Will there be an Outlander season 8, will it be the final season and what lies in store for Claire and Jamie in the hit historical drama?

“Will there be an Outlander season 8?” could be the question on your mind right now as fans look ahead to what lies in store for Jamie and Claire Fraser.

It might seem likely only yesterday since Outlander first began but almost a decade has gone by since we were first taken back in time to see romance blossom between Claire and Jamie. Brought together by time travel, bonded by love, the 20th Century nurse and 18th Century highland warrior later set sail for America from Scotland. It’s here as they embarked on a new life together with plenty of obstacles to overcome that we last saw Claire and Jamie in Outlander. As fans await the release of the upcoming season 7 some might already be wondering about Outlander season 8 and the future of the hit drama.

But will there be Outlander season 8, is it the final season and has the hit historical show been canceled? We reveal what you need to know…

*Warning: Spoilers ahead*

Will there be an Outlander season 8 and what is book 8 about?

Whether you’ve only just discovered how to watch Outlander or have been watching for years, you might be relieved to learn there will be an Outlander season 8. Even though fans are still awaiting an Outlander season 7 release date with the knowledge that it’s set to air sometime summer 2023, Outlander has been renewed for an eighth season that will consist of 10 episodes.

And although even the best TV and best book-to-movie adaptations do make changes, some people might be looking to Outlander book 8 for hints at what could happen. Reports have suggested that Outlander season 7 will be adapting parts of A Breath of Snow and Ashes (Outlander book 6) and An Echo in the Bone (book 7). Following this pattern, it could be speculated that Outlander season 8 could at least be based on part of Diana Gabaldon’s eighth book, Written in My Own Heart’s Blood.

(Image credit: Starzplay)

Released in 2014, the events of Outlander book 8 take place in June 1778 when the British Army withdraws from Philadelphia and George Washington pursues them. Against this historical backdrop Claire Fraser is shocked to her core when her former husband Jamie (who was thought to be dead) returns to find her married to his best friend, Lord John Grey.

Meanwhile the son who’d always believed he was John’s child learns that Jamie is actually his biological father. The family dynamics are also complicated by Jamie’s nephew Ian wanting to marry a Quaker woman in the past and in 20th century Scotland Jamie and Claire’s daughter Brianna, her husband Roger and their son aren’t having an easy time of things either. Brianna is trying to find her kidnapped son whilst Roger delved back into the past to find him.

Is Outlander season 8 the final season?

Despite there being the potential for many more seasons of Outlander, unfortunately Outlander season 8 will be the final installment of Claire and Jamie’s story. It’s now been confirmed that the show will be drawing to an end here with ten episodes following an extended run of 16 episodes in season 7 of Outlander. So whilst this is incredibly sad news, there is at least some consolation in the idea that there’ll be 26 more episodes before it draws to an end.

As revealed by RadioTimes.com (opens in new tab), President of Original Programming at Starz, Kathryn Busby, explained that they’re looking forward to bringing Claire and Jamie’s love story to the conclusion they and the fans deserve.

“For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” she declared, before adding, “But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes”.

Is Outlander canceled?

Prepare yourself to potentially shed a few tears as yes, Outlander is canceled after the future season 8. However, all is not lost for those who’ve already raced through other historical dramas like The Last Kingdom and reached The Pale Blue Eye ending or just don’t want to leave the world of Outlander behind for good.

Whilst Outlander season 8 is the last series of the main show, it had already been confirmed that there’ll be a new prequel series set in the Outlander universe. This was seemingly referenced by Kathryn Busby when she discussed how there was “even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story”.

(Image credit: Starzplay)

She also went on to reveal they were “thrilled” to partner with showrunner Matthew Roberts and executive producers Ronald Moore and Maril Davis, adding they “can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next”.

Whilst the end of Outlander season 8 and the main show’s cancelation will be incredibly sad for long-time fans, this news about the show’s future couldn’t have made us more excited about what lies in store when the prequel lands. It seems we’ll be taken back even further into the past, before viewers’ Outlander journey is fully over…

All we know about the Outlander prequel: Blood of My Blood

It might still be some time away (after all, Outlander season 7 has yet to land) but there have already been a few details dropped about what we can expect from the Outlander prequel - in particular it’s intriguing name, Blood of My Blood. Outlander: Blood of My Blood was confirmed last year much to the delight of many and there’s even more great news for those who were drawn to Outlander because of the Claire/Jamie romance. According to showrunner Matthew Roberts, Blood of My Blood will be every bit as romantic.

(Image credit: Starzplay)

As per RadioTimes, he explained, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.”

He revealed the sweet link between the Outlander prequel’s title and the original Outlander series, stating that “The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire”. And there will even be “several names and faces” that we might recognize…

In terms of what can be expected of the Blood of My Blood plot, it’s already been confirmed that it will focus on Jamie’s parents Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

"With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans,” Matthew said.

(Image credit: Starzplay)

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon also previously teased in 2022 that she was writing a prequel. But given her book isn’t published, it’s not clear whether the Starz show will be following a similar direction to what Diana has written so far or could branch off and be entirely distinct aside from focusing on the same main characters.

As we don’t yet know exactly where Blood of My Blood will take Ellen and Brian’s story it also remains to be seen what supporting characters might be in the show or which “faces” Outlander fans might recognize.

Until more information is shared and a release date is announced, fans will just have to enjoy theorizing about what could lie in store and reading the ongoing Outlander book series...