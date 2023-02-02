Wordle 593 bamboozles players with tricky word, 'WTF? what does it even mean?'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Wednesday, February 2, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on February 2, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images)

(Image credit: photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

You may also like... New Wordle spin-off Contexto promises to challenge even the smartest players

The answer for the Wordle challenge on February 2 was 'shirk'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

Players who didn't solve the puzzle complained and called the challenge particularly tricky. "Wordle 593 X/6 a difficult word this time," said one player. "I don't even know the word :( Wordle 593 X/6," said another.

Even players who did solve the task complained about the difficulty."Wordle 593 4/6 #Wordle - took a bit of work to get this," said one player. "Wordle 593 5/6 This was kinda hard!" added another.

"WTF? what does it even mean? Wordle 593 4/6," said yet another frustrated player.

"Wordle 593 5/6 don't even know what this word means," said another who solved the puzzle but was still bewildered by the word.

Even those who solved the puzzle put their score down to 'dumb luck' rather than actual skill. "Brains. Intuition. Deductive reasoning. OK, fine. Pure dumb luck. So what? Wordle 593 2/6," said one player. "Wordle 593 2/6 What a lucky guess!!!" said yet another player.

WTF? what does it even mean?Wordle 593 4/6⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩🟨⬜⬜🟨🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩February 2, 2023 See more

Shirk meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with this term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word shirk mean?

The dictionary defines the word shirk as a verb that means, 'to avoid or neglect (a duty or responsibility)'. To use this word in a sentence you could say, 'I do not shirk any responsibility in this matter.' Synonyms for this word are; evade, dodge, avoid, get out of, or sidestep.

Wordle 593 X pic.twitter.com/ubvnHHaxsuFebruary 2, 2023 See more

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!