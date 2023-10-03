Andie MacDowell makes a bold statement on the runway with black bra, leather trousers, and a crown of grey curls

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On Sunday, October 1, Andie MacDowell made a bold statement in a black ensemble as she walked the runway for Paris Fashion Week.

The "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris - Walk Your Worth" Runway took place on Sunday at Paris Fashion Week. Among the stars such as Kendall Jenner and Viola Davis was Andie MacDowell who shocked and delighted fans with her bold daring look. Stepping out on the runway at the Eiffel Tower, Andie wore a pair of patent wide-leg leather trousers. The ensemble was a bold lesson in how to style leather pants, as the trousers were styled with a matching long leather coat which hung open to reveal Andie's toned midriff and her triangle-shaped black bra.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her youthful black ensemble and dark makeup were only enhanced by the crown of grey curls on her head, as her natural curly hair was styled and teased into a large statement look.

Back in 2021, Andie MacDowell embraced grey hair - even after managers said ‘it’s not time’ - and decided to ditch the dye and go natural. Since then Andie MacDowell has given the most iconic response to people saying her grey hair ages her. In one interview the star said, "How old do you think I look? I'm going to be 65. What do you think I look 75 just because I let my hair go grey?" She added, "I don’t care. I want to be old. I’m tired of trying to be young. I don’t want to be young. I’ve been young. I just can't keep up the charade! I can't!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The star's makeup look was as bold as her outfit as the makeup artists at the event gave her a smokey eyeshadow look which featured grey eyeshadow all the way across her lids and to her eyebrows. her look was completed with a thick eyeliner pencil in her waterline and around her eyes and neutral make-up on the rest of her face.

Andie's makeup also featured a gentle white sparkle in both of her inner eyes. This is the same eyeshadow hack Queen Camilla uses to look more 'youthful' with a 'lifted appearance' as the light eyeshadow makes the eyes look brighter and wider.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Also making a statement at this runway show was Dame Helen Mirren, who joined the number of stars who walked the catwalk. Helen Mirren’s silver sequin Elie Saab bardot dress with draped sleeves and voluminous hair secured her status as Catwalk Queen as the star added yet another look to her best style moments from the past 50 years.