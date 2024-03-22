32 candid photos of Kate Middleton that show her goofy and light-hearted side, from relatable mum moments to hilarious courtside reactions

Catherine, Princess of Wales has become something of a blueprint when it comes to life in the public eye.

Beloved around the world, Kate has earned legions of fans because of her always flawless style moments and her passion for important charitable causes. And while she's rarely put a foot wrong, nobody is safe from a candid photo.

From bad hair days to hilarious facial expressions, these are some of Kate's funniest, goofiest moments caught on camera...

32 candid photos of Kate Middleton that show her goofy and light-hearted side

Bewitched, bothered and bewildered

Harry Potter fever swept the nation - and not even the royals were immune. In 2013, Kate Middleton joined Prince William and Prince Harry for the opening of the Warner Brothers Studio tour in Watford.

While she did battle with William with a pair of wands, she was also caught looking like she was really, really hoping whatever spell she was joking around with would actually work.

It’s fair to say the Princess of Wales has enchanted people around the world, but a stint at Hogwarts is sadly not on the cards.

Not so grate - trapped by her shoes

Kate Middleton reassured high-heel wearers the world over when she got caught with a relatable problem.

The Princess, who was pregnant with Prince George at the time, had to be helped by Prince William as she got her heels stuck in the grating while they took part in a St Patrick's Day parade in 2013.

Kate, decked out in green, wasn't deterred by the goof. She would later be appointed the Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022.

Whatever was happening here...

Whether it was a nervous tick or Kate Middleton is just as obsessed with her hair as we are, she was photographed hiding behind her signature long locks as she cheered on the Women's Hockey team during the 2012 Olympic Games.

Growing up, the now Princess of Wales was an avid hockey player - just part of her famous sporting prowess - so this could explain why she got so invested in the game she came close to chewing her hair.

Dancing with Paddington Bear

Years before Paddington Bear became synonymous with the late Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton got her hands on him first - quite literally.

Kate, along with Princes William and Harry, attended the Charities Forum Event at Paddington Station in 2017 when she came across a Paddington - and the two ended up in a dance.

She was perhaps a bit too tall for this move, and it didn’t go as smoothly and gracefully as the stars on Strictly Come Dancing but points for trying anyway – especially in front of so many people, including an embarrassed-looking Prince William. One of our favourite Kate Middleton moments.

A shared family reaction

The family that gasps together, stays together? Amusingly, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Edward enjoyed a rare family day out for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

While cheering on the Team GB hockey players, Edward, Kate and William had a near-synchronised reaction.

Close your mouths, guys, you’ll catch flies – as the saying goes.

Bantering with the brother-in-law

During Trooping the Colour - the annual military parade in honour of the monarch's official birthday - Prince Harry and Kate Middleton giggled away like naughty schoolchildren.

It was an endearing moment of goofiness between the senior royals, who proved how close they had become.

Prince Harry spoke highly of Kate in his 2023 memoir, Spare, writing, "I loved my new sister-in-law. I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I'd never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she'd forever be standing by Willy's side. She was a good match for my older brother." Their relationship, sadly, seems to have become more tepid in recent years, however.

Taking a game of cricket very seriously

The Princess of Wales is known to be very competitive - which makes sense, having grown up playing a number of sports including tennis and hockey.

During an appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby, his co-host joked with Kate, "I'm not going to lie...but Mike has made out both of you are super, super competitive, a bit like Monica from Friends, and if you guys play table tennis it will go on for hours and hours, and be like, double or quits."

While on a visit to Pakistan with Prince William in 2019, Kate was roped in to play a friendly bout of cricket with the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

However, as these amusing candid photos prove, Kate got heavily invested, no doubt wanting to do better than her husband.

Big grins at the races, 2007

In 2007, when the young Kate was just a couple of years out of university, she attended the final day's racing at Cheltenham Festival in 2007.

Sporting a beret and a big grin, the woman who eventually married into the Royal Family four years later was not shy in showing how much she wanted to win, with her nerves and excitement splashed all over her face.

Belly laughing with Prince William

Can we really call this one goofy? Probably not. But it's sweet to see the normally reserved and regal Kate Middleton not worry about letting out a big, cheesy laugh while joking around with Prince William.

The pair enjoyed cracking one another up while attending the track cycling event during the 2012 London Paralympic Games.

On your marks...

Prince William and Kate Middleton were caught locking horns in 2017... or at least trying to avoid blowing out an eardrum as they joked around with the loud racing horns.

Kate was all smiles as she and William messed around with the klaxons ahead of the 2017 London Marathon.

