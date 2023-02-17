Wordle 608 infuriates players with 'sneaky little word', For a word I use almost daily, this was difficult
Wordle 608 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tricky challenge?
A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.
This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on February 17, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.
**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**
The answer for the Wordle challenge on February 17 was 'cache'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.
"Wordle 608 5/6 #Wordle608 Tricky one!!" said one player on Twitter. "Wordle 608 5/6* #Wordle608 Ah, found you, you sneaky little word!" joked another.
Even players who use this word regularly struggled to solve this tricky challenge, "Wordle 608 X/6 I had no idea on what this word was and I deal with it every single day. #Wordle #Wordle608," said one player. "For a word I use almost daily, this was difficult. Wordle 608 6/6"Wordle 608 3/6 difficult but cracked it," said another.
Otheres just complained that the word was just frustrating. "That was annoying #Wordle 608 X/6," said one player who failed to solve the puzzle. "Wordle 608 4/6 that was hard," complained another.
"Phew! #Wordle608 knows what it’s doing… I was so uninspired and ashamed of my performance today that I wanted to hide under the table. #WordleDailyHints #Wordle," joked one fan who was very disappointed with their performance.
Cache meaning
Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word cache mean?
Cache is defined by the dictionary as a noun meaning, 'a collection of items of the same type stored in a hidden or inaccessible place'. For example, you could say, "an arms cache." Synonyms of this word are; hoard, store, stockpile, stock, supply, and collection.
The word can also be used in computing and means 'an auxiliary memory from which high-speed retrieval is possible'. For example, you could say, "a typical cache sizes range from 64K to 256K."
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!
