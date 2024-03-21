32 moments that showcase King Charles's playful sense of humour

Over his many years in the spotlight, Charles has proven that not only is he a dab hand at sports and outdoor activities, but he also knows how to have a laugh.

From hilarious encounters with pop culture icons to unexpected antics at royal engagements, King Charles has demonstrated a playful and light-hearted side that often catches onlookers off-guard.

Here are the King's 32 funniest moments...

King Charles' funniest moments

When he broke protocol in this surprising way

Among the surprisingly extensive list of foods forbidden to the royals, seafood is considered one of the most prohibited due to the heightened risk of contracting parasites or food poisoning. However, during the Whitstable Oyster Festival in Kent back in 2013, the now King Charles decided to defy royal protocol and relished in some of the delectable seafood offerings.

His hilarious weather report

Using his comedic charm, King Charles embraced an unusual role as the weatherman for BBC Scotland back in 2012. He effortlessly delivered the weather report, leaving the studio in stitches with his clever remarks on the rainy forecast, and finishing the segment by saying, "Thank goodness it's not a bank holiday!" — a moment that showcased the monarch's ability to inject humour into unexpected situations.

When he voiced a Dalek

During their visit to the BBC's Cardiff studios, Charles and Camilla got hands-on with one of the iconic Doctor Who monsters, the Daleks. Charles delivered the famous Dalek catchphrase, "Exterminate!", and the royal couple then enjoyed a studio tour with the then-Doctor, Matt Smith, and co-star Jenna Coleman.

When he showed off his acting skills

Charles tried his hand at acting as part of an event commemorating the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's death. The sketch featured an all-star lineup, including Judi Dench and Rory Kinnear, engaged in a debate on the best way to deliver Hamlet's iconic line, "To be or not to be, that is the question.".

When he sported some 3D glasses

Charles donned these 3D glasses while exploring a 3D computer program during a royal visit to Budapest. Charles and Camilla were on a three-day trip to Hungary as part of a tour of Eastern Europe when the monarch decided to sport the interesting eyewear.

Charles and Anne’s shared sense of humour

In 2012, Princess Anne made headlines during the Young Advocates for Agriculture debate, when to everyone's amusement the host mistakenly introduced her as 'Anne, the Prince of Wales,' before Anne joked, "Well, there's a worry!" She later shared another mix-up involving herself and her older brother, Charles, telling the audience: "Your reintroduction did make me wonder, slightly. My brother tells a story of having visited an elderly care home in Scotland, and at the time he was actually in a kilt. "And he actually heard, when he was in conversation down the other end [of the corridor], an old lady, who said, 'Is that the Princess Royal?'"

His unique nicknames for Camilla

It’s well-known that the royal family nicknames are often very sweet, but Charles and Camilla’s pet names for each other might surprise you. There's speculation that the royal couple affectionately call each other 'Fred' and 'Gladys.' The origins of these names are unclear, but some believe that the Duchess of Cornwall's visit to the set of Coronation Street in 2010 might have played a role. The details are a bit hazy, but it seems that the TV visit may have influenced the charming nicknames used by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall in private.

His quirky dinosaur tie

The King’s fun clothing choices include a range of ties, and among his favourites is a pale pink silk tie adorned with a light blue tyrannosaurus rex pattern. According to a staff member, this dino-themed tie is a playful nod to the King's nickname, derived from his insignia, Charles Rex (‘rex’ being Latin for ‘king’). When pressed on whether the T-Rex motif is a clever play on C-Rex, the staff member grinned and said, "I couldn't possibly comment," hinting that there might be more to the tie than meets the eye.

When he had a laugh with Ozzy Osborne and Chico

We may not have expected to see these three people in a photo together, but it’s an image that proves Charles’ wit and humour if we ever saw one. In a snapshot from 2006, captured at an event commemorating the Prince’s Trust's 30th birthday, King Charles is caught in a fit of laughter alongside Ozzy Osbourne and singer Chico. The friendship between the royal and the rock legend may be an unexpected one, but apparently the King even sent Ozzy a bottle of scotch following his notorious quad biking incident.

When he got involved with rock climbing

Charles is known for getting involved in a variety of activities on his royal visits, and this image proves just that. During a visit to Jersey in 2012, the then-Prince demonstrated his climbing skills by swiftly ascending a climbing wall at a school, all while dressed in a suit and formal shoes!

His unique tree-planting ritual

Planting a tree is a customary royal obligation which Charles has taken part in many times. However, the King is known for incorporating a sweet and somewhat unconventional ritual when participating in tree-planting: in 2020, his courtiers verified that after planting a tree, he typically gives it a "friendly shake" as a gesture to wish it well. An interesting King Charles fact if there ever was one.

When he had a fashion mishap in Jamaica

During a visit to the Trenchtown Community Centre in Jamaica, Charles found himself in a sartorial pickle when Rita Marley, the wife of Bob Marley, presented him with a Rastafarian hat adorned with fake dreadlocks. Aminor mishap unfolded when he attempted to put the hat on his head, as the then-Prince unintentionally wore it in the wrong direction

His cameo on Coronation Street

In yet another memorable moment from King Charles, the royal graced the beloved soap opera Coronation Street with his presence. He engaged in conversations with several actors from the show and even had a small storyline involving a character protesting the fictional council's plans to get rid of the iconic Coronation Street cobbles.

When he misunderstood the word ‘buff’

In 2014, Prince William officially assumed the role of President of the British Sub-Aqua Club from his father, King Charles. The resulting ceremony included a humorous moment when the club's chairman, during his speech, cheekily referred to Charles as ‘rather buff’ based on a picture of Charles in the ocean giving off James Bond vibes. The then-Prince Charles joked that Prince William was now showcasing his own "buff credentials" as the new president.

His Diamond Jubilee speech quip

A pivotal moment for the royals was the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, commemorating a remarkable 70 years on the throne. While Charles's speech was undeniably touching, he also showcased his classic wit and charm when he opened with the words, "Your Majesty, mummy."

When he joked about his singing

At a 2006 Prince's Trust concert, Charles, sharing the stage with Duchess Camilla, Prince William, and Prince Harry, made a self-deprecating joke about his singing abilities. He quipped, "I know my limitations. But at least I have my glow stick," eliciting laughs from the crowd.

Showing off his drumming skills

While he might claim to not be the best singer, Charles has always been a music lover and been fervent in his dedication for supporting the arts. Perhaps it's not so surprising then that he had some drumming skills to show off when he visited the Ty Hafan Children's Hospice in Wales.

His sketch with Stephen Fry and Roger Moore

For the 1998 Prince's Trust Comedy Gala at the Lyceum Theatre, Charles joined Roger Moore and Stephen Fry in a charming sketch. Celebrity lookalikes brought food to Fry and Moore, and the real Charles, dressed as a waiter, later appeared to check if they enjoyed their meal. The hilarious sketch concluded with Moore saying: "I know who he's supposed to be, but he needs to work on the voice a little."

When he made a balloon hat

Charles has never been afraid to look a bit silly for the sake of fun and entertainment, as proven by his participation in a community service lesson with year eight pupils at an Orthodox Jewish School in London in 2017. His lighthearted interaction, involving a balloon hat, provided a glimpse into Prince Charles's more approachable and relatable side during his royal duties.

When he rode a Royal Mail motorbike

To celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Royal Mail service, the then-Prince Charles enthusiastically took a seat on a vintage motorbike, once used for delivering telegraph messages. Seizing the opportunity at the reception in 2016, Charles hopped aboard the 1933 motorbike to the delight of the crowd around him.

His escapade on a pint-sized bike

Charles displayed his need for speed on a comically small bike in 2017. The escapade on the pint-sized bike, in the quaint countryside town of Bisley, proved that Charles has always been willing to entertain those around him.

When he met the Spice Girls

Charles has met plenty of famous people in his life, and in 1997 he found himself in the company of the era’s biggest girl group. For a gala celebrating the 21st anniversary of The Prince’s Trust, the then-Prince had an amusing encounter with the pop legends - one which saw Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell) and Scary Spice (Mel B) planted a kiss on the future king’s cheek in a now-iconic moment of showbiz and royal worlds colliding.

When he wore this convincing disguise

You’d be forgiven for thinking this photo is not of the King, as it’s without a doubt his most unrecognisable disguise. During a skiing holiday in Klosters, Switzerland - a regular destination for Charles, as well as plenty of other royals over the years - in 1980, the then-Prince donned a hilarious disguise, sporting a fake nose, novelty glasses and a huge moustache. His disguise was a funny prank in order to deceive photographers, before he removed the accessories and revealed his identity.

When he sported a piece of Viking headgear

During a visit to the Shetland Isles, Prince Charles embraced a touch of Viking flair, trying on a traditional helmet. We’re definitely a fan of the eclectic headgear, which made for this amusing photo of the King seeming rather confused.

When he had a humorous reaction to being 'pied'

In a comical moment during a visit to a community centre in Manchester, the Prince of Wales bravely agreed to the custard pie treatment, finding his face covered in crazy foam.

When he busted some moves on his 40th birthday

There have been plenty of moments that have seen Charles getting his dancing shoes on over the years, including at his 40th birthday party. Proving that even monarchs have a penchant for 'dad' moves, Charles entertained his guests with a display of his dance-floor prowess.

When he put a face mask on wrong

Demonstrating his relatable side, Charles faced a common challenge trying to put on his face mask on the second day of the Ascot festivities in 2021. Camilla looked on, presumably finding some amusement in the relatable struggle.

When he embraced his inner child

This sweet image of the King and Queen Consult proves that the loved-up pair are happy to indulge in silliness and childish charm together. At a youth rally in Guernsey in 2012, Charles raced ahead of Camilla under a giant rainbow parachute, hinting at his competitive streak.

When he met Atomic Kitten

This unexpected snap captures Charles’ humorous spirits as he meets pop group Atomic Kitten at the Party In The Park Pop Concert, a charity event for The Prince's Trust. We’re not quite sure where he acquired the ‘I Love AK’ singlet he’s holding up, but the pop stars certainly seem impressed.

When he kicked his feet in excitement at the Highland Games

An amusing image came out of the 2017 Braemar Gathering in Scotland, as Charles sat with his parents, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. While Philip and Elizabeth looked slightly more morose, Charles kicked his feet in excitement, wearing a traditional Scottish kilt and bright red socks.

When he made this face while turning on Christmas lights

King Charles has always given his royal engagements his all, and he brought festive charm to the turning on of the Christmas lights in Ashover, Derbyshire. Whilst turning on the lights, he seemed to be shocked by the results, which made for this amusing image.

His amusing encounter with an eagle

Charles has always loved nature and animals, so it’s no surprise that he found a feathered friend in an eagle named Zephyr at the 2013 Sandringham Flower Show. Looking both excited and apprehensive, Charles once again showed his adventurous side at this royal engagement.