32 candid photos of Meghan Markle that show her goofy side, from getting the giggles to bad hair days

Meghan Markle is living proof that truth sometimes is stranger than fiction. The Californian girl who became an actress and then part of the Royal Family.

One of the most famous women on the planet, Meghan's most stylish moments have cemented her ability to look flawless, and her well-known charitable causes continue to inspire fans all across the world.

With all that being said though, nobody is safe from the occasional candid photo - but it's often these snaps that really reveal the warm, human side of the royals. Here are 32 sweet (and occassionally goofy) photos that show the Duchess of Sussex's relatable side.

Experiencing one of our worst fears - the hug gone wrong

Meghan Markle is effortlessly glamorous and cool under intense pressure, but even she isn't immune from an awkward encounter - and unfortunately for the Duchess of Sussex, she has to live it out in front of lots of people.

In 2019, Meghan attended the One Young World Summit in New York City. While on stage ready to greet the charity's co-founder, Kate Robertson, they lived out most people's most uncomfortable faux pas. As Kate went to curtsy - a nod to British custom - Meghan went straight in for a hug. The result?

A strange jumble of limbs in front of a packed audience.

Having more fun than a child

Sure, she's mingled with Hollywood stars during her time as an actress. And sure, she's met all sorts of world leaders and figures during her time as a working royal. But at the end of the day, do any titles or heads of state compare to the uninhibited joy of racing around in a toy car?

Meghan was photographed having the most fun, with a carefree smile and a sleek ponytail, as a youngster took the wheel of a mini Land Rover at the Invictus Games in 2022.

The ride was part of a (friendly) race, with Prince Harry also being driven by a different child during their appearance at the games in The Hague.

Getting *very* invested in something

Whether it's at a sports event or a concert, we've all been where Meghan and Harry were when this photo was taken - you get completely caught up in the action and you're not quite sure how you're going to react.

The difference is that most of us don't have the world's media catching our unfiltered and hilarious reactions!

Meghan managed to pull off the shocked facial expressions, thanks in part to her timeless aviator sunglasses (The Duchess is known to favour a pair of classic Ray-Bans).

Sharing secrets and looking mischievous

Not exactly goofy, but very candid - and very intriguing. We love that Harry and Meghan find time to indulge in a bit of gossip when out and about in public.

Whatever the pair are discussing, it looks juicy, based on Harry's cheeky expression. Meghan, meanwhile, is showcasing her acting prowess by maintaining something of a poker face.

Reluctantly dancing

Anyone who's ever felt pressured to partake in an activity at work will relate to this expression of smiling through the pain.

While Harry appears to have jumped right in, dancing away with people in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town during their 2019 tour of the region, Meghan perhaps needed a bit more cajoling.

A true professional, she got stuck in anyway.

Cheering for her hometown team

In her first public appearance since the release of her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Meghan decided to leave the stresses of life in the United Kingdom behind as she partook in a very American pastime - basketball.

She cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers wearing a matching blazer and shorts set from the fashion label, Staud.

We love that, in her eye-catching salmon co-ord set, she didn't hesitate in cheering and hollering her support for the team.

Sneaking a smitten look at Harry

Goofy? Not quite. But charmingly smitten for sure.

Despite Harry's attention being on an event happening during the 2023 Invictus Games, Meghan was caught sneaking loving glances at her husband, no doubt enjoying sharing in her significant other's passions.

Getting distracted by a dog

Forget all notions of being prim, proper and protocol-heavy, this candid shot of Meghan Markle proves she's just like the rest of us when confronted with a cute dog.

The Duchess looks smitten as the gorgeous Golden Retriever goes in for a closer inspection.

The pooch, who was with a participant at the Invictus Games, clearly has good taste - he seems to be sniffing away at Meghan, who is known to favour the luxury perfume Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum.

A dog with a nose for the expensive stuff.

Enjoying sports her own way

At the 2023 Invictus Games, Meghan Markle was on hand once again to support the charity so near to her husband, Prince Harry.

Harry, himself a military veteran, set up the foundation to support those who have been injured while serving. With an annual competitive games tournament - which aims to rethink the limitations of those with disabilities or injuries after serving - it's an event Harry never misses.

We love that Meghan always supports, and we love that she didn't hesitate getting into the swing of things by enjoying a beverage while taking in one of the games.

Making a point with mum, Doria

She might be a Duchess, but she still loves poking fun at her mum.

