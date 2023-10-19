The £7 addition to Victoria Beckham's diet that she has 'first thing' every day

Victoria Beckham's diet is of interest to nearly everyone who has seen Netflix's Beckham and wants to learn how they can look as fantastic as the former Spice Girl.

Since the release of Netflix's Beckham, viewers have been desperate to know exactly how Victoria Beckham maintains her svelte figure. Well, just a few years ago the star revealed the cheap item that she drinks EVERY DAY in order to maintain her figure - apple cider vinegar.

Apple cider vinegar is one of the best foods for health loss, and Victoria revealed on her Instagram in 2021, that drinking this product is how she starts her day. In an Instagram Story, Victoria posted a photo of Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar with the caption, "First thing I do every morning is 2 tsp of Apple Cider Vinegar, followed by fresh lemon squeezed into boiling water."

But what are the benefits of drinking apple cider vinegar? Experts and Mirafit explained that drinking this product mixed with water first thing in the morning can help reduce blood sugar and in turn help with weight loss.

"Apple cider vinegar has several benefits for health, including reducing blood sugar and insulin levels after eating carbohydrates. However, two tablespoons a day should be the maximum intake to prevent stomach irritation from the acidity and dilute it where possible, for example, with salad dressing," said the expert.

Victoria isn't the only celebrity who swears by this product. Kim Kardashian, Kate Walsh, Hilary Duff and Katy Perry are just some of the stars who claim to love this product. Former Victoria's Secret model, Miranda Kerr, also revealed a recipe using this vinegar that she swears by. The model told Vogue, "I always make a big salad with finely chopped fennel, cucumber, feta cheese, baby spinach, avocado, olive oils and a dressing of macadamia oil, apple cider vinegar and Bragg's amino acids."

Scarlett Johansson also once told Elle she has also found that it's great for her skin. "If your skin is problematic or you're having a lot of breakouts, it's really healing. It's a little bit stinky but if you're not sleeping over at your boyfriend's it's really effective!"

A spokesperson from Mirafit has commented on the increased interest in the former Spice Girl's diet. "It’s interesting to see that following the release of the Beckham documentary, the public has a keen interest in Victoria’s diet, emphasising just how strong of an influence celebrities have in the fitness world."

They added, "Although Victoria Beckham’s diet has several health benefits, it’s essential to stick to a varied diet and eat foods from all five major groups to consume as many nutrients as possible. While Victoria follows a strict weight-loss regime, your diet could be more lenient, like reducing your daily calorie intake. After all, one diet isn’t suitable for everyone, as it ultimately comes down to your fitness goals – so it’s sensible to try different foods and see what works best for you."