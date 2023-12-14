Victoria Beckham's cosy red roll neck and tailored camel flares are the perfect smart-casual combo as she sips wine at work party

Victoria Beckham's cosy red roll neck has caught our attention as the fashion designer showed off her smart-casual work Christmas party look on social media.

Victoria Beckham may have showcased one of the best Christmas party outfits for women over 50 as she wore the perfect smart-casual festive yet work-appropriate look. The fashionista wore a thick red roll-neck jumper which was the perfect subtly festive look that picked up on the festive spirit without being a full-on Christmas jumper. The jumper wasn't oversized or thick, but nor was it fitted, instead, it was perfectly loose and tucked delicately into her camel trousers, separated by a chic slim-fit belt.

The tailored camel trousers looked incredible and had a fitted style at the top that flared out at the hem of the trousers. The camel colour was a perfect neutral that let the bright scarlet red shade of the jumper take centre stage of the look.

Get Victoria Beckham's look

Next Premium 100% Wool Roll Neck Jumper Visit Site RRP: £62.00 | Next. The Next red knitted wool roll neck jumper. Made from 100% premium wool, the cosy roll-neck design and long sleeves will ensure you're warm and toasty for the colder months. The White Company Camel Stretch Wide Leg Trousers Visit Site RRP: £119.00 | The White Company. A wonderful piece to pair with trainers and a knitted top, these wide-leg trousers are wonderfully comfortable and effortlessly stylish. Mango Buckle skinny belt Visit Site RRP: £15.99 | Mango. This slim design chestnut brown belt comes with a gold dainty buckle that's adjustable to fit to your size.

Victoria's Christmas makeup look was also impeccable as the former Spice Girl once again opted for something smart-casual and not too overdone. Victoria wore a gentle smokey eye look with a neutral lip and highlighter across her cheeks to emphasise her defined cheekbones. She also avoided the dreaded red wine-stained lips despite posing with a large glass of red wine and proving that she was enjoying the festivities!

The A-lister completed the look by wearing her long brunette hair down and in a straight style. The look was simple but effective and highlighted the dressed-down effortlessly chic style of this classic look that nailed smart casual.