They were on hand to cheer on runners taking on the gruelling 26 mile run - although Kate, with what appears to be a fresh blowout with her bouncy, shiny hair, was most likely not ready to take part.

Mucking in at the farm

Was the Princess chasing a rogue, runaway lamb or was she just desperate to pet the cute animal?

We'll never know. But we do know Kate visited the farm in Alringham in 2017 as part of the work for Farms for City Children, a charity which brings some of the countryside lessons to children living in cities.

As a bona fide Berkshire country girl, Kate was in her element, dressed for the occasion in a signature pair of her favourite boots, as she got stuck in with the muck and the animals.

The heat getting the best of her

She's normally unflappable, but even the Princess of Wales can't beat a bit of stifling heat.

During a trip to watch the swimming at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Kate was caught fanning herself and looking irritated.

In other photos from the event, Prince William was also struggling with the heat and even tried to pinch Kate's makeshift fan, so we can forgive Kate's candid grumpiness.

Having a Marilyn moment (but styling it off well!)

While glammed up for Princess Eugenie’s wedding, the wind was not on the side of many of the guests.

Queen Elizabeth was seen struggling with her hat during the strong gusts, and Kate ended up channelling screen goddess Marilyn Monroe (even if unintentionally) after a particularly unexpected gust sent her skirt soaring.

Handling it with aplomb, Kate managed to avoid any real blushes as she kept control of the elegant, plum A-line Alexander McQueen gown.

A princess playing princess

This one isn’t goofy as much as it is utterly adorable and a reminder that she can put aside protocol and whatnot to just be silly and have fun, especially when it involves making one young girl’s dreams come true.

During Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2019 trip to Pakistan, she played dress up and indulged in a tea party with a young girl in a cancer hospital.

We love the crown Kate chose here, and it definitely could’ve been up there with some of her other best tiara moments.

Not being able to disguise her reaction

Looking caught off guard and with a hilariously transparent reaction, Kate Middleton was caught looking like anyone who's just been told something juicy.

Whatever she’s just seen or been told, her feelings about it are written all over her face, and it’s a refreshingly relatable reaction from the Princess. Normally the royals have mastered the art of a polite poker face, so this conversation with Team GB Olympics ambassador Robin Cousins must have really been something.

Dancing in Tuvalu

In one of their best royal tour moments, during their trip to Tuvalu, Prince William and Kate Middleton fully immersed themselves in the fun, sporting floral crowns and other traditional island attire.

While William jumped right into some dodgy dance moves, Kate looked a tad more goofy and embarrassed as all eyes were on the pair.

Still, they both look like they had a blast and the 2012 tour - in support of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee - was considered a huge success.

A very puzzled face at Wimbledon

In 2016, Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon women’s semi-finals.

Looking bright and radiant in a bright yellow dress with contrasting white panels - believed to be a bespoke version of Roksanda Illincic’s Ryedale dress - Kate's sunniness didn't translate to her facial expressions as she pulled some very amusing smirks and puzzled expressions.

For Kate's Wimbledon look, she also wore a classic pair of Ray Ban Wayfarer folding sunglasses.

Doing her best to look serious during safety measures

In 2023, while showing off her new side-swept bangs, Kate did her best to keep her composure as she participated in emergency training drills.

The Princess of Wales' hilarious reactions were caught as the team inflated an emergency life jacket while conducting a training exercise with Royal Navy Survival Equipment Technicians during a visit to the Royal Naval Air Station in Yeovil. It followed her appointment by King Charles as the new Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.

We're not sure we wouldn't find it bizarre having a life vest inflated around our necks, so Kate's cheeky grin is relatable.

Windswept, but still making it work

A few months after their wedding in April 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton embarked on their first overseas tour together in July.

Jetting away for a 12-day visit to North America, Kate was caught short by the battering winds sending her usually impeccable hair all over the place.

Looking as radiant as ever, she simply laughed it off and styled it out.

Some hilarious Wimbledon reactions

Even her trusted Ray Ban sunglasses couldn't disguise Kate Middleton's feelings during the 2014 Wimbledon tournament.

Pulling a variety of hilarious expressions, Kate was caught getting very immersed in the match between Simone Halep and Sabine Lisicki.

She was no doubt trying to pick up some tips for her own game, being an avid fan and court competitor herself.

Caught in 'bad cop' mum mode

The Princess of Wales was caught swapping her royal duties for more relatable parenting tasks as she had to keep her youngest in check during the 2022 Trooping the Colour.

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton was full of energy, caught pulling faces at the crowds and generally being an enthusiastic toddler. However, in a candid moment caught on camera, Kate had to subtly bend down to keep him in line.

