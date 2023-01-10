Wordle 570 divides fans with 'easy' challenge yet tricky spelling, 'Pretty sure the word they used today should have an E in it?'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on January 10, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

(Image credit: photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The answer for the Wordle challenge on January 10 was 'grimy'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"Ugh, what a miserable fail Wordle 570 X/6," said one player who failed to solve the puzzle.

Other players complained that they thought the word might have been spelled with an 'e' and spelt 'grimey' instead of 'grimy'. "Wordle 570 X 4/6 thought there was another letter between two these letters. guess not," said one player.

"Wordle 570 X/6 #dumb Pretty sure the word they used today should have an E in it?" asked another.

Other players completely disagreed and took to social media to say that they found the challenge easy. "Wordle 570 3/6* Easy.Simple.Uncommon. Solve in 20 seconds. Much better than yesterday. Good luck fellow wordlers," said one player.

"Happy Tuesday - easy wordle day Wordle 570 3/6," said another. "Wordle 570 5/6 This was a good challenge!" said yet another.

Grimy meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were either unfamiliar with this term or unfamiliar with how this common word is supposed to be spelled. The word 'grime' is more common than the word 'grimy' but what is the difference between these words and what does the word grimy mean?

The word grimy is an adjective that means, 'covered with or characterized by grime.' Synonyms of the word are; dirty, grubby, filthy, messy, or muddy. To use the word in a sentence you could say, 'the city was grimy and covered in filth,' alternatively the Cambridge dictionary suggests you could say, 'The child's face was grimy and streaked with tears.' If 'grime' is the noun, then 'grimy' is the adjective of this noun.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!