While we don't know the context of the conversation, the defiant, cheeky look and Meghan's playful finger-wag suggests she's pushing her luck teasing her mum, Doria Ragland.

Meghan and Doria joined forces for the launch of a cookbook inspired by a group of women affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Looking terrified of a netball

In a rather goofy and completely relatable shot, Meghan Markle looked terrified while playing a game of netball.

Meghan attended the sport when she toured Loughborough University in 2018.

Anyone who was ever forced to play the game in PE will relate to her pain - and we have to give Meghan extra credit because, as a born and bred American, netball might not have been on her curriculum growing up.

Her sheer joy at receiving a gift

In 2019, Meghan Markle looked delighted when she was gifted a rare, one-of-a-kind present for Prince Archie.

Harry and Meghan attended a game for the New York Yankees, where they were presented with a sweet gift by the team's manager.

The normally cool and collected Duchess looked star-struck in this hilariously sweet shot. The gift in question? A custom jersey with Archie's name on the back and the number 19 - the year he was born.

Unimpressed with Harry's gifted outfit

While attending the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf in 2023, Meghan Markle was caught with an expression that many spouses might relate to - one which suggests "no, these aren't coming home with us."

The funny photo of Meghan, trying her best to not show too much in her face, has her eyeing a pair of snazzy Speedos presented to Prince Harry by delegates of the Games.

Even Duchesses get embarrassed

In February 2018, Prince Harry, his then-fiancée Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared on stage at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, marking the fab foursome’s first joint appearance together.

While Meghan might have broken royal protocol during the highly-anticipated appearance - sharing her opinions on hotbed political issues like the #MeToo movement - she also had a goofy and relatable moment of embarrassment, hiding her face in her hands and letting us know that yes, even Duchesses (to be) have embarrassing gaffes.

Whatever's going on here

Meghan Markle is glamorous, talented and charitable - but, just like the rest of us, she's not immune to being the subject of a humorous candid snap.

Whatever this photo was capturing, at least Meghan can rest assured that her trademark sweeping bun - one of her most iconic hairstyles and go-to looks over the years - was still looking flawless.

Looking bemused by an umbrella

As much as we're all fans of the Duchess of Sussex, there's no denying there's an element of goofiness in her perplexed smile.

To be fair to Meghan - who was a born and raised Californian girl - rain might be something of a foreign concept. So it's no wonder she looks out of place holding an oversized brolly over her head as she and Prince Harry toured New Zealand in 2018.

Joking around with the in-laws

For King Charles's 70th birthday celebrations in 2018, Meghan was caught sharing a sweet moment with her father-in-law and Queen Camilla.

While she enjoyed some unguarded laughter and jokes, the Express suggested that more was revealed by this candid moment - a growing bond with Camilla and Meghan.

Body language expert Judi James revealed to Express.co.uk that the affection displayed between the royal wives was "genuine" and that the "new parameters of open affection" displayed could bring "change."

Sadly, that developing bond was cut short when Harry and Meghan left life as working royals and moved to California in 2020.

A face that says a lot

Ever said something you immediately regretted? Of course. Had that moment caught on camera for the world to see? Not so likely.

Unfortunately for Meghan Markle, the Duchess was caught grimacing as she chatted with a friend at Wimbledon. Whether she'd said something she shouldn't have or was reacting to something she clearly wasn't a fan of, it's a memorable moment of a royal caught unaware.

A relatable look - trying to look interested in your other half's hobby

This one isn't particularly goofy, but it's amusing for anyone who has ever had to feign interest in the hobbies of their loved ones.

Dare we say, there's almost an element of mansplaining going on as Harry seems to be pointing out all the intricacies of an event taking place at the Invictus Games in Sydney in 2018. It was Meghan's first time joining the games with her husband-to-be, so we're loving the intense concentration being shown... even if there is a hint that not a lot of it is making sense.

Something has baffled Meghan and the Middleton sisters

It was a sisterly day out in 2019 when sisters, Kate and Pippa Middleton, were joined by Kate's sister-in-law courtside at Wimbledon.

The royals are all known for their sporting prowess - with Kate being an avid tennis fan - and Meghan counts Wimbledon champion Serena Williams as one of her closest friends.

So while they all no doubt had something to take from the day, all three shared a hilarious look of confusion at something in this memorable snap.

Even Duchesses have bad hair days

In October 2018, a few months after their royal wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarked on a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

While many cannot relate to the prestige of going on an international tour as part of their duties, people can relate to Meghan's goof - not properly preparing for the weather.

