Victoria Beckham's cosy red roll neck and tailored camel flares are the perfect smart-casual combo as she sips wine at work party
Victoria Beckham's cosy red roll neck and camel flares were the perfect winter warmer combo as she shared snaps from her luxe office party
Victoria Beckham's cosy red roll neck has caught our attention as the fashion designer showed off her smart-casual work Christmas party look on social media.
Victoria Beckham may have showcased one of the best Christmas party outfits for women over 50 as she wore the perfect smart-casual festive yet work-appropriate look. The fashionista wore a thick red roll-neck jumper which was the perfect subtly festive look that picked up on the festive spirit without being a full-on Christmas jumper. The jumper wasn't oversized or thick, but nor was it fitted, instead, it was perfectly loose and tucked delicately into her camel trousers, separated by a chic slim-fit belt.
The tailored camel trousers looked incredible and had a fitted style at the top that flared out at the hem of the trousers. The camel colour was a perfect neutral that let the bright scarlet red shade of the jumper take centre stage of the look.
Get Victoria Beckham's look
RRP: £62.00 | Next. The Next red knitted wool roll neck jumper. Made from 100% premium wool, the cosy roll-neck design and long sleeves will ensure you're warm and toasty for the colder months.
RRP: £119.00 | The White Company. A wonderful piece to pair with trainers and a knitted top, these wide-leg trousers are wonderfully comfortable and effortlessly stylish.
Victoria's Christmas makeup look was also impeccable as the former Spice Girl once again opted for something smart-casual and not too overdone. Victoria wore a gentle smokey eye look with a neutral lip and highlighter across her cheeks to emphasise her defined cheekbones. She also avoided the dreaded red wine-stained lips despite posing with a large glass of red wine and proving that she was enjoying the festivities!
The A-lister completed the look by wearing her long brunette hair down and in a straight style. The look was simple but effective and highlighted the dressed-down effortlessly chic style of this classic look that nailed smart casual.
