis as she urged the elder to get checked for the disease.

Camilla has long been an advocate for more awareness, going back to one of her earlier charity walks.

She took it further when she founded the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS) in 2019.

Honouring Mikhail Baryshnikov in the most enchanting brooch

When Camilla performed her first royal duty solo since becoming Queen Consort, she got to honour one of ballet's biggest legends.

For the occasion, the Queen Consort wore an exquisite Van Cleef & Arpels Bouton d’or Ballerina brooch, replete with 59 stones.

Ballet legend Mikhail Baryshnikov told People magazine that the whole ceremony was “a stupendous experience," adding, "for years I have looked at this from afar and suddenly I am inside for this poignant moment... It is an honour to meet Her Majesty.

"I have heard from those who have got to know her that they are enchanted by her simplicity and charm and humour... She is a fellow dancer, I understand."

Sharing her love of the written word with her Reading Room

Queen Camilla loves a good book. She's previously revealed she read to her children and grandchildren and eventually founded the Reading Room, an online book club to unite like-minded individuals.

The Queen Consort has also been credited with saying, "Reading is exciting. Reading is fun. Reading is cool. There is nothing quite like the thrill of opening a book and being drawn into another world to meet new people and to discover their stories - it's like making new friends."

Expanding her Reading Room for its first ever festival

The Queen launched the Queen's Reading Room Festival on Sunday 11 June 2023, which saw a range of events and special speakers come together.

It was a huge moment for the Queen, and she tapped in many of her esteemed celebrity friends to headline, including the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Giles Brandreth and Philippa Gregory.

Her early friendship with Princess Diana

As unpopular as it may be in some circles, the truth behind Camilla, Diana and Charles’s love triangle might not be as black and white as expected. And one of Camilla's earliest moments was the fact she took a young Diana Spencer under her wing.

In fact, the two were at one time friendly, and Camilla supported Diana during an important time. Writing in her biography The Duchess: Camilla Parker Bowles and the Love Affair that Rocked the Crown, Penny Junor recounts that Diana often visited Camilla and Andrew’s country home, Bolehyde Manor in Wiltshire, when she first started dating Charles in 1980.

It’s said that the two women got on well. Camilla was some 14 years older than Diana, so it’s unsurprising that the 19-year-old looked to her for advice. In fact, Camilla was a closer contemporary of Diana’s older sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, whom Charles also briefly dated. Taking on something of an older sisterly role herself, Junor states that Camilla was a support to Diana when both women watched Prince Charles compete at the Ludlow Races that year – a day that marked Charles and Diana’s public debut as a couple.

Her iconic first words to Charles

One of Camilla's most memorable moments of all time may or may not have happened - but we hope the reports are true.

When Camilla (then Parker-Bowles) met a spritely Prince Charles in the 1970s, some reports claimed that her first ever words to her future husband were, "My great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather. I feel we have something in common."

King Charles's great-great-grandfather King Edward VII had an illicit affair with Queen Camilla's great-great-grandmother, Alice Keppel.

Saying "I Do" to King Charles

In 2005, some 35 years after first meeting, the complicated love story of Charles and Camilla ended with an "I Do."

The civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall was followed by a marriage blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Camilla wore a cream silk chiffon dress hemmed with vertical rows of Swiss-made appliqued woven disks and a matching oyster silk basket weave coat.

It was a case of chasing true love in the face of plenty of obstacles. And this is why it’s always going to be one of the most memorable moments of the Queen Consorts – a fairytale for the modern day, full of nuance and not as clear cut as told in the stories, but a fairytale nonetheless.

Winning the approval of Queen Elizabeth II

One could argue no one else has worked harder for their spot in the family than Camilla. From controversial beginnings to temporarily being a regular target in the media, she weathered it all and proved a rock to Charles, and to the family. This is why the late Queen’s public support for her – releasing her wishes of Camilla officially being regarded as Queen Consort – was such a monumental moment.

From Queen Elizabeth II not attending the civil ceremony of Charles and Camilla's wedding to eventually embracing her daughter-in-law, it was a remarkable moment of trust from the United Kingdom's longest-ever serving monarch.

Her first time wearing the Burmese Ruby Tiara

At a state banquet hosted at Buckingham Palace to celebrate a visit from South Korea's president, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, Queen Camilla wore a red velvet dress by Fiona Clare and the late Queen's ruby and diamond Burmese tiara - also called the Burmese Ruby tiara.

It was a significant moment for Queen Camilla, who signalled that she was settling into her new role as the Queen.

The late Queen Elizabeth had personally commissioned the creation of the Burmese Ruby Tiara using gemstones presented to her as a wedding present.

The 96 rubies used in the crown were given by the Burmese people, who believe that the rubies protect from the different illnesses that can affect a body.

The Queen poses with Paddington

After the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, fans left hundreds of Paddington Bear tributes.

In a moving and memorable moment, Queen Camilla would later pose with hundreds of Paddington teddy bears while announcing they were being sent off to Barnardo’s to delight children in need.

Adorably, the Palace also said that the bears had been "well looked after" at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and in the Royal Parks nursery in Hyde Park.

Making the Coronation a family affair

It was one of the most memorable moments in her entire life - being crowned Queen alongside her husband on May 6, 2023.

Despite the gaze of the world on her, Camilla found a way to make the grand moment familiar and sentimental.

Not only did she share a sweet moment with her youngest grandchild, Freddy Parker-Bowles, on the balcony of the Palace, but her gorgeous white and gold Bruce Oldfield dress featured a tribute to her grandchildren, with their names embroidered throughout.

The regal white coat dress, also designed by Bruce Oldfield, paid tribute to her other beloved family members - her two dogs.

The first balcony shot of Charles and Camilla's reign

To cap off the historic Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, the royal couple gave fans the world over the moment everyone was waiting for - the iconic first balcony shot as King and Queen.

Following the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, they took part in the Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace, where King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared on the balcony for the first time as monarch and consort.

Camilla was wearing the historic and symbolic Queen Mary's Crown.

In the United Kingdom, an estimated 19.3 million tuned in via BBC One and 11.7 million on ITV to witness Camilla's most memorable moment, while global audience figures are said to have reached up to 2.5 billion.