Meghan's dramatic plane exit was slightly marred as she was left battling hair sweeping all across her face.

Playing off a sporting fail

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 tour of Australia and New Zealand, they took part in an unusual sporting custom from down under - Welly Wanging.

Surprisingly, the art of throwing a welly boot has not caught on across the world, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave it their best shot.

Meghan's throw seemed to have missed the mark, with her throwing her hands up in a universal expression trying to play off an obvious fail.

Trying to keep a poker face (Harry isn't trying as hard)

Prince Harry might have been born into the world of royalty - with its rules and protocols - but he clearly needs to take some lessons in masking his true feelings from his wife.

Meghan Markle showed off the skills picked up on the set of Suits as she and Harry were confronted with something surprising.

Harry's the goofy one here, but there's something undeniably amusing about Meghan's poker face in contrast.

Having a kitchen disaster

During a visit to celebrate the launch of a cookbook in support of victims of the Grenfell Fire, Meghan showcased some of her culinary skills... or tried to.

In the candid photo, something hasn't gone to plan as she flashes a panicked smile by the grill.

Fortunately, we know that the Duchess is (usually) quite the cook at home, with roast chicken commonly cited as a speciality, the dish she and Harry whipped up at home the night he proposed.

Gossiping with Kate

To be a fly on the wall with this chat.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a good gossip, and judging by Kate's reaction, whatever was being shared was interesting.

Meghan appears to be covering her mouth as she shares a chat with her sister-in-law, leaving us wanting to know more.

Children don't care about royal protocol

Meghan Markle's philanthropic efforts have been a huge part of her life way before she became a royal, so it's no surprise she doesn't stand on airs and graces when meeting members of the public.

During a visit to Ireland in 2018, one child didn't care that he was meeting the Duchess of Sussex as he reached out and smushed her face - and Meghan enjoyed the innocent, down-to-earth exchange just as much if her big smile is anything to go by.

Sharing a very knowing look with someone

That look. We might not know Meghan Markle, but we all know that look. It's the look of someone trying to non-verbally communicate something to someone, a shared glance between friends.

Could it be a look of "Yes, I know Anna Wintour is right behind me?"

Very possibly!

Literally crying with laughter

Is there anything as freeing and joyful as the feeling of being brought to tears by laughter?

It's not exactly goofy, but nor is it something you expect to see from a royal, which is why it was so endearing and memorable when Meghan Markle's laughter got the best of her during her and Prince Harry's 2018 tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Proudly reversing the gender norms

Meghan Markle has long been a champion for women's rights and other causes - which is why we just had to include this shot of her looking proud to be shielding her husband from the rain.

A candid shot of her sly smile as she protects Harry sums up their relationship.

In an excerpt from her wedding speech, Meghan shared how the two see themselves, beyond the labels. "Once upon a time, there was a girl from LA. Some people called her an actress. And there was a guy from London. Some people called him a prince. All of those people didn’t fully get it because this is the love story of a boy and a girl who were meant to be together... They would love and garden and travel and laugh, and rack up more air miles than any couple could have. And when the tides were rough, they squeezed each other tighter."

Going to pieces over a cute baby

We love this candid (and slightly goofy) moment of Meghan Markle reacting the way many people do when faced with a cute baby - adorableness overload.

Making faces and squeezing the baby's leg, Meghan's baby fever got the best of her during her 2018 trip to Ireland. Meghan didn't have children of her own at the time, but she'd go on to have her first son, Archie, in 2019 and daughter, Lilibet, in 2021.

Obsessing over the Irish President's dog

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with Michael D. Higgins, the President of Ireland, in 2018.

It was one of Meghan's earliest official engagements since joining the Royal Family - but her love of dogs stole the show. She couldn't resist putting most of her attention on the President's two big Bernese Mountain Dogs.

In defence of Meghan, Harry was equally as goofy and overcome by the cute pups.

Cracking jokes with Queen Elizabeth II

Going on a solo trip with the late Queen - Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history - sounds like it would be all work, no play.

However, Her Majesty and Meghan both had a blast after sharing their first trip together to Cheshire.

Both allowed themselves to laugh and joke away - something less common for the usually stoic Queen. Of their dynamic, Meghan continues to speak highly of the late monarch, despite choosing to quit life as a working royal.

"Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like," Meghan told Variety of the Queen's legacy after her passing. "I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her."