Kate watching sports = the best faces

When it comes to pretty much any sport, the athletically-inclined Kate Middleton is almost guaranteed to temporarily forget that the world is watching her as she reacts with a series of shocked, annoyed and passionate facial expressions.

During the London Olympics in 2012, Kate was full of patriotic pride as she grimaced, cheered and got overwhelmed with the antics taking place.

Funny facial expressions aside, it was a great opportunity to show off her iconic sapphire engagement ring.

Looking a little unsure about something

Being an endearingly popular member of the British Royal Family, Kate Middleton has mastered the art of dealing with the public.

However, as this funny, candid photo proves, even Kate can still be surprised by something a fan will say. While on a visit to Dumfries in 2013, the Duchess of Cambridge was caught off guard by something said.

Unsettled look aside, Kate's stunning red trench coat was an inspired choice for braving the cold in a fashion-forward way.

Taking volleyball very seriously, even in wedges

In October 2013, Kate Middleton attended a Sportaid Athlete Workshop at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

While she was not dressed for sport, wearing a chic, Parisian inspired breton striped top, a navy-blue military blazer by Smythe, jeggings, and Stuart Weitzman for Russell and Bromley wedges, it didn't stop the Duchess from throwing herself in 100%.

She's known to be competitive, which could be part of the reason behind her maximum efforts, but this was also one of her first official appearances since having Prince George earlier that summer. So maybe she was keen to prove to herself that she was still as active.

Ready for bed?

A candid moment caught during the 2016 Wimbledon tournament showed the Princess of Wales in a hilariously relatable light.

Usually the picture of enthusiasm, all smiles and stylish finesse, Kate was caught looking completely fed up, resting her face in her hands (flashing fans that spectacular sapphire ring in the process).

Cheering on Team GB

The 2012 London Olympic Games were a huge moment for the country, not having hosted the historic competition since 1948. For Prince William and Kate Middleton, they made sure to attend as many games as possible, and Kate was not shy of letting her enthusiasm show.

The normally prim and proper Duchess - known for her love of sports - was in her element cheering on Team GB.

Kate's awkward thumbs up

Kate Middleton regularly cheers on Prince William as he plays Polo, but it's always from the side-lines for a reason.

This pose, which is the very definition of someone trying to look supportive while keeping a clear distance, is funny in a goofy, charming way when factoring in that Kate is not a natural when it comes to horses.

Some have suggested she is allergic while Marcia Moody, author of Kate: A Biography told Town & Country "Kate doesn’t ride purely because she didn’t do it growing up."

Lost in the dance, 2006

It's refreshing to see that even Kate Middleton - the future queen - loved to let her hair down and have some carefree fun like the rest of us.

In 2006, the future Princess of Wales was photographed dancing like nobody was watching and having a ball at a pre-Wimbledon bash thrown by Virgin entrepreneur, Sir Richard Branson.

Full of excitement at the Wimbledon Men's Final

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer during the 2014 Wimbledon tournament - and we got some seriously amusing faces from the Princess of Wales.

Kate loves tennis, and she has even shared the court with former World Number One Roger Federer in the past, so she was no doubt heavily invested in cheering on her tennis pal.

While William went for a more insular gesture, rubbing his temples, Kate fully let her emotions out with wide-mouthed gasps and excitement.

Caught yawning on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

During the 2014 Trooping the Colour parade, Kate Middleton was caught stifling a yawn at the most unfortunate time.

While she no doubt loves the annual parade for the monarch's official birthday, she's still human - and in 2014, she was dealing with a one-year-old Prince George at home. So, tiredness happens. But to have it captured on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in front of crowds of thousands is not something we can all relate to.

While she might have been sleepy, she still pulled together another winning look. She opted for a light blue suit for the day, which featured two small Alexander McQueen skulls on the front - a trademark for the design house.

Overwhelmed with puppy love

Who wouldn't be able to resist a big, goofy grin when confronted with an adorable puppy? Kate Middleton, already a known dog lover, having had two family pups with William and her children, was introduced to a therapy puppy named Alfie during a visit to a community hospital in Lancashire.

That look of love could have led to conversations back home about getting another dog to keep their cocker spaniel, Orla, company.

Shushed by her own son

Sure, you could be the Princess of Wales and the future Queen, but to your youngest child, you're still just Mum.

Kate Middleton found herself dealing with a fussy Prince Louis during celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee in 2023. Trying to deal with the little one, Kate ended up caught on camera being shushed - with Louis cheekily putting his hand across her mouth.

A candid moment of being humbled by the blissful ignorance of youth. Royal or not, the Wales are still just children - as this picture perfectly captures.