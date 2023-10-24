Victoria Beckham's secret to glowing skin? Eating 3-4 avocados a day
Victoria Beckham's diet has been revealed and we're rather surprised by the fact that she claims to eat four avocados a day!
Victoria Beckham's extreme diet has always been a talking point, and once again interest in the star's disciplined eating habits has resurfaced following the release of Netflix's Beckham.
Since the release of Netflix's Beckham, there has been an increase in interest in the Beckham family and the matriarch of the family, Victoria Beckham. In particular, the internet wants to know what's included in Victoria Beckham's diet. Interestingly, the star claims she eats a lot of avocados, and we're talking a lot! In a 2019 interview with the Telegraph, the former Spice Girl revealed that she eats around FOUR avocados a day!
In the interview, it was reported that the reason behind Victoria's avocado-heavy diet is all because of her skin. Victoria reportedly believes that avocados are the key to 'glowy skin' and the secret behind her complexion.
"She’s still birdlike, although she says that having read that the key to glowy skin is consuming the right amount of fats, she now eats three or four avocados a day. So long as she can look as good as possible, she's happy. 'It’s not about wanting to look younger.' It is, she says, about not being perfect," the Telegraph interview read.
In a more recent interview with Net-a-Porter from 2020, Victoria again mentioned her penchant for avocadoes as she spoke about her 'disciplined' diet that has a lot of healthy fats.
"I’m flexible with regards to food, as David and I are very sociable, and we like to eat out. But when I do eat well, I see the difference in my skin – my eyes are whiter and sparklier and I have so much more energy. I eat lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts. I also love fruit but don’t eat too much, as it can make me feel quite bloated. I am disciplined with my eating – that’s how I find I get the most out of my body," she said.
She then revealed that she still indulges in a treat or two, and once again mentioned avocadoes. "My treat is a few glasses of red wine, and I also love tequila, and I do eat carbs. I have lots of avocado and really good fats, like salmon. With four children and a job, I work long hours and doing this works for me so I can give 100 percent," she said.
The star also revealed that apple cider vinegar is the £7 addition to Victoria Beckham's diet that she has 'first thing' every day. This along with avocadoes is a permanent feature in her eating plan.
Braggs Apple Cider Vinegar With The Mother, £6.99 | Amazon
This 473ml of Apple Cider Vinegar is the exact product Victoria Beckham keeps on her shelves at home and she claims to drink every morning.
A spokesperson from Mirafit has commented on the increased interest in Victoria's diet since the release of Beckham. "It’s interesting to see that following the release of the Beckham documentary, the public has a keen interest in Victoria’s diet, emphasising just how strong of an influence celebrities have in the fitness world."
"Although Victoria Beckham’s diet has several health benefits, it’s essential to stick to a varied diet and eat foods from all five major groups to consume as many nutrients as possible. While Victoria follows a strict weight-loss regime, your diet could be more lenient, like reducing your daily calorie intake. After all, one diet isn’t suitable for everyone, as it ultimately comes down to your fitness goals – so it’s sensible to try different foods and see what works best for you."
