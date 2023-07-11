Best Amazon Prime Day book deals 2023: The cheapest prices available across genres
We've rounded up all the best book deals on Amazon, so you can enjoy up to 60% off on a new read
Looking for a new summer read and wanting to score a bargain in the Amazon Prime Day sale? We've rounded up the best Prime Day book deals that we think are genuinely worth your attention.
Every book on our list has been hand-selected by our team of bibliophiles so we're confident you'll find a page-turner to suit your tastes, whether you're looking for a new thriller to take on holiday or a feel-good holiday read. Even better, every single book on our list is currently being sold with a sizable discount on Amazon.
It's worth noting that not all of these deals are specifically discounted for Amazon Prime Day but if a book piques your interest, we recommend snapping it up straight away - as prices change daily.
These are the best book deals we've spotted on Amazon that are taking place right now. And if you don't see anything you fancy, come back; we'll continue to update this piece during this year's Amazon Prime Day event (11 and 12 July).
The best Prime Day book deals in the US
RRP:
$27 $15.49
A classic, sweet romantic novel, Happy Place follows a couple pretending that they haven't broken up, to keep their friends happy on their traditional week-long group getaway. The vacation setting makes this New York Times bestseller the perfect beach read to wind down with this summer.
RRP:
$17 $9.42
You'd be hard pressed to find someone who hasn't heard of this book since its release in 2017. The novel recounts the life of renowned, iconic Hollywood starlet Evelyn Hugo (heavily inspired by Elizabeth Taylor), as she grants a once-in-a-lifetime interview to a young, baffled writer. Through the stories of each of her marriages, we learn of Hugo's humble upbringing and adventurous, unexpected life.
RRP:
$19 $10.37
The first in the bestselling fantasy series, A Court of Thorns and Roses follows young huntress Feyre, as she finds herself lost in a mythical land of faeries and beasts. A truly captivating story to get lost in, you'll be picking up the rest of the series before you've even turned the last page.
RRP:
$28 $13.99
This unprecedented bestseller focuses on two childhood friends who bond over their love for video games. After a chance meeting as adults, the two decide to create their own successful video game. Zevin writes beautifully about two outsiders finding common connection, and you'll be so affected by their story you won't be able to put this down.
RRP:
$29.99 $17.99
A collaboration between two bestselling authors, Mad Honey interweaves two women's narratives to tell a story of love, familial trauma and the power of starting again. Blending family drama with shades of a suspenseful thriller, this unique read would make a captivating book club pick.
RRP:
$27.99 $17.73
This fascinating biography is more than just its provocative title. Growing up in show business, child actor McCurdy was a victim of her mother's controlling behavior, and she unpacks the trauma of her childhood with care and understanding.
RRP:
$22.99 $12.01
This moving story of hope and kindness is a perfect gift for young readers, but it can be enjoyed by anyone. You'll likely recognize the illustration of Charlie Mackesy, and this sweet tale has also been adapted into an Academy Award-winning short film.
RRP:
$17 $9.82
Inspired by the tumultuous love lives behind the success of rock band Fleetwood Mac, Daisy Jones and the Six follows the iconic eponymous frontwoman as she clashes and ultimately falls in love with her fellow larger-than-life bandmate Billy Dunne. Told in the format of interviews with the band as they look back on their extraordinary but short-lived careers, the narrative's end brings a bombshell that will have you hanging on every word.
RRP:
$18 $11.98
Soon to be adapted as a Netflix limited series, this bestseller is a heartbreaking but hopeful novel set in the midst of World War II. Following a blind French girl and a young German orphan, All the Light We Cannot See was written over ten years by award-winning author Anthony Doerr.
The best Prime Day book deals in the UK
RRP:
£8.99 £3.60
The hype around Colleen Hoover's novels doesn't seem to be slowing down, and now she's joined forces with The Wives author Tarryn Fisher for another unique thriller. A couple who have been together since they were 14 wake up one day and don't remember who the other is, or anything about their lives together. This impressive 60% discount means you can nab the book for less than £4 and get your next beach read sorted.
RRP:
£9.99 £5
From the author of Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, this twisty family drama centers around a missing woman, her aloof husband, and her four very different adult children. Following several different characters as they each try to discover her whereabouts, past traumas and family complications present themselves, making for a gripping but thoughtful story.
RRP:
£8.99 £3.83
For fans of fantasy, The Atlas Six should definitely be on your to-be-read list. We follow six unique magicians as they spend a year together after being invited by the mysterious Atlas Blakely to the Alexandrian Society, an exclusive invitation that only happens once a decade. Dark academia meets Hunger Games in this unpredictable and utterly addictive novel.
RRP:
£16.99 £8
This Sunday Times bestseller is wildly popular for a reason. Clinical psychologist Dr. Julie Smith draws on her years of experience to guide her readers through issues such as anxiety, self-confidence and depression, all in a friendly, non-patronizing tone. A great gift for friends or just a treat for yourself.
RRP:
£16.99 £8.49
After the success of her dark academia behemoth Babel, R. F. Kuang is back with a blistering satire that touches on race, identity and the question of who tells certain stories. In Yellowface, one writer decides to publish a recently deceased writer's work under their own name; this is a quick, easy and engrossing read, so its perfect to throw in your hand luggage for your next holiday.
RRP:
£9.99 £5
One of the best book club books, The Paper Palace was penned by the former Head of Drama at HBO, so it's no surprise that it's already been snapped up for an upcoming adaptation. With shades of Where the Crawdads Sing, Heller's debut is a hopeful, heartbreaking story of love, family and regret, and is filled with vivid imagery of beautiful locations.
RRP:
£8.99 £3.82
This Sunday Times bestseller will go down well with historical fiction fans. Following the life of the fictional Violeta from her birth in Spain in 1920, the novel traces the events of her impressive 100-year life, considering the impact of all the life-changing events that happened along the way.
RRP:
£18.99 £9.49
Wondering what can I cook in an air fryer? This bestselling guide is one of the best cookbooks for healthy, quick and efficient air fryer recipes. These include sweet potato katsu curry, fish tacos and much more, with sections for sweet treats and 'fakeaways'.
RRP:
£9.99 £5
Winner of several awards and a BookTook sensation, Lessons in Chemistry follows young chemist Elizabeth Zott in the 1960s, as she takes on her own cooking show after being forced to resign from her academic post. Garmus's sweet novel is almost universally loved, and is being made into an Apple TV series.
Hannah is the UK Shopping Writer for woman&home. As a shopping writer, Hannah has written on everything from period pants to wine subscriptions, and is especially interested in sustainable alternatives to well-known products, as well as books and homeware accessories.
Before she joined the team at woman&home Hannah headed up the social media accounts for Wonderland in 2019, where she was also a Contributing Editor for the magazine’s sister titles. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hannah also explored evolving shopping trends at New York Magazine’s The Strategist UK, researching everything from face masks to status candles and even pens.
