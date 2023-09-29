Helen Mirren’s tuxedo-inspired velvet two piece was a ‘runway-worthy’ look as she debuted chic short hairstyle at Golda film screening

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Helen Mirren’s tuxedo-inspired velvet two piece for a special screening of her new film Golda was a “runway-worthy” look and she also debuted a chic short hairstyle for autumn.

Tuxedos for women have become all-the-more popular in recent years and Dame Helen Mirren has just put her own unique twist on this classic outfit. Over the years Helen Mirren’s best style moments have consistently captivated fans across the world and if her sequin-embellished dress and knotted pink headband in June 2023 proved anything, it’s that she’s not afraid to switch things up. Now Helen Mirren’s latest look has showcased her ability to brilliantly pull off “androgynous chic” as she swerved wearing a dress in favour of a velvet two piece that’s got Woman&Home Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum’s seal of approval.

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Stepping out in London on 28th September the acclaimed British actor attended a special screening of her new film Golda, which sees her play former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir and will be released on 6th October. Dame Helen Mirren’s tuxedo-inspired velvet two piece was her look of choice and the sheen of the fabric picked up beautifully in snaps from the evening.

The straight-leg trousers were cropped just above the ankle, giving the suit a contemporary edge and the jacket was a little more fitted with a classic shawl collar. According to Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum this was a look that was “runway-worthy”.

“Helen Mirren opted for androgynous chic as she took to the red carpet for a special screening of 'Golda' in London,” she said. “Showcasing her style credentials, Helen Mirren shunned a dress favouring a tuxedo-inspired two-piece that felt runway-worthy. The cropped trouser hem helped to lengthen Mirren's legs, while the neatly tailored jacket created an hourglass silhouette.”

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty)

Helen paired the suit with a crisp white shirt with a frilled pie-crust collar and lace detailing, complete with a matching velvet bow which Rivkie declared added a “softer feel” to the look.

She shared, “Adding a softer feel with a bibbed front blouse and decorative ribbon tie, the look gave a nod to current fashion trends for more suited and booted apparel. Completing her look with spiked Maria Tash hoop earrings, Mirren showed that style and fashion truly have no age limit.”

The gold hoop earrings featured black stones that matched the suit and her Mary Jane black shoes were also right on-trend. Helen Mirren’s tuxedo-inspired velvet two piece look was made even more eye-catching as she debuted her new hairstyle.

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

There are plenty of popular short hairstyles for women and the “clavicut” is what Helen appears to have gone for. The clavicut is a hairstyle where the ends just brush over the clavicle (collarbone) and in Helen’s most recent Instagram post and most recently-taken pictures at public events she had much longer hair.

The special screening of Golda seems to be the first time fans have seen a glimpse of her short hair, which Helen wore sleek, straight and tucked neatly behind her ears, allowing her earrings to have a moment to shine too.

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

This beautiful hairstyle worked especially well with her velvet two piece suit and the lengths framed her face and the collar perfectly. Meanwhile, Helen kept things simple make-up-wise and had glowy base make-up with a subtle sweep of black eyeliner and a peachy-pink lip colour.

