Helen Mirren’s silver sequin Elie Saab bardot dress with draped sleeves and voluminous hair secures her status as Catwalk Queen

Dame Helen Mirren showed that 'style has no boundaries' as she walked the catwalk in a dress that's perfect for party season!

Helen Mirren's silver sequin bardot dress stuns at Fashion Week. Seen here she attends the premiere of Warner Bros.' "Shazam 2"
By Emma Shacklock
Dame Helen Mirren’s silver sequin bardot dress made a serious statement as she showcased her credentials as a Catwalk Queen at Paris Fashion Week.

Helen Mirren’s best style moments have included some beautiful boundary-pushing looks over the years, ranging from her sheer sequin dress and knotted headband to her mermaid-inspired blue hair and matching ice-blue gown. Just a few days ago Helen’s tuxedo-inspired velvet two piece wowed on the red carpet as she attended a special screening of her new film, Golda, and now she’s lifted her style to another dazzling level during Paris Fashion Week with her Elie Saab off-the-shoulder cape-effect sequinned gown

Helen Mirren walks the runway during "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris - Walk Your Worth" Show

Taking to the catwalk, the British acting legend walked in the Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris - “Walk Your Worth" Show. If you’re searching for Christmas party dress ideas look no further, as Helen Mirren’s silver sequin bardot dress had all the glitter and glamour you need. Embellished in an almost striped pattern down the entire length of the dress, little glints of gold also shone through amongst the silver.

According to Woman&Home’s Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum, Dame Helen “commanded” drama with these sleeves and the belted middle of the gown accentuated her silhouette.

Helen Mirren walks the runway during "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris - Walk Your Worth" Show

“Helen Mirren demonstrated to a T that style has no boundaries. Showcasing plenty of fashion prowess, Mirren looked like she was having an absolute ball as she dazzled up and down the catwalk in a floor-length sequin gown with slashed, draped sleeves that commanded a level of drama that the actor happily leaned into,” she reflected.

Rivkie went on to remark upon how Helen Mirren’s silver sequin bardot dress “featured a slashed neck” as well as “a slimly, self-fabric belted middle” which “highlighted Mirren's curves”. 

“While fashion shows can often lack diversity, Mirren reminded everyone that fashion has no age limit, as she won in the style stakes once more,” she added.

Helen matched the fabulous silver gown with an equally stunning hairstyle that featured teased-out curls and was wonderfully voluminous. Angled away from her face, it lay on her collarbone and was an inspiring short hairstyle for her thick hair. Her make-up was glowy and golden, with a pop of rosy pink lipstick and a smokey eye look.

And whilst this might be an incredible look for the Paris Fashion Week catwalk, there are definitely elements that can be recreated at home. Find the sequin dress of your dreams - whether it’s full-length, midi or mini - and pair with matching heels. 

Helen Mirren walks the runway during "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris - Walk Your Worth" Show

If you love the drama of the sleeves but like having shorter ones then there are plenty of different sleeve designs for party dresses on the market. You can also put your own twist on Helen Mirren’s hair by curling yours using your favourite curling iron for thick hair or a crimper and brushing it out as much as you would prefer.

Get Helen Mirren's look

Whistles Sequin Midi DressStunning midi dress
Sequin Midi Dress

RRP: £189 | This gorgeous midi dress features stunning embellishment reminiscent of Helen Mirren's silver Fashion Week outfit. The short sleeves and v-neckline make this incredibly elegant and it can be layered up with your favourite coat or blazer for autumn/winter events.

Phase Eight Amily Sequin Maxi DressElegant maxi dress
Sequin Maxi Dress

RRP: £199 | This full-length sequin maxi is the perfect choice to add some extra sparkle to formal occasions. With long sleeves and v-neckline, this design is utterly classic and would look gorgeous with a pair of matching silver heels.

Georgina sequin maxi dressChic in gold
Sequin maxi dress

RRP: £190 |For those who prefer gold to silver, this maxi dress is a stunning, warm gold tone. The sweetheart neckline is very flattering and the puffed sleeve shoulders and tie decoration all add another level of glamorous detail. 

