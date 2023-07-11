Best Amazon Prime Day book deals 2023: The cheapest prices available across genres

Looking for a new summer read and wanting to score a bargain in the Amazon Prime Day sale? We've rounded up the best Prime Day book deals that we think are genuinely worth your attention.

Every book on our list has been hand-selected by our team of bibliophiles so we're confident you'll find a page-turner to suit your tastes, whether you're looking for a new thriller to take on holiday or a feel-good holiday read. Even better, every single book on our list is currently being sold with a sizable discount on Amazon.

It's worth noting that not all of these deals are specifically discounted for Amazon Prime Day but if a book piques your interest, we recommend snapping it up straight away - as prices change daily.

These are the best book deals we've spotted on Amazon that are taking place right now. And if you don't see anything you fancy, come back; we'll continue to update this piece during this year's Amazon Prime Day event (11 and 12 July).

The best Prime Day book deals in the US

Happy Place by Emily Henry $15.49 at Amazon RRP: $27 $15.49 A classic, sweet romantic novel, Happy Place follows a couple pretending that they haven't broken up, to keep their friends happy on their traditional week-long group getaway. The vacation setting makes this New York Times bestseller the perfect beach read to wind down with this summer. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid $9.42 at Amazon RRP: $17 $9.42 You'd be hard pressed to find someone who hasn't heard of this book since its release in 2017. The novel recounts the life of renowned, iconic Hollywood starlet Evelyn Hugo (heavily inspired by Elizabeth Taylor), as she grants a once-in-a-lifetime interview to a young, baffled writer. Through the stories of each of her marriages, we learn of Hugo's humble upbringing and adventurous, unexpected life. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas Visit Site $8.21 at Amazon RRP: $19 $10.37 The first in the bestselling fantasy series, A Court of Thorns and Roses follows young huntress Feyre, as she finds herself lost in a mythical land of faeries and beasts. A truly captivating story to get lost in, you'll be picking up the rest of the series before you've even turned the last page. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin $14.71 at Amazon RRP: $28 $13.99 This unprecedented bestseller focuses on two childhood friends who bond over their love for video games. After a chance meeting as adults, the two decide to create their own successful video game. Zevin writes beautifully about two outsiders finding common connection, and you'll be so affected by their story you won't be able to put this down. Mad Honey by Jodi Piccoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan $17.99 at Amazon RRP: $29.99 $17.99 A collaboration between two bestselling authors, Mad Honey interweaves two women's narratives to tell a story of love, familial trauma and the power of starting again. Blending family drama with shades of a suspenseful thriller, this unique read would make a captivating book club pick. I'm Glad my Mom Died by Jenette McCurdy $12.24 at Amazon RRP: $27.99 $17.73 This fascinating biography is more than just its provocative title. Growing up in show business, child actor McCurdy was a victim of her mother's controlling behavior, and she unpacks the trauma of her childhood with care and understanding. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy $12.01 at Amazon RRP: $22.99 $12.01 This moving story of hope and kindness is a perfect gift for young readers, but it can be enjoyed by anyone. You'll likely recognize the illustration of Charlie Mackesy, and this sweet tale has also been adapted into an Academy Award-winning short film. Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid $9.82 at Amazon RRP: $17 $9.82 Inspired by the tumultuous love lives behind the success of rock band Fleetwood Mac, Daisy Jones and the Six follows the iconic eponymous frontwoman as she clashes and ultimately falls in love with her fellow larger-than-life bandmate Billy Dunne. Told in the format of interviews with the band as they look back on their extraordinary but short-lived careers, the narrative's end brings a bombshell that will have you hanging on every word. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr Visit Site $11.98 at Amazon RRP: $18 $11.98 Soon to be adapted as a Netflix limited series, this bestseller is a heartbreaking but hopeful novel set in the midst of World War II. Following a blind French girl and a young German orphan, All the Light We Cannot See was written over ten years by award-winning author Anthony Doerr.

The best Prime Day book deals in the UK