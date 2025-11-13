‘Give us what we’re entitled to’ – readers debate the rethink of pension payouts. What do you think?

It's been announced that the government will reconsider its ruling on Waspi women. Calls in March 2024 to compensate the 3.6 million British women who were not properly informed of the rise in state pension age were initially shut down.

However, Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaigners have maintained a fight for justice for women left with financial struggles since the ruling.

Alongside BBC reports that further evidence has come to light suggesting the government stance on payouts needs to be reconsidered, the matter is once again being reviewed - although this comes with the caveat that "no guarantees" of compensation exist.

When we shared the news of the government rethink with our readers, there was an unsurprisingly strong reaction to the reports. Overwhelmingly, the sentiments were: "Give us what we're entitled to."

At the time of the 2024 ruling, Work and Pensions Minister Liz Kendall suggested "most women" knew about the changes. Comments from our readers imply this is definitely not the case.

One person wrote on Facebook, "I don't care what the government says, I personally was never told about the pension age increase. And I know there were plenty of others who weren't told either."

Tellingly, hundreds of other women agreed they had not been informed of the changes. Speaking of the government, one added, "They were wrong, we have been telling them they’re wrong!"

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We were wronged and did not have notice of change despite them saying we did. I heard via the press I would now have to wait years! We have brought up children, worked full time and cared for the elderly. I am beyond angry."

(Image credit: WASPI Campaign)

Alongside not being properly informed about the changes to the pension age, our readers also continued to echo views on the monumental amount of other, unpaid work they've taken on in their lives that needs to be considered.

One person said, "Women of that era did not receive equal pay. They were expected to work part-time jobs to bring up children, to care for elderly relatives.

"They had much less opportunity to pay the required national insurance. The welfare state was far less widespread. These women were conned."

Sharing similar thoughts, another says, "We weren't given time to make up the lost pension, and some of us were looking after elderly parents.

"When we were working, it was a known fact that we never earned as much as men. So, a lot of us stayed at home to bring up our children as nurseries were very hard to find."

Summing up the thoughts of the majority, one person succinctly says, "What happened to these women was not an 'administrative error' - it was abuse on a massive scale.

"Millions of women rearranged their lives, left careers, provided unpaid childcare and domestic labour, and trusted the state. To then be told their pension would be delayed is more than a financial loss - it’s a profound devaluation of work that society relies on.

"This has stripped dignity, security and choices from women and their families. We must call it what it is, demand full accountability and real redress - for the money lost and the insult suffered."

What do you